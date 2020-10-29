Grant applications for Manistee businesses
MANISTEE — Manistee County small businesses can now apply to the Regional Resiliency Fund for a grant of up to $5,000 to address economic issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Manistee County businesses with nine or fewer employees have until 5 p.m. Nov. 10 to apply for the grant. The online application is available at https://www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-fund or by contacting the Regional Resiliency Program by email (1betsyevans@gmail.com) or phone (231-383-2798).
The expansion of the fund into Manistee County was made possible by financial commitments from the Manistee County Industrial Development Corporation and the Manistee County Community Foundation.
Public House to seasonally close
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Public House in Glen Arbor will close for approximately six weeks beginning on Nov. 2.
According to a release from the company, the seasonal closure will allow restaurant/brewery staff to support the holiday packing needs of Cherry Republic. The Cherry Republic retail store in Glen Arbor will remain open.
The Cherry Public House staff will work at Cherry Republic’s distribution center on M-72 in Traverse City in November and into December for the holiday season, according to a release.
TCNewTech offering employer booths
TRAVERSE CITY — TCNewTech is offering employer booths for its annual Homecoming Career Fair. The virtual event is Nov. 18 from 3-7 p.m. Enhanced booths are available for a fee and include an opportunity to video chat with candidates. A limited number of free booths are also available for employers with minimum capabilities and no video chat.
Employers interested in showcasing their company and job opportunities can contact Jennifer Szunko at executivedirector@tcnewtech.org.
Apple Pie Chai Kombucha returns
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Company announced the return of its seasonal Apple Pie Chai Kombucha.
According to a release, the kombucha with "luscious apple flavors balanced by spicy cinnamon and slight cardamon sweetness" is available in stores through December.
The Apple Pie Chai Kombucha is also in the company’s newly reopened taproom at 3842 Jupiter Cresent Drive.
HUD awards counseling grants
LANSING — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $867,000 in supplemental housing counseling grants in Michigan. The award was part of more than $12.5 million in grants nationally “to support quality housing counseling services, including the foreclosure avoidance and rental counseling services used by many families as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a release.
According to the release, the grants went to “219 HUD-approved local housing counseling agencies, national and regional organizations and state housing finance agencies ...”
The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Inc. in Traverse City received a grant for $9,642.
To locate a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, visit www.HUD.gov or call (800) 569-4287.
