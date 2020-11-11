Sara Lee donates thousands of pies
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sara Lee Frozen Bakery donated 500 cases of Chef Pierre pies to the Northwest Food Coalition.
According to a release, Sara Lee/Chef Pierre donated the pies “in all flavors” to food pantries and community meal sites in the five-county region. Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Food Rescue program is helping distribute the donated pies to area families.
The Sara Lee Frozen Bakery/Chef Pierre Bakery has made this annual donation for the last 20 years, according to the release. The food pantries and meal sites picked up the donated pies on Nov. 5.
Kids Creek opens new location
BEULAH — Kids Creek Children’s Clinic opened a new location in Beulah at 269 N. Michigan Ave. (U.S.-31).
The new location started seeing patients on Monday. According to a release, hours are limited to start and will increase as needed.
New patients are welcome and most insurances are accepted. Call (231) 933-0555 for more information.
Kids Creek Children’s Clinic also has locations in Traverse City and Kalkaska.
Program raises $10,744HONOR — Honor Bank and local communities raised $10,744.72 for the Farm to Neighbor program, a partnership between the Northwest Food Coalition and the Bear Lake United Methodist Church food pantry.
Honor Bank employees volunteered at local food pantries during the fundraiser and the bank matched each donation dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000.
According to a release, the funds raised for the Farm to Neighbor Program “allow the Northwest Food Coalition to purchase healthy produce from local farmers at market value.” The Bear Lake United Methodist Church partners with Feeding America, which allows the organization to purchase goods at a lower price to support those in need in Manistee County.
Grayling to receive development grant
GRAYLING — Grayling received a state grant to revitalize a vacant downtown building, according to a release from State Rep. Daire Rendon (R-Lake City).
Grayling was one of five state communities to receive “support for renovation from the Michigan Strategic Fund,” according to the release. MBSHAW, LLC plans to rehabilitate a vacant building to create space for housing and a new coffee shop.
The release said the project is expected to create create 13 full-time equivalent jobs and generate a total capital investment of $714,333. The city of Grayling has secured Environmental Protection Agency environmental testing assessment services.
Great Petoskey Take Out scheduled
PETOSKEY — The Great Petoskey Take Out is scheduled for Nov. 13-22.
According to a release, the Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce event “focuses on people ordering take-out from area restaurants in a safe way to support the restaurants and staff” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fourteen restaurants are signed up to participate in this 10-day dining take out event. More information and menus are available at www.petoskeychamber.com.
Webinar on charitable giving
TRAVERSE CITY — The Inland Seas Education Association will present a webinar titled Maximize Your Charitable Giving with author and financial expert Brian Ursu at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.
Ursu, a certified financial planner with Intentional Wealth Advisors, LLC, will share strategies to consider when donating to charity through current assets. Part of his presentation will explain how the required minimum distribution from an IRA can be used to reduce income taxes and benefit a favorite charity.
Ursu wrote the book, “Now What?: A Practical Guide to Figuring Out Your Financial Future.”
Register at https://tinyurl.com/charitablegivingwebinar.
Apprenticeships available for vets
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is recruiting military veterans with electric experience for its Basic Electric Lineworker Apprentice program.
Apprenticeships pay $35 an hour after 10 days of free training.
“We value the skills and strengths our country’s military veterans bring to work every day,” Guy Packard, vice president of electric operations for Consumers Energy and Navy Reserve veteran, said in a release. “Electric lines work is a high-demand occupation that is physically challenging and requires a high degree of mental discipline.”
According to a release, Consumers Energy is a Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Gold-Level Employer. The company ranks third in the state in the Military Times Best for Vets Employers 2020 list.
Qualifications for honorably discharged veterans include carrying up to 50 pounds of tools and gear, documented experience working with electricity and the ability to work at heights. Registration and more information is available at www.ElectricLinesBootCamp.com.
Those accepted receive 10 days of free pre-apprenticeship training followed by a four-day pass/fail assessment. Successful candidates are paid as basic line apprentices, earning a starting wage of $35 per hour while completing an 11-week pass/fail climbing school.
Independent Bank earns ABA honor
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank received the American Bankers Association Community Commitment Award.
The honor from the ABA Foundation was for volunteerism. According to a release, the award “recognizes banks that put their employees to work for the good of the community, including outreach programs, mentoring and other partnership initiatives.”
Independent Bank received one of four honorable mentions in the category for its work in local communities, particularly with its “Making a Difference Day” when the bank closes for a company-wide volunteer day.
More information on the bank and its volunteer efforts is available at www.IndependentBank.com.
Special benefits for military, vets
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury wants to remind current and former military members of special benefits they may be entitled to receive.
According to the release, current and former military may be eligible for:
- Military Pay Tax Exemption
- Children of Veterans Tuition Grant
- Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption
- Principal Residence Exemption for Active Duty Military Personnel
- Property Tax Relief during Active Military Service
- Summer Property Tax Deferment
- Federal Military Spouses Residency Relief Act
For more information about tax relief and other benefits for current and past military, go to www.michigan.gov/taxes.
LEO receives federal grant
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity received a $3.33 million Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to a release, the grant will “support the continued reopening of Michigan’s economy and to mitigate workforce disruptions related to the ongoing pandemic.”
The release stated that about 30 percent of the grant funds will be used so temporary workers can “assist with contact tracing, sanitizing, test-site facilitating and other jobs directly tied to the state’s COVID-19 relief and recovery effort.” About half of the grant will support those whose jobs have been permanently eliminated.
More information is available at www.Michigan.gov/workforce.
