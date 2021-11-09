Munson hosts Job Fair Nov. 9
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Healthcare will hold a job fair Nov. 9 from 2:30-6 p.m. at Delamar Hotel, located at 615 E. Front St. in Traverse City.
Non-clinical and clinical support jobs are available at up to $20 an hour. Non-clinical positions are open for housekeeping, food services and clerical roles. Clinical positions sought include nursing assistants, medical assistants, phlebotomists and patient care attendants.
Some of the open positions include benefits and a regular schedule. Other openings do not offer benefits and have flexible schedules. Positions are available throughout the Munson Healthcare system.
For questions or additional information, call 231-935-HIRE and hit option 1.
GVSU to dedicate health building
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Valley State University will dedicate its new health building in downtown Grand Rapids Nov. 3.
The dedication of the Daniel and Pamella DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health located at 333 Michigan St. will be held at 6 p.m. Remarks will be held in Room 102/104 and self-guided tours are scheduled from 7-9 p.m.
Parking is available on site in the GVSU ramp off Michigan Street or Lafayette Street. Speakers at the ceremony include Grand Valley President Philomena V. Mantella; Daniel and Pamella DeVos; Rep. David LaGrand (D-Grand Rapids) and GVSU students.
The five-story. 166,000-square-foot DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health opened in May.
MSUFCU mortgage reach expands
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union now offers mortgages in 12 states, according to a release.
In addition to Michigan, MSUFCU mortgage lending is also available in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington. More information about MSUFCU mortgage lending is available at www.msufcu.org/homeloans.
DTE Energy reports third quarter results
DETROIT — DTE Energy reported its third quarter 2021 results.
DTE declared third quarter earnings of $25 million (13 cents per diluted share) compared to $476 million ($2.46) in 2020. Operating earnings for the third quarter 2021 were $334 million ($1.72 per diluted share) compared with operating earnings of $415 million ($2.14) for 2020.
The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a per share dividend of 0.885 cents on its common stock, a 7 percent increase from the previous quarterly dividend of 0.825. The dividend is payable Jan. 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.