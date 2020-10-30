Stormcloud wins GABF medal
DENVER — Stormcloud Brewing in Frankfort was one of five Michigan breweries to claim a medal at the 34th annual Great American Beer Festival Competition in Denver.
According to a release, the GABF is the largest commercial beer competition in the world. Over an 18-day period, 115 judges from 21 states evaluated 8,806 entries from 1,720 breweries.
Stormcloud Brewing Co. won a silver medal for its 228 Tripel in the Belgian-Style Abbey Ale category.
Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids claimed two silver medals for its Oktoberfest (American Amber Lager category) and its Porter (Robust Porter). Silver Harbor Brewing Co. of St. Joseph won a silver for Grandma’s Favorite Recipe (Fruit Wheat Beer). Bronze medals went to Perrin Brewing Co. of Comstock Park for No Rules (Field Beer) and Territorial Brewing Co. of Springfield for Berry, Berry, Quite Contrary (American-Style Fruit Beer).
Biz Start 101 workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Small Business Development Center will hold a workshop on starting a business on Nov. 4.
Biz Start 101 will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Northwestern Michigan College University Center.
According to a release, the start-up fundamentals workshop is deigned for “individuals in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital, or simply considering self-employment.” The session will assist “aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead and manage a company, as well as evaluate market and sales potential for their products/services.”
Certified Small Business Consultant Joni Krolczyk is the speaker. The workshop is a pre-requisite to a one-on-one meeting with a SBDC consultant and counts towards the Small Business Entrepreneur Certificate Program through NMC’s Extended Educational Services Division.
Registration for the free workshop is required. For more information, contact the SBDC at (231) 929-5060 or sbdc@networksnorthwest.org.
‘Big Day of Serving’ raises $1,300
MANISTEE — The third annual Big Day of Serving for Manistee County had a different format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of performing service projects in the community, a contactless food drive was held. Thanks to local business donations, more than 6,500 pounds of food was distributed to 250 households in the county.
After purchasing the food, a donation of $1,300 from the remaining money was donated to Manistee’s United Way. According to a release, the funds would be “allocated directly towards supporting Staircase Youth Services.”
Sport Clips campaign underway
TRAVERSE CITY — The Sport Clips store in Traverse City at 2508 Crossing Circle is participating in the Help A Hero campaign.
From now through Dec. 5, anyone getting a hair cut at Sport Clips can donate to the VFW’s Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship program. The program has awarded more 1,750 scholarships totaling $8 million to date.
The release added a donation of $5 or more will be given tickets to enter several drawings. One of the prizes includes a free MVP haircut for a year.
According to a release, the Traverse City Sport Clips “offers a 20% discount to all active duty military and veterans” every day.
Sport Clips in Traverse City, which offers a 20 percent daily discount to active duty military and veterans, will offer free haircuts to service members and vets on Veterans Day. Sport Clips will donate $1 for every haircare service on Veterans Day to the scholarship program.
Dunham’s hiring seasonal staff
TROY — Dunham’s Sports announced it is hiring part-time seasonal help for the holidays.
According to a release from the national sporting goods chain, Dunham’s is hiring at all of its locations. Part-time associates have flexible hours and a merchandise discount.
Interested candidates can apply online at www.qhire.net/dunhamsholiday. A listing of the 230-plus stores is available at www.dunhamssports.com.
Bank dividend, 3Q released
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation, the holding company for Independent Bank, announced its quarterly cash dividend recently.
The IBC board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 16 to shareholders of record on Nov. 5.
On Tuesday, Independent Bank reported third quarter 2020 net income of $19.6 million or 89 cents per diluted share. The bank reported a net income of $12.4 million or 55 cents per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019. The first nine months of 2020, the bank reported a net income of $39.2 million ($1.76 per diluted share) compared $32.6 million net income ($1.40 per diluted share) for the first three quarters of 2019.
