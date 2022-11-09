Wills for veterans
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse-Leelanau-Antrim Bar Association offers free services for veterans from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 at Traverse Area District Library.
Services include wills and durable powers of attorney for estate planning. Volunteers from Munson Healthcare Advanced Care Planning Department assist veterans in preparing advance medical directives, including durable power of attorney (designation of patient advocate) documents.
Veterans should bring an ID and proof of military service. RSVP to admin@gtlaba.org.
Talent fund information session
TRAVERSE CITY — Area employers may attend a virtual information session from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 15 to learn about the application process for the Going Pro Talent Fund.
The training fund has around $55 million available statewide this year to assist businesses with employee training and retaining current or new employees. The program is offered by Northwest Michigan Works!, a program of Networks Northwest.
Access the Zoom session via nwm.org/GoingPRO. Questions: 231-357-5082.
Economic Club accepts members
TRAVERSE CITY — The Economic Club of Traverse City accepts members for 2023. The club meets at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club for lunch and a program and it hosts an annual dinner in September.
Openings are limited. Annual membership costs $300 and is due Nov. 30. This includes lunch and 10 meetings as well as an invitation to the ticketed annual dinner.
Find more membership and speaker details at tceconclub.com.
LMCU hosts fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Lake Michigan Credit Union collects donations until Nov. 30 for its Band Together campaign.
The credit union raises money for pediatric and kids’ care programs at hospitals across its service area in Michigan in Florida, including Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
LMCU will match the first $15,000 raised through members’ donations, according to a release. Donations are accepted at LMCU branches or LMCU.org/BandTogether.
Virtual home tours underway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Tour continues through Dec. 31. View eight residences in northern Michigan.
A $15 donation is suggested for Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Purchase one ticket per household at MyNorthTickets.com.
ACA enrollment open
TRAVERSE CITY — Individuals may enroll in the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance marketplace for 2022-23 through Jan. 15. Enrollment is open to those with are not covered by health insurance through their employer or another method.
Counselors are available at Munson Healthcare locations in Cadillac, Gaylord, Grayling, Kalkaska, Manistee and Traverse City. They can assist residents with the enrollment process.
Open enrollment assistance is also available by calling the Bellaire Family Health Center, Munson Healthcare (Cadillac, Charlevoix, Grayling, Frankfort, Gaylord, Manistee and Traverse City), Traverse Health Clinic, Health Department of Northwest Michigan (Bellaire, Charlevoix, Gaylord and Mancelona) and District Health Department No. 10 (Grayling, Kalkaska and Manistee).
Grant applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power accepts applications for its Community Investment Fund Grant until Jan. 31.
Funds can be used for community development, energy-related education and natural resources/environmental programs or projects during fiscal year 2022-23.
Organizations may request funding if they are in the Traverse City area, are a nonprofit and operate for public reasons.
More information and the application is available by clicking on “Utility Forms” under the “About L&P” tab at tclp.org.
Marketing class starts business
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central High School’s fall 2022 “How to Start a Business” marketing class announces a new product.
Students designed their own sweatshirts and hats under the brand name “Harbor Hoods.” The class also aims to give $1 from each product purchase to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan. At the end of the semester, they will donate to the local organization.
To purchase a sweatshirt or hat, call 231-933-6554.
Partners launch center
TRAVERSE CITY — The Discovery Center and Pier, Michigan Technological University, Northwestern Michigan College, Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a Freshwater Research and Innovation Center on West Grand Traverse Bay. The groundbreaking took place Nov. 7.
The project is in the first phase, which includes fundraising, pier development and building design that follows the Americans with Disabilities Act. The center will have space for freshwater research, education, commercialization, incubation and acceleration programs.
Local dealership recognized
TRAVERSE CITY — Serra Toyota of Traverse City recently obtained the Board of Governors Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc.
TMNA presents the annual award to Toyota dealerships that “exhibit outstanding sales and maintain Toyota’s high standards for customer satisfaction,” according to a release.
Serra Toyota is open for service and sales appointments from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 1302 S. Garfield Ave. Call 231-486-0884 for more details.
Individuals, projects awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Chapter of the Michigan Townships Association recently recognized area individuals and projects during its annual awards banquet.
The local chapter provided these awards:
- Distinguished Service Awards — Green Lake Township Supervisor Marv Radtke, Fife Lake Township Deputy Supervisor Jeff Berthiaume, Fife Lake Township volunteer Roger Gibson, Fife Lake Township Deputy Clerk Thomas Hempsted, East Bay Township Zoning Board of Appeals member Dave Houseman, East Bay Township Zoning Board of Appeals member Carl Studzinski, East Bay Township Planning Commission member Judy Nemitz, East Bay Township employee Leslie Couturier, East Bay Township Zoning Administrator Preston Taylor and East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend.
- Placemaking Award — Camp Sakakawea and the Township Disc Golf Course projects in Green Lake Township and the Boardman Lake Loop Trail in Garfield Township.
- Municipal Excellence Award — Grand Traverse County 911 Central Dispatch
- Frank Purvis Stewardship Award — Holiday Woodlands Preserve
Entrepreneur session launched
BOYNE CITY — North Central Michigan College and Northern Lakes Economic Alliance kicked off their “Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem” series in October.
The invitation-only events included community members and were facilitated by Georgia Abbott, from Abbott & Associates Consulting. The goal of these sessions was “to encourage and grow entrepreneurial activity in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Cheboygan counties,” according to a release.
“From these sessions, we are able to start identifying assets and gaps and set the pace to influence our future economic planning around innovation and entrepreneurship in northern Michigan,” said NLEA President David Emmel in a release. “These Building an Entrepreneurial Ecosystem sessions begin the process of cultivating an innovative mindset, sharing a common ecosystem language and building a momentum group of versatile community leaders to drive entrepreneurial activity in the next few years.”
To learn more, contact the NLEA at info@northernlakes.net or 231-582-6482.
