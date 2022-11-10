Consumers supports food bank
JACKSON — Consumers Energy Foundation provides $500,000 in grant funding to the Food Bank Council of Michigan and the Michigan Association of United Ways.
Each organization receives $250,000 to “distribute funding throughout the state where the need is greatest,” according to a release. The Food Bank Council aims to provide funds for food banks to purchase food. The MAUW plans to support local United Ways that provide assistance with housing repairs, gas and transportation and other services.
Bank acquires PhysicianLoans
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Huntington National Bank acquired PhysicianLoans, a mortgage lender based in Columbus, Ohio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to a release.
The acquisition “will complement Huntington’s current suite of physician-oriented services, and advance its mortgage and home lending strategy,” according to the release. PhysicianLoans has been a broker client to Huntington since 2004.
MDOT hosts public meetings
DETROIT — Michigan Department of Transportation hosts a virtual and in-person meeting on the Detroit New Center Intermodal Facility project. This will be an intercity bus station serving Greyhound and Indian Trails with the Amtrak train station in the New Center neighborhood of Detroit.
Residents, commuters, local businesses and others may attend the virtual open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 15 via Zoom. The meeting ID is 868 3215 3703 and the passcode is 237380. Join by phone at 312-626-6799.
The in-person open house is from 12:30-4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the College for Creative Studies- Taubman Center, 460 W. Baltimore St. in Detroit.
Public input on this project is accepted. Send comments to MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or the MDOT Environmental Services Section at 425 W. Ottawa St. in Lansing, MI 48909.
