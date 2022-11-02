Seasonal study set
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest released its 2022 Northwest Michigan Seasonal Population, Seasonal Workforce and Short-Term Rental Study.
The study covers 10 counties in northwest lower Michigan, and Networks Northwest partnered with Michigan-based planning company Beckett and Raeder, Inc. to collect the data. The study is available at nwm.org/seasonalpopulation and on the Housing page of the Community Development section at NetworksNorthwest.org.
Board & Brush reopening
TRAVERSE CITY — Do-it-yourself wood sign workshop Board & Brush is reopening in Traverse City in a new location and under new ownership.
Whitney Williams will open Board & Brush in December at 1326 W. South Airport Road, the former home of Liberty Tax Service.
Williams said a grand opening should be held before the end of the year. The store is expected to offer daytime classes at various times, evening classes from 6:30-9:30 p.m., kids workshops and private parties.
A stay-at-home mother originally from Texas, Williams has worked in various positions at Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools since moving to the area in 2018. Williams also served in the U.S. Army for four years.
Board & Brush was open in the Cherryland Center from 2018 until 2020 when franchise owner Erika Rogers relocated to Tennessee.
Humankind event
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College’s Humankind series continues with “The Future of Work in this Region” from 3:30-5 p.m. Nov. 3 via Zoom.
Panelists are Alex Andrews, director of business intelligence and workforce innovation at Talent 2025; Eric Erwin, president and CEO of Floracraft; Tim Nieboer, vice president of human resources for House of Flavors, Inc.; and Kelly Tomaszewski, interim president for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. WSCC Executive Director of College Relations Crystal Young moderates the discussion.
Access the event at bit.ly/humankindfall22.
SBA highlights week
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration presents the 2022 National Veterans Small Business Week through Nov. 4.
“Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation’s call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation’s economy,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a release.
She added that the SBA aims to assist veterans “by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow and build resilient businesses.”
Several free, online events are available throughout the week. More details are available at sba.gov/nvsbw.
Mackinac Bridge Authority meets
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority meets Nov. 4 in Ann Arbor. The purpose of the meeting is to elect new officers, receive an update for an upcoming resurfacing project for the north viaduct span, an update on pending legislation and to set a meeting schedule for 2023.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Kuenzel Room on the first floor of the University of Michigan’s Central Campus Union Building, 530 S. State St.
The full agenda is available at https://www.MackinacBridge.org/MBA-Board/Schedules-Agendas-And-Minutes/.
Money Series highlights taxes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series continues with the “All About Roth Conversions” presentation at 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the Senior Center.
The program includes information about Roth conversions and tax pitfalls. Sign up at MoneySeries.org or call 231-668-6894.
Credit union hosts workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Swogger and Bruce Law Firm P.C. provides the Wills and Trusts workshop at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at TBA Credit Union’s Front Street branch.
Topics include estate planning, probate court and transferring assets. The event is free to credit union members and the public. Jimmy Johns provides lunch.
Create an account and register through https://bit.ly/3RQ0ua4.
Leadership transitions workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — The Managing Leadership Transitions workshop goes from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 10 via Zoom.
The session explores how to navigate staff or board member transitions. Rotary Charities offers this presentation and discussion. Sign up at https://bit.ly/3zyaG0y.
Talk with an attorney
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms will host a Talk with an Attorney event Nov. 10 at its office in the Bayview Centre, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400.
Attorneys from Varnum LLP will hold free, in-person consultations from 2-3 p.m. for 20Fathoms members and from 3-4 p.m. for the public.
Send an email to maria@20fathoms.org to sign up for a 20-minute meeting with Tim D. Kroninger (registered patent attorney) or Tim K. Kroninger (IP and business law).
Gifting program launches
SUTTONS BAY — Black Star Farms announced a new gifting program for businesses and individuals.
Options include two bottles of Black Star Farms wine and Cuvee. There are seven sets total, each with a celestial name. Bottles come with a photo of the vineyard and personalized gift card.
Gift packages are available to ship starting Nov. 15. Orders should arrive for Christmas if placed by Dec. 12. More details: blackstarfarms.com/corporate-gifting.
Frankfort Bucks available
FRANKFORT — The Frankfort Downtown Development Authority reveals Frankfort Bucks, an electronic gift card to any of the 18 participating merchants in the Frankfort DDA area.
The gift cards may be sent via email or text and are available on a cell phone.
To launch the program, the DDA plans to donate a $25 gift card for each $100 gift card purchased.
Buy a gift card at https://app.yiftee.com/gift-card/city-of-frankfort--michigan.
Beer30 Happy Hour slated
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms will host Beer30 Happy Hour Nov. 10 from 4-6 p.m. in the Bayview Professional Centre, 10850 E. Traverse Highway, Suite 4400.
The event is “a great opportunity to meet new people, reconnect with old friends and enjoy a local brew from Earthen Ales,” according to a release. Register at https://bit.ly/3fWP4nu.
Boyne Golf receives recognition
PETOSKEY — Boyne Golf was honored by cart manufacturer E-Z-GO as a recipient of the first Green Ambassador program.
The program honors Boyne Golf’s “efforts to reduce their carbon footprint,” according to a release. The Green Ambassador program measures a golf course’s commitment to Habitat and Water Conservation; Facilities and Buildings; Waste and Recycling; Education, Advocacy and Community Outreach.
Businesses can apply to be an E-Z-GO Green Ambassador at ezgo.com/togetherforchange.
State of the Community held
EAST JORDAN — A record number of attendees were at the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the Community forum Oct. 25 at the East Jordan Community Auditorium.
Keynote speaker Chip Hansen, president of the Charlevoix County Community Foundation, spoke on the importance of getting involved in your community. There were also five presenters including Little Traverse Conservancy Executive Director Kieran Fleming on the $1.8 million Jordan River Watershed Trail.
There was also a discussion with local leaders moderated by Carlin Smith of Consumers Energy and Mary Faculak, president of the East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce. The City of East Jordan and the East Jordan Downtown Development Authority provided details on upcoming projects.
For more information on the event or upcoming East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce events, contact the Chamber at 231-536-7351 or info@ejchamber.org.
Clean Marina certifications
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Program announced four marinas earned certification and five others were recertified.
Earning a three-year certification through 2025 are Hall’s Sport Center, Grand Haven; Land’s End Marine, Harrison Township; Unriehl Marina, New Baltimore; and Wyandotte Marina. Earning recertification for a five-year term through 2027 were Presque Isle State Harbor; Hammond Bay State Harbor, Cheboygan; Straits State Harbor, Cheboygan; Pine Lake Marina, Keego Harbor; and Manitou Beach Marina.
Ninety-eight Michigan marinas have obtained and are maintaining Certified Clean Marina status, according to a release.
Michigan Clean Marina Program participants “voluntarily pledge to maintain and improve Michigan’s waterways by reducing or eliminating releases of harmful substances and phasing out practices that can damage aquatic environments,” according to a release.
The program is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan Boating Industries Association. More information is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or call 734-261-0123.
DTE reports third quarter
DETROIT — DTE Energy reports its third quarter earnings of $387 million or $1.99 per diluted share. Operating earnings were $311 million or $1.60 per diluted share.
In 2021, operating earnings were $334 million or $1.72 per diluted share, according to a release.
“We continued to deliver strong financial results through the third quarter,” said DTE Senior Vice President and CFO David Ruud in the release. “The company is well positioned to meet our financial goals in 2022 while delivering for our team members, community and customers.”
The earnings announcement is available at dteenergy.com/investors.
AAA warns of deer-related crashes
DEARBORN — AAA warns drivers to use caution during deer hunting season in Michigan. Almost half of deer and vehicle crashes in Michigan occur in October, November and December, according to a release.
AAA offers several safety tips including wearing a seatbelt, watching for deer at dawn and dusk, slowing down if a deer is spotted and staying awake and sober. Motorcyclists should wear protective gear and use their bright headlights and other riding lights if possible. If the crash cannot be avoided, drivers should brake and stay in their lane rather than swerving, according to the release.
USPS scam
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury warns Michigan taxpayers of a scam going through the U.S. Postal Service.
Residents may receive a letter in the mail asking them to call a toll-free number to resolve an overdue state tax debt. The letter writer threatens to take the recipient’s bank accounts, wages, cash, business assets, cars, real estate or refunds if the bill is not paid.
The state Treasury reminds people that it communicates through letters featuring the state of Michigan letterhead. These letters will outline options to resolve overdue debt and detail taxpayers’ rights.
Call 517-636-5265 with questions about state debts or if a possible scam letter has been received.
MDOT receives awards
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation received two 2022 President’s Transportation Awards from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
The President’s Transportation Award for Equity recognizes MDOT Director Paul C. Ajegba, Chief Operations Officer Bradley Wieferich, Chief Administrative Officer Laura Mester and Chief Culture, Equity and Inclusion Officer Terri Slaughter. The President’s Transportation Award for Partnerships highlights MDOT’s work with Historically Black Colleges and Universities through its Transportation Diversity and Recruitment Programs.
