Free dental care for vets, spouses
EAST SYRACUSE, New York — Aspen Dental is offering free dental care for military veterans and spouses on Nov. 6 as part of its seventh Day of Service. Care is available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Appointments are required by calling 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM). There are two participating offices in northern Michigan: 3375 South Airport Road in Traverse City, and 1060 West Main Street in Gaylord.
Millions of Americans struggle with access to dental care. U.S. veterans “are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war,” according to a release from Aspen Dental.
More information is available at www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.
NRCS funding opportunities for 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced fiscal year 2022 assistance opportunities are available for agricultural producers and private landowners.
These USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service funding opportunities are for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, Conservation Stewardship Program, Agricultural Conservation Easement Program, Regional Conservation Partnership Program and Agricultural Management Assistance.
While these applications are accepted at any time during the year, “producers and landowners should apply by state-specific, ranking dates to be considered for this year’s funding,” according to a release. Michigan producers and landowners are advised to apply for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program and the Regional Conservation Partnership Program by Jan. 14.
For more information, visit www.usda.gov.
Ground broken for training facility
FLINT — Consumers Energy recently broke ground on a natural gas training facility in Flint.
Named Flint Gas City, the facility will be used by more than 1,500 Consumers Energy employees who build, maintain and operate natural gas infrastructure for the company.
The $10.1 million facility ay 3201 E. Court St. was developed in a partnership with the Michigan State Utility Workers Council, according to a release. Construction should be completed in late 2022.
The training center will be able to “create and control various training scenarios, such as gas leak simulations, service hook-ups, utility locating, leak detection and corrosion monitoring,” according to a release. The 1.4-acre complex will feature a mock neighborhood of mini-homes and businesses with functioning pipelines and meters as well as outdoor space for heavy equipment and fighting natural gas fires.
DTE to close power plant early
DETROIT — DTE Energy will cease coal use at its Belle River Power Plant in St. Clair County by December 2028, according to a release from the utility company.
The closure is “at least two years earlier than the facility’s previously scheduled 2030 coal use end date,” according to a release. The move will allow DTE “to achieve its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal faster than planned and moving the company closer to its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions,” according to the release.
NAR names top office markets
NEW YORK — The National Association of Realtors released its Top 10 commercial office markets for 2021, according to a release.
Half of the top 10 commercial office markets are in Florida (Daytona Beach, Miami, Palm Beach) and Texas (Austin, San Antonio). Rounding out the list were Boise, Idaho; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah.
An analysis of 390 commercial real estate markets by the NAR “found a robust recovery with positive net absorption and strengthening rents across the multifamily, industrial and retail property markets as economic production rebounds to pre-pandemic levels,” according to a release.
NAR’s Commercial Markets Insights report is available at https://www.nar.realtor/commercial-market-insights/september-2021-commercial-market-insights.
