New website for Venture North
TRAVERSE CITY — Venture North Funding has a new retooled website. The organization says it will follow up website inquiries with a phone call within 24 hours, according to a release.
The retooled website is at https://www.venturenorthfunding.org/.
Venture North said it has assisted more than 1,500 businesses in the northwestern Lower Peninsula and the website “is an easy way … to learn about our services,” according to a release.
Shear Madness open for business
TRAVERSE CITY — Owner Kayla U. and business partner Courtnie James have opened Shear Madness Hair Studio on Oct. 18 at 960 Industrial Circle, Suite E.
Shear Madness offers a variety of hair cutting, nail, skin and waxing services. Shear Madness also offers 30-, 60- or 90-minute stress relieving massages.
Kayla U. and Courtnie James are both licensed cosmetologists.
Salon hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. For appointments, call 231-360-6435 or 231-357-6895.
Free laundry services continue
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues its Laundry Project Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Dec. 8 and 22 at Eastfield Laundry and Nov. 3, 17 and Dec. 1 and 15 at Grand Traverse Laundry (Garfield Plaza).
Laundry service is freely available to low-income residents. Call 231-947-3780 with questions.
Salon opening in GT Mall
TRAVERSE CITY — Premier 31 Salon has a Nov. 1 opening scheduled in the Grand Traverse Mall. A soft opening is set Oct. 31 with candy and treats available.
The salon is operated by Tristina Beehler and is located in the former Regis Salon location in the mall.
Beehler said the full-service salon will open with eight chairs with room for 15 total. Beehler, who said she is still hiring staff, said the salon will open with two full-time, two part-time employees and herself.
Premier 31 Salon will operate during GT Mall hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Beehler said Precision Cuts and Styles, which she opened earlier this year in the Cherryland Center, will close and move to Premier 31 Salon.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in November.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Nov. 1, 8 and 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per household. Homebuyer Education is offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12 via Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free foreclosure education and budget coaching.
To register for NMCAA workshops, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Economic, Business Outlook event
LANSING — The Michigan Chamber and Michigan Bankers Association present the Economic and Business Outlook from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 10 via an online format.
Discussion covers emerging trends affecting business growth in 2023 and beyond. The keynote speaker is Kennesaw State University Economics Professor Roger Tutterow.
Admission is free; reserve a spot through Eventbrite.com.
Help A Hero fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Sport Clips offers free haircuts for veterans and service members on Nov. 11 at the Traverse City store.
Additionally, the business will donate $2 for each haircut on Veterans Day to the Help A Hero Scholarship Program. Community members may donate $5 or more to receive tickets to several prize drawings. Donations are accepted through Nov. 12.
Scholarship applications are accepted at VFW.org/scholarship until Nov. 15.
Nonprofit looks for director
BENZONIA — Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Executive Director Gerri VanAntwerp plans to leave the organization in March after 14 years.
The BACN Board of Directors seeks a new executive director and invites people to submit their cover letters and resumes to BACNed2022@gmail.com before Nov. 13.
See the job description at benziebacn.org/join-the-team.
School seeks developers
CADILLAC — Cadillac Area Public Schools requests proposals for redevelopment of the McKinley School property at 601 E. North St.
The 6.8-acre property is zoned for residential use and nearby is the 14-acre Diggins Hill Community Park. The property is connected to the City of Cadillac’s water and sewer systems. The school building was torn down in 2021.
Development incentives may be available through the City of Cadillac or the State of Michigan, according to a release. Proposals are available at cadillacschools.org. Submissions are due Nov. 18.
Nonprofit reconfigures
BELLAIRE — The Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Foundation renamed itself The Antrim Foundation “to support and strengthen the entirety of Antrim County through philanthropy, collaboration and opportunities,” according to a release.
The foundation’s six-person board works with Board Chair Louise Wenzel to offer resources for youth mental health, economic development and arts programs in Antrim County. Recently the foundation organized a concert series in downtown Bellaire and aims to bring back live music events in 2023.
People interested in volunteering or donating may contact lowenzel@gmail.com.
Tax volunteers needed
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency invites volunteers to help their neighbors file their tax returns.
Participants are trained to provide free tax assistance for families, seniors, persons with disabilities and those who speak little English who make $75,000 or less annually. After training, volunteers are IRS-certified tax preparers. Volunteer intake specialists are also needed. This role includes helping clients with paperwork before their tax appointment.
To join a volunteer team, contact taxes@nmcaa.net or 231-947-3780, ext. 3.
Leadership class announced
EAST JORDAN — Leadership Charlevoix County presents its Class of 2023, the 11th class for the nonprofit.
The 16 members are Clancey Becker from Great Lakes Energy, Ryan Deery from Charlevoix Public Library, Matt Greer from Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Patty Hellebuyck from Charlevoix Intermediate School District, Brian Hochsteller from Boyne Mountain, Sarah Ingalls from Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Kendra Lake from North Central Michigan College, Skylar MacNaughton from the Gnarly Artisan Handyman/Artist, Leah McGuire from Charlevoix County, Brandi McPherson from Charlevoix State Bank, Erin Miedema from East Jordan, Sam Ottgen from 4Front Credit Union, Jordan Peck from City of Boyne City Main Street, Cynthia Pepin from East Jordan Family Health Center, Sam Persons from Boyne Mountain and Tim Smith from Charlevoix County.
Students already completed orientation and mentor networking at Boyne Mountain as well as an overnight stay on Beaver Island. The class meets once per month until May. Session topics include government, economic development, the environment and more.
For more details on the program, sponsorship opportunities or the organization, contact leadershipcharlevoixcounty@gmail.com or 231-357-7104.
Consumers Energy awards grants
JACKSON — The Consumers Energy Foundation recently provided $250,000 to Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing and another $350,000 for the Roscommon County United Way in Houghton Lake.
The community center will use the funds to improve its infrastructure so it can increase the capacity and accessibility of its food and personal items pantries. The United Way plans to create a mobile soup kitchen to provide meals for county residents in the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) threshold.
This is part of the foundation’s annual People Awards, which support nonprofits that aim to provide economic security for Michiganders through their programs and services.
Credit union gets new look
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union recently announced it will bring its Michigan and Florida locations under one logo: LMCU.
In Michigan, some branches will get a new look using the LMCU logo, according to an email from the credit union. The name will remain Lake Michigan Credit Union.
LSSU offers manufacturing class
SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University presents a non-credit manufacturing continuing education course for adults during the spring 2023 term.
Students can learn the basics of manufacturing, including safety, tools, measurement, metals, manual mills and lathes, interpreting diagrams and other topics. Classes take place Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 to May 3 in the Center for Applied Science and Engineering Technology.
The course is underwritten through a grant from the Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! Michigan Learning & Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) through the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s Office of Employment and Training.
Bank announces dividend, 3Q results
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank Corporation declares its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock at 22 cents per share last week. The dividend is payable Nov. 14 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 4.
Independent Bank Corporation also released its third quarter 2022 report on Tuesday. IBC reported third quarter 2022 net income of $17.3 million (81 cents per diluted share) versus net income of $16.0 million (73 cents per diluted share) in the prior-year period. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, the company reported net income of $48.3 million ($2.27 per diluted share) compared to net income of $50.4 million ($2.30 per diluted share) in the prior-year period.
Meritage reports 3Q results
GRAND RAPIDS — Meritage Hospitality reported financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2022 ending in October.
Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Meritage Hospitality operates 350 Wendy’s, Morning Belle and Stan’s Taco restaurants in several states, including Michigan. Meritage operates several Wendy’s restaurants in the region.
Meritage reported sales increased 8.9% to $160.6 million in the third quarter compared to $147.5 million for the same period last year. Earnings from operations increased 63.2% to $3 million and net earnings were $1.8 million.
September sales increase
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association reports that September sale surpassed those in August.
The September Retail Index survey shows a 61.5 jump from August’s 49.3, according to a release. Almost half of Michigan retailers (47 percent) reported more sales than in August, while 36 percent found a decrease and 17 percent saw no change in sales.
The Index is conducted by the MRA with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.
Holiday workers needed
TROY — Dunham’s Sports is hiring part-time, seasonal workers at all of its stores. Staff members can work flexible shifts and they will get a discount on products.
Dunham’s is located in the Grand Traverse Mall and in the plaza off Munson Avenue. Interested persons may apply at https://careers-dunhamssports.icims.com.
7-Eleven signs clean energy plan
DETROIT — 7-Eleven Inc. signed a 20-year clean energy agreement in Michigan through MIGreenPower, DTE Energy’s optional renewable energy program. The agreement aims to allow all 160 southeast Michigan facilities to reach 100 percent renewable energy for 20 years starting in 2025.
The store achieved its goal of reducing its carbon dioxide emissions by 20 percent in 2019. According to a release, the company now aims to reach 50 percent less in carbon emissions by 2030.
For more information on DTE’s MIGreenPower program, visit dteenergy.com/migreenpower.
Blue Cross offers funding
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation provide funds through the “Advancing Maternal Health Equity” grant program.
Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaboratives and their partners in northern Michigan may apply for grants that support maternal health equity projects. Awards of up to $50,000 for one year are announced in December. Learn more at www.bcbsm.com/foundation/index.html.
Freeze-date tool released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — Purdue University’s Midwestern Regional Climate Center and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Midwest Climate Hub launched a new online resource that shows freeze-date trends and other climate patterns in 25 states, including the upper Midwest, the Northeast and Appalachia.
The tool will be updated annually. It draws from Applied Climate Information System data from 1950-2021, according to a release. Access the map at https://tinyurl.com/62pvt4jx.
