Dunham’s seek holiday workers
TROY — Dunham’s Sports is hiring part-time, seasonal workers at all of its stores. Staff members can work flexible shifts and they will get a discount on products.
Dunham’s is located in the Grand Traverse Mall and in the plaza off Munson Avenue. Interested persons may apply at https://careers-dunhamssports.icims.com.
7-Eleven signs clean energy plan
DETROIT — 7-Eleven Inc. signed a 20-year clean energy agreement in Michigan through MIGreenPower, DTE Energy’s optional renewable energy program. The agreement aims to allow all 160 southeast Michigan facilities to reach 100 percent renewable energy for 20 years starting in 2025.
The store achieved its goal of reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent in 2019. According to a release, the company now aims to reach 50 percent less in carbon emissions by 2030.
For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, visit dteenergy.com/migreenpower.
Blue Cross offers rant funding
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation provide funds through the “Advancing Maternal Health Equity” grant program.
Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaboratives and their partners in northern Michigan may apply for grants that support maternal health equity projects. Awards of up to $50,000 for one year are announced in December. Learn more at www.bcbsm.com/foundation/index.html.
Freeze-date tool released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Purdue University’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub launched a new online resource that shows freeze-date trends and other climate patterns in 25 states, including the upper Midwest, the Northeast and Appalachia.
The tool will be updated annually. It draws from Applied Climate Information System data from 1950-2021, according to a release. Access the map at https://tinyurl.com/62pvt4jx.
GM: All U.S. facilities to be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.
The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.
In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.
The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal, GM said.
“We believe it is critical — to ourselves, to our customers and to the future of the planet — to step up our efforts and reach ambitious targets that move us closer to a more sustainable world,” says Kristen Siemen, the company’s chief sustainability officer. “Securing the renewable energy we need to achieve our goal demonstrates tangible progress in reducing our emissions in all aspects of our business, ultimately moving us closer to our vision of a future with zero emissions.”
In recent years, the Detroit automaker has committed to invest $35 billion into electric and autonomous vehicle production with the goal of eliminating tailpipe emissions from its U.S. light-duty autos by 2035.
