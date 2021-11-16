West Shore completes $20M offering
LUDINGTON — West Shore Bank Corporation, the parent company of West Shore Bank, announced “the closing of a private placement of $20 million in aggregate principal amount of its 3.375% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2031,” according to the release.
West Shore “intends to use the net proceeds from the notes for general corporate and strategic purposes,” according to the release. The notes will bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 3.375% per annum until Nov. 12, 2026, then “reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to Three-Month Term SOFR plus 234 basis points,” according to the release. The notes mature Nov. 12, 2031.
Foreclosure prevention help available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has free assistance available to assist people in foreclosure prevention.
The NMCAA has budget/housing coaches available to assist with developing a budget, loss mitigation and education about the foreclosure process. Call the at (231) 714-4578 or send an email to apopa@nmcaa.net.
Meijer starting Black Friday early
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer announced some of its Black Friday deals will start Nov. 21 and extend through Nov. 27.
The retailer also announced some online deals beginning at 6 a.m. via Meijer Pickup on Thanksgiving Nov.25.
Financially stressed grants available
LANSING — Applications are being accepted for the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages, and Townships grant program to help fund special projects, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The deadline for municipalities to submit applications to the state Treasury Department are Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:59 p.m.
“Cities, villages and townships experiencing at least one condition of ‘probable financial distress,’ as outlined in the Local Financial Stability and Choice Act, are eligible to apply for up to $2 million,” according to the release.
Grants can be used to pay for specific projects or services. Preference will be given for meeting criteria such as:
- Financial emergency declared in the past 10 years
- Approved General Fund deficit elimination plan in place
- Two or more “probable financial distress” conditions
- Declining General Fund balance the past five years and and a fund balance less than 3 percent of the revenues
More information about the FDCVT program and an application is available at www.michigan.gov/revenuesharing.
Japan-U.S. start talks to resolve dispute
TOKYO — U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.
The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry, Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese officials said.
Japan hopes to convince Washington to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump’s administration.
The U.S. recently resolved a similar dispute with the European Union in a deal officials said addresses excess capacity that can distort the steel market. It patched up a trans-Atlantic rift and is meant to create a framework for reducing the carbon-intensity of steel and aluminum production that contributes to the warming of the earth.
Trump ordered the extra tariffs, 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, in March 2018, asserting they would protect U.S. jobs and national security.
Hagiuda made it clear in the meeting that Japan wants the tariff issue “completely” resolved, in line with the World Trade Organization, trade and industry ministry officials said after the talks. Japan considers U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imported from Japan as “problematic,” they said.
Raimondo responded to a request by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during a meeting Monday to scrap the extra tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum exports to the United States by saying she planned to tackle the issue as a priority, the Foreign Ministry said.
Late last week, the Commerce Department issued a statement announcing the start of consultations with Japan by Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai “to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, take effective measures to ensure the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and find solutions to strengthen our democratic alliance.”
Excess steel and aluminum capacity has worsened over the decades as China ramped up its output to levels that dwarf production by other nations. China produced 1.06 billion tons of crude steel in 2020, according to the World Steel Association. The next largest producer, India, put out 100 million tons, while Japan produced 83.7 million tons and the U.S. nearly 73 million tons.
China also accounts for more than half of all world aluminum output.
The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.” The Commerce Department and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”
“It is so important for both of our countries and coordination in these key areas is essential for our global economic recovery, and our ability to seize our opportunities in a post-pandemic world,” Raimondo said in opening remarks to the meeting.
She said “the Department of Commerce’s commitment to Japan is unwavering, as is our desire to strengthen our economic partnerships with like-minded countries.”
Raimondo is expected to visit Malaysia and Singapore after Tokyo. Tai is visiting Japan for several days beginning Tuesday.
Japanese officials said Raimondo stressed the importance of strong Japan-U.S. ties and leadership in the Indo-Pacific region. The two officials also agreed to cooperate in coping with other challenges such as climate change.
“For Japan and the United States that lead the global economy and share values such as free and fair economic order, it is essential that we strengthen economic and technological cooperation including supply chain resilience,” Hagiuda said.
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
