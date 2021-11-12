Kuhn Rogers PLC earns ranking
TRAVERSE CITY — Kuhn Rogers PLC received a Tier 1 ranking for 2022 from U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Law Firms.” The award recognizes professional excellence after a rigorous evaluation process and based on consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.
Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must have a lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the U.S.
Petoskey Chamber hosts workshop
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted its first Thriving Petoskey business workshop on Oct. 27. Partnering with a Grand Rapids-based firm of conscious business consultants called Good for Michigan, the “Good for Michigan, Great for Petoskey” workshop brought 10 local businesses together to walk through an online assessment that measures their social, economic, environmental and cultural impact.
Representatives of Beards Brewery, Boyne Highlands, Fletch’s, Groundwork Center, Grandpa Shorter’s and other entities uploaded data and received individualized feedback on their business processes. Each received a dashboard of personalized measurements and roadmaps to steer future change making, and, in doing so, they became part of the Chamber’s first Thriving Petoskey cohort.
“One of the greatest aspects of this program is that businesses and organizations aren’t comparing themselves to each other,” Thriving Petoskey Committee member Emily Boehm said in a release. “They are comparing themselves to their initial impact. This encourages constant growth that’s actually attainable, while being mindful of how our everyday actions affect our community. It also means that anyone can do it, and everyone should.”
The chamber aims to have half its members join the Thriving Petoskey program by 2030.
More information is available at 231-347-4150 or chamber@petoskeychamber.com.
Menards is toy drop-off site
TRAVERSE CITY — Menards home improvement stores will serve as a Toy Drive drop site. A drop box has been placed near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents from now through the end of November.
Menards will host an Enchanted Forest filled with decorated trees, colorful lights, displays and Christmas décor.
Hagerty partners with racing school
TRAVERSE CITY — Radford Racing School of Chandler, Arizona, has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Hagerty. Among the many collaborations included in the sponsorship, Radford Racing School will offer exclusive performance driving and motorsport experiences and as private track time for Hagerty Drivers Club members.
“The Radford Racing School team’s commitment to producing world-class driver training and motorsports experiences is perfectly aligned with the desires of our Hagerty Drivers Club members and our mission of safe driving,” Hagerty Vice President of Marketing Justin Moreno said in a release. “Through this partnership we elevate what it means to be a Hagerty member by providing new exclusive benefits and opportunities to get behind the wheel. We are really looking forward to building on this collaboration and creating a variety of unique experiences for the entire Hagerty enthusiast community.”
With more than 1.8 million members, the Hagerty Drivers Club is a membership for car lovers, offering experiences, entertainment, branded content, social communities and exclusive benefits.
Hagerty in January will cohost an Annual Celebration of Motorsports event at Radford Racing School during Arizona Collector Car Auction Week.
As a sponsor, the Hagerty brand will be integrated throughout Radford Racing School’s track and campus, including on its fleet of Ligier JS F4s and more than 85 race-ready Dodge SRT vehicles. Radford Racing School is the official high-performance driving school of Dodge SRT.
