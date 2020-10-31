MSUFCU breaks ground on office
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union broke ground Oct. 21 on a new regional office in Auburn Hills.
According to a release, the $16 million development on 3.73 acres is located on University Drive, east of Cross Creek Parkway. The project should be completed in 18 months.
The current Auburn Hills branch will relocate from Five Points Drive to the new office upon completion. The release added the new office will also house “support services, including a call center, IT support, human resources, infrastructure planning and facilities, learning and talent development, and an intern center.”
Clean Marina certifications
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Program designated three sites as Certified Clean Marinas and recertified four others, according to a release.
Klave’s Marina in Pinckney, Ryde Marine, Inc. in Alanson and South Shore Marine, LLC. in Whitehall have been certified for three-year terms through 2023. Recertified Michigan Clean Marinas for a five-year term through 2025 were G. Marsten Dame Marina/ Northport Harbor in Northport, City of Harbor Springs Municipal Marina, Mackinaw City Municipal Marina and Yacht Basin Marina in Holland.
Eighty-five Michigan marinas have obtained Certified Clean Marina status, the release said.
“The Clean Marina Program was initiated to preserve and protect, through voluntary efforts, Michigan’s greatest resource, the Great Lakes and its connecting waterways,” according to the release. More information about the program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or www.mbia.org.
MBA advocates for pass swap
MACKINAW CITY — The Mackinac Bridge Authority is urging MacPass account holders to switch from toll cards to windshield-mounted stickers before the end of the year.
Introduced in September 2019, the stickers are automatically scanned when drivers pull up to Mackinac Bridge toll booth. The cards will no longer work after Dec. 31, according to a release.
The stickers cost $1 each and “can be linked to a single account for multiple vehicles.” Existing customers do not need to open a new account to add a sticker tag to the account.
Sticker tags are available in the MBA administration building at the north end of the bridge. License plate number, make, model, color, and year of each vehicle is needed, though new vehicles can be added later. New MacPass sticker tags can also be purchased at https://MacPass.MackinacBridge.org.
New passenger MacPass accounts require an initial deposit of $80 and commercial accounts a $200 deposit. A $7 one-time set-up fee is required for both.
MacPass passenger accounts can still qualify for the commuter discount toll if they make a return trip within 36 hours.
