Mathes, Powell win Shoptober
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce announced Lorraine Mathes of Maple City and Kathi Powell of Belmont were the winners of its SHOPtober contest.
Mathes and Powell were drawn from 57 entries. Participants sent in their proof of purchases for at least $350 from local businesses for a chance to win $100 in “Glen Arbor Bucks.”
Newsweek awards Copper Ridge
TRAVERSE CITY — Newsweek presented Copper Ridge Surgery Center with the 2022 Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers award.
The Newsweek award highlights the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the nation. This top ambulatory surgery center award is based on the quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations relative to the in-state competition. Statista Inc., which partnered with Newsweek, analyzed more than 4,600 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in 25 states. The 2022 ranking considered ASC quality data, how the ASCs handled COVID-19, and surveys from ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons, and administrators. Ten ASC’s in Michigan were considered for this award and Copper Ridge Surgery Center earned the sole coveted designation in the state.
“We are honored to receive this award along with the national recognition, peer review, and recommendation,” Copper Ridge CEO Tina Piotrowski said in a release.
Copper Ridge Surgery Center is at 4100 Park Forest Drive. For more information, call (231) 392-8900 or visit www.surgerytc.com.
Cadillac receives Prosperity Award
JACKSON — The City of Cadillac received one of two $250,000 Prosperity Award grants from the Consumers Energy Foundation.
The City of Cadillac grant is for its Community Revitalization Plan, which “will help to clean overgrown and blighted areas, replacing them with microparks, green spaces and art displays,” according to a release. The grant will also be used to improve residential facades and reduce blight and crime.
The recent Prosperity Awards are the second of three $500,000 allocations this year from the Foundation, the charitable arm of Consumers Energy.
Double Match period underway
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer announced its Double Match period for its Simply Give program is underway and will continue through Nov. 25.
The retailer hopes the program will fund up to 10 million meals by Thanksgiving. The Holiday Simply Give program runs through Jan. 1.
Customers purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card, which is converted into a food-only gift card presented to local food pantries. More information on the program is available at meijercommunity.com/simply-give.
JMG students at Leadership Day
PETOSKEY — Fifty Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates students from the northern Lower Peninsula and the eastern Upper Peninsula attended the JMG Leadership Day Oct. 27 at Camp Daggett in Petoskey. Activities included a ropes course, rock wall and zip line.
Some of those attending were from Northwest Michigan Works! JMG programs at Innovation High School and Mackinaw Trail Middle School in Cadillac, North Ed Career Tech Center in Traverse City, CASMAN Academy in Manistee, East Jordan, Pellston, and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Tech Center.
Eyemart Express donates to VFW
TRAVERSE CITY — Eyemart Express recently donated $10,000 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Unmet Needs Fund. The program aims to relieve the financial burdens for military families in need. Almost 50 families have been helped since the optical retailer’s partnership with the VFW, the nation’s largest nonprofit veterans’ service organization, began three years ago.
Veterans and military families receive 20 percent discounts on eyewear purchases at Eyemart Express stores nationwide, including the location in Traverse City at 2668 Crossing Circle.
For more information on Eyemart Express’ military programs, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/Military.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.