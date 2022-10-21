Funds available to improve habitat
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Bird Conservancy is offering financial assistance to forest owners “to improve habitat for at-risk bird species and other wildlife,” according to a release. The assistance through the Improving Forest Health for At-Risk Wildlife Resources Partnership is available in 19 northern Michigan counties and the entire Upper Peninsula.
Private forest owners must submit applications by Dec. 16 to their local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office. Eligible northern Michigan counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Iosco, Kalkaska, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Funding is available for “core conservation practices, including forest stand improvement and early successional habitat development and management. Additional supporting practices include; brush management and tree, shrub and grass planting,” according to the release.
More information is available at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
Revitalization project awarded
THOMPSONVILLE — Phase 2 of the Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project (TARP) can move forward after receiving three grants totaling $100,000.
Awards include a $75,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant, $10,000 Rotary Charities of Traverse City Seed Grant and $15,000 Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Grant. Funds support TARP’s project of constructing a Thompsonville Junction Visitor’s Center, a Thompsonville Trailhead on the Betsie Valley Trail and making improvements to the George W. Sharp Park.
Phase 1 of the TARP project involved a master plan design by the Beckett and Raeder landscape architect firm in Petoskey. This phase received a $10,000 Seed Grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City, as well as contributions from area individuals and businesses.
Local trio part of dinner
OXFORD — Leelanau Wine Trail members Mawby, Shady Lane Cellars and Two K Farms participated in the 2022 Field to Vase Dinner Tour Sept. 18 at Summer Dream Farms.
The event was a partnership between the Michigan Wine Collaborative and the Certified American Grown Flowers.
Farmers’ issues videos available
GRAND RAPIDS — Attorneys at Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC present a series of short videos on “Legal Strategies for the Michigan Farmer.”
The videos are moderated by Zahrt. The first is available through the Foster Swift Attorneys YouTube channel. It covers entity choice selection for farms and agricultural operations.
“Because of the scale and diversity of agriculture in Michigan, many different and complicated legal issues arise day-to-day,” said Grand Rapids Attorney and Firm Ag Law Practice Group Leader Mike Zahrt in a release. “While not a substitute for legal advice, these short, digestible videos should at least give farmers and agribusinesses a look at the importance of seeking guidance from attorneys that understand the business of Michigan agriculture as well as the laws that apply to the industry.”
Other videos will be posted occasionally at fosterswift.com/services-Agricultural-Agribusiness-Law.html.
AAA hosted driving summit
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group hosted the first Impaired Driving Summit at their Dearborn headquarters last week.
Regional and national experts discussed “the issues and challenges associated with impaired driving and the legalization of marijuana in Michigan,” according to a release.
In 2021 there were 275 drug-involved and 357 alcohol-involved traffic fatalities in the state accounting for 24.3% and 31.6%, respectively, of the total number of people killed, according to a release.
Michigan groups recognized
LANSING — Michigan Rehabilitation Services recognized six residents with disabilities and seven partner organizations during the 14th annual MRS Champion Awards ceremony. The virtual event was part of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.
DTE Energy in Detroit and Amphenol Borisch Technologies in Grand Rapids were awarded in the large businesses category. A & F Wood in Howell and Macro Connect in Detroit earned awards in the small businesses category. Community partners The Simmons Advantage in West Bloomfield and Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium in Cheboygan were also recognized.
Tax relief available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers tax relief for people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Individuals and families may be eligible if they live in or run a business in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina. They can ask for more time to file the state of Michigan tax return and pay their tax bills. Penalties and interest are waived.
Individuals may call the treasury at 517-636-4486, and businesses can call 517-636-6925.
Builders FirstSource earns accolade
DALLAS — Builders FirstSource, Inc. was named 2022 Distributor of the Year by D.R. Horton, Inc. at its trade show in Las Vegas in early October.
D.R. Horton is “the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002,” according to a release. Builders FirstSource has several locations in northern Michigan.
