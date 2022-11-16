Social media for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — Score Traverse City offers the free virtual workshop “Social Media Marketing for Your Business: Part 1 of 2” at noon Nov. 17.
Founder and CEO of Wise Digital Marketing Melissa McClary Davis presents on social media strategy and provides tips and resources for managing content on various social media platforms.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ymtktkrw.
After Hours
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is scheduled for Nov. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Stafford’s Perry Hotel. Business After Hours will celebrate “National Take a Hike Day.”
Admission is $10 for members; $15 for non-members. Advance registration is required, but it is available at petoskeychamber.com.
Resort hosts job fair
THOMPSONVILLE — Crystal Mountain offers a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 inside the Crystal Center. The resort is hiring full-, part- and on-call employees in various departments. Job applications and descriptions are available at crystalmountain.com.
One-day business event
SUTTONS BAY — The Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Friends and Family Event Nov. 19 at participating downtown businesses.
Shoppers can find storewide discounts and sales. During the event, attendees may drop off nonperishable food and personal hygiene items for Leelanau Christian Neighbors. Needed items include spices, flour, sugar, cooking oils and vanilla. For the full list, go to leelanauchristianneighbors.org.
Decorating contest open
ELK RAPIDS — The Light-Up Elk Rapids Christmas Decorating Contest is open to local businesses, which may decorate their window or building by 4 p.m. Nov. 23.
Entries are judged and winners are announced Dec. 5. Winning businesses receive a $50 chamber gift check to provide breakfast or lunch to their staff. Decorations may remain up until Jan. 1.
Send entries to the Elk Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce at info@elkrapidschamber.org. Questions: 231-264-8202.
Community presentation
ELK RAPIDS — The final presentation of the 13 Ways project starts at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Historic Elk Rapids Town Hall. Doug Griffiths, 13 Ways chief community builder, and Heather Thomson, consumer behavior expert, discuss the future of the community and share the strategic vision.
Seating is limited; a Zoom link will be available. RSVP and more details: info@elkrapidschamber.org.
Local finance partnership
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union partners with Precision Plumbing & Heating Systems to assist with financing loans between $3,000 and $30,000. Loans can go toward home comfort systems.
The company also hosts its annual Furnace Makeover. People may nominate a family to receive a new furnace. To learn more about financial aid options, call the credit union at 231-946-7090.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in December.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Dec. 6, 13 and 14 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 via Zoom. Cost is $75. Scholarships may be available. To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Company rebrands
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Industries recently shared a new logo and brand.
The company states in a release that the logo aims to represent diversity, equity and inclusion following its mission to increase employment opportunities for people with disabilities. A new website is expected to launch at the end of the year.
Veteran program results
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association provided 33 wills and durable powers of attorney for veterans and their spouses on Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library. Estate planning services were free on Veterans Day.
“It’s our way to honor all those who served in the United States Armed Forces,” said GTLABA Administrator Jennifer Stratton in a release. “It gives us an opportunity to thank all those who protect the liberty and freedom that all Americans enjoy.”
Event volunteers included attorneys Jon Tomaso, Greg Thiess, Heather Bruce, Lane Plamondon, Cindy Anderson, James Aukerman, Jennifer Gray and Steve Stawski; Paralegal Kathy Ann Blunck and Traverse Area District Library Sight and Sound AV Department Head Aaron Olson.
Career tool consolidates
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! plans to adopt the Newton’s Road Career Investigator as its main career exploration platform.
“This new level of partnership supports an environment for the Career Investigator to expand and now represent employers and pathways aligning geographically with the 10-county region in which we serve,” said Lisa Schut, Northwest Michigan Works! regional director of policy and resource management, in a release. “We also look forward to the inclusion of more occupations so additional in-demand industry sectors will be represented.”
Networks Northwest become a Career Investigator sponsor starting in 2023. Access the tool via nwm.org/CareerInvestigator.
Hospital awarded grant
FRANKFORT — Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital received a $101,890 grant from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Anchor and Heart Endowment.
The Munson Healthcare facility will use the funds to transition to a new medication dispensing system, which will operate through two Pyxis MedStation ES platforms. The goal is to allow doctors and nurses to “safely and effectively dispense the right medications to the right patients at the right time,” according to a release.
“Paul Oliver has been relying on a manual sign-out process for medication dispensing, which does not meet best practice standards,” said GTRCF Community Impact Vice President Steve Wade in a release. “With the grant from our Anchor and Heart Endowment, the new medication dispensing platforms will positively impact patient care at the hospital.”
Tuition-free training completed
LAKE CITY — Ten emergency medical responders from Missaukee and Wexford counties recently finished their training without needing to pay because of a partnership between Missaukee EMS and Northwest Michigan Works!
Course tuition and supply costs were paid through a $1.1 million Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grant. Northwest Michigan Works! received the funds from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
A class of 15 students recently began their tuition-free training. More details: 800-442-1074; NWMiWorks.org.
Award winners announced
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission announced 46 recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
“Michigan succeeds because of Michiganders who go above and beyond to serve their communities and lift up others,” said Whitmer in a release. “This year’s winners get things done even when nobody’s looking because they know that every contribution makes a huge impact.”
Recipients from northern Michigan:
- Community Impact Award — Michael Kent, Traverse City, and Grow Benzie, Benzonia
- National Service Impact Award — YouthWorth AmeriCorps- Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan, Traverse City
- Youth Services Impact Award — Diane Feenstra, Traverse City
Call for childcare providers
EAST LANSING — Michigan State University Extension seeks 100 childcare providers to participate in the new Growing Healthy Eaters program, funded through a grant from the Allen Foundation.
According to a release, the program aims to “help providers serve healthy foods while teaching kids about community agriculture and gardening,” particularly the concept of “farm to early childhood education.”
Program participants will obtain free supplies, 2023 community-supported agriculture (CSA) subscription boxes based on income, license continuing education hours through the MI Registry system and free nutrition education and resources.
Childcare providers are eligible if they are located in Lake, Clare, Wayne, Saginaw, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Alcona, Oscoda, Arenac, Montmorency, Genesee, Mackinaw, Muskegon, Schoolcraft, Gratiot, Ontonagon, Washtenaw, Oceana and Alger counties.
Interested organizations may submit the form at bit.ly/growinghealthy through December. Farmers may contact zieglerg@msu.edu to learn more.
VA to update system
SAGINAW — The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to adopt a new electronic health record (EHR) system to replace the current software that stores information and tracks patient care.
The Oracle Cerner EHR system will allow for sharing of veteran medical records across the VA and with the Department of Defense, U.S. Coast Guard and community health care providers. The system includes an online patient portal called “My VA Health.”
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw is training and adding staff ahead of the expected June 2023 launch. The facility has nine VA community-based outpatient clinics in the state, including the Colonel Demas T. Craw VA Clinic in Traverse City. More information: www.ehrm.va.gov/.
Torch Award winners
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan announced winners for the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics.
The winners for “ethical businesses and nonprofits ... who have gone above and beyond to help those in their communities” were named Nov. 14 event in Grand Rapids.
Winners by category were:
Businesses with 51-175 employees: Foundation Systems of Michigan in Traverse City.
Business 11-50 employees Central/Southern Region: Zhang Financial, LLC, Portage
Business 1-10 employees Central/Southern Region: Custom Computer Company, Niles
Business 1-10 employees Northern Region: Clare Family Fitness
Nonprofit 1-20 employees: A.Y.A Youth Collective, Grand Rapids
Nonprofit 20+ employees: Comprehensive Therapy Center, Grand Rapids
Veterans’ program launches
ALLENDALE — Grand Valley State University partners with SpartanNash to start the Veterans Advance: Progressive Work-Based Learning pilot program. This was announced Nov. 11 during the university’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast.
“GVSU was the first in the nation to launch the Veteran’s Promise aimed at supporting those with an intention to start college after or during service,” said GVSU President Philomena V. Mantella in a release. “This year, Grand Valley is addressing the negative impacts of delayed career starts due to veterans’ commitment to serve.”
The new Veterans Advance program includes competitive wages and career progression for veterans while they attend school, Mantella said in the release. Additionally, corporate partners provide paid work experience and a leadership portion that goes with the veteran’s degree plan.
Apprenticeship week designated
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared Nov. 14-20 as Michigan Apprenticeship Week. Michiganders who are seeking a career are “encouraged to consider earning while learning” through a registered apprenticeship, according to a release.
Registered apprenticeships are career training programs that provide paid work experience, classroom instruction and industry-recognized credentials upon completion. According to the release, Michigan is fifth in the nation in current apprenticeship opportunities.
Employers and people interested in registered apprenticeships may visit Michigan.gov/Apprenticeship.
Craft beverage month announced
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named November as Michigan Craft Beverage Month to recognize the industry.
“As we move into the holiday season, I encourage Michiganders to join us in supporting our award-winning craft beverages,” Whitmer said in a release. “It’s not only important to Michigan’s economy and tourism, but they taste great too. Let’s keep supporting strong Michigan-made businesses and creating economic opportunity in every region of the state.”
According to the release, there are more than 300 breweries, 200 winery tasting rooms, 100 distillers and 90 hard cider producers in the state. This puts Michigan in the No. 6 spot in the nation for its number of craft breweries and No. 9 for wine production.
Information about the Michigan Craft Beverage Council is available at michigancraftbeverage.com.
Contracts for Michigan companies
WASHINGTON D.C. — Federal contracts were awarded to several Michigan companies in November.
Stephan Wood Products, Inc. in Grayling received a $59,480 award from the Defense Logistics Agency in Columbus, Ohio. Funds are for motor vehicle seating and interior trim manufacturing. AAR Manufacturing in Cadillac obtained $38,128 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for metal container manufacturing. Avon Protection Systems Inc., also in Cadillac, received $172,893 from the Defense Logistics Agency in Philadelphia for surgical appliance and supplies manufacturing.
DTE Energy issues dividend
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock, according to a release from the company.
The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 19.
Active military, veteran benefits
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers services for current and former military members.
These include military pay tax exemption, Children of Veterans Tuition Grant, disabled veterans property tax exemption, Principal Residence Exemption (PRE) for active duty military personnel, property tax relief during active military service, summer property tax deferment and the Federal Military Spouses Residency Relief Act.
People with questions about tax relief and other benefits may go to Michigan.gov/Treasury.
Transportation program adopted
LANSING — The State Transportation Commission recently approved the final version of the Michigan Department of Transportation’s 2023-2027 Five-Year Transportation Program.
It includes planned projects for the MDOT Highway Program and information on public transportation, rail and aeronautics. Public comments made in August are summarized.
The plan will be sent to the legislature, state budget director and the House and Senate fiscal agencies by March 1.
Read the final draft at Michigan.gov/MDOT5YearProgram.
