Dean Transportation to host career fair
TRAVERSE CITY — Dean Transportation will host a daylong hiring event in Traverse City on Monday, Nov. 15, to fill openings for school bus driver, van driver and attendant positions supporting Northwest Education Services (formerly the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District), which serves schools across Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel, 300 E. State St. in Traverse City.
The hiring event is open to all interested individuals with or without prior experience.
For positions supporting Northwest Education Services, Dean is offering wages up to $26 per hour and a sign-on bonus up to $750 to qualified candidates.
Those unable to attend the event can submit an application online at deanjobs.com.
MB&WWA: Return bottles and cans
LANSING — The Michigan Beer & Wine Wholesalers Association encourages Michigan residents to get back in the habit of returning bottles and cans to grocery store and retailers.
The MB&WWA said taking returnable bottles and cans will keep help protect the land and water in Michigan. The reminder was issued because there is still a backlog of containers after Michigan’s bottle deposit system shut down in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MB&WWA represents nearly 50 beer and wine distributors in the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.