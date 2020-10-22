Holiday job fair scheduled
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic will hold a holiday job fair Oct. 29 from 1-5 p.m. at its distribution center located at 6778 E. Traverse Highway (M-72).
The company is looking to fill positions in both Traverse City and Empire to pack gift boxes. According to a release, those hired will have starting job wages of $12 an hour.
Masks are required at the hiring event. Pre-registration is recommended. An online application can be filled out at www.CherryRepublic.com/Discover/Employment.
More information is available by email (talent@cherryrepublic.com) or by calling (231) 334-3150, extension 205.
Manistee foundation awards grant
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation awarded a $10,000 grant to Venture North for the Regional Resiliency Fund.
According to a release, the grant “will partially match a $50,000 challenge grant awarded by the Manistee Industrial Development Corporation to launch Manistee County’s participation in the regional effort.” Donations toward the match can be made by clicking the “Donate to the Fund” button at www.venturenorthfunding.org/regional-resiliency-fund or by contacting Venture North at (231) 995-7110.
The organizations are encouraging others to contribute. The release noted there are more than 1,200 Manistee County businesses with nine or fewer employees.
The foundation grant was supported by Community Response Fund, a cooperative effort between the MCCF, United Way of Manistee County and the Manistee County Human Services Collaborative Body.
Venture North Funding & Development began the Regional Resiliency Fund in May 2020. More than 139 grants totaling $348,515 have been awarded. But more than 300 applications have been made seeking $1.3 million in funding.
More information about the Regional Resiliency Fund is available from Venture North at (231) 995-7110 or www.venturenorthfunding.org. More information about the MCCF and the Community Response Fund is available at www.manisteefoundation.org or (231) 723-7269.
Meijer announces free pickup
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer recently announced there will no longer be a fee charged for Meijer Pickup service for orders of $50 or more.
Previously, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup were membership based, according to an email from the company.
The same in-store pricing and access to weekly sales items will also now be available, according to a release. The change is “part of an initiative to provide customers multiple ways to conveniently and safely shop its stores for the holidays,” the release said.
“Customers can order online Meijer Pickup, keep track of their total basket, use mPerks rewards and coupons, note any preferences and choose an available time for pickup,” the release said. Customers text when they arrive at the store for pick-up.
Meijer Home Delivery is still fulfilled by personal shoppers from Shipt.
Meijer Pickup service is available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BCBSM announces changes for 2021
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan announced a series of changes for 2021.
According to a release, changes include lower rates for Medicare members in 2021, “new $0 premium HMO-POS and PPO options and a variety of no-cost benefits including medical and behavioral telehealth visits for the 2021 annual enrollment period.”
The company added premiums for many of BCBS Network’s “10 available Medicare Advantage plans will be maintained or reduced and feature expanded benefits to meet the needs of all eligible members.”
Included is the Blue Essential PPO plan “offered at a $0 premium in most counties statewide and includes a $0 medical deductible and $0 in-network primary care doctor visits,” according to the release.
For more information on a BCBS Medicare Advantage plan, visit www.bcbsm.com/medicare or call 1-888-563-3307 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Weekend hours are available Oct. 1 through March 31.
