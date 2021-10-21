SpartanNash hiring event slated
BYRON CENTER — SpartanNash will hold a one-day recruiting event Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Family Fare stores in Traverse City (905 E. Eighth St.), Grayling (2470 S I-75 Business Loop) and Roscommon (409 N. Fifth St.).
Openings are for deli associate, cashier and other positions. The local event is part of National Day of Hiring by the company.
Candidates can apply for jobs in less than two minutes, according to a release. Each location will have a different theme or activity “to engage candidates in a fun way,” according to a release.
More information about open SpartanNash jobs is available at https://careers.spartannash.com/search/searchjobs. The company said people can text FreshJobs to 97211 to apply for retail positions in less than 30 seconds.
Chamber After Hours scheduled
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours Oct. 28 at City Park Grill from 5-7 p.m.
The Halloween edition of the monthly event encourages attendees to dress in costume to win prizes. There will be food, door prizes and a cash bar. Admission is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members.
Advance registration is not required. Masks are strongly recommended indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Visit Petoskeychamber.com for more information.
October sponsors are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Caliber Home Loans and Sunglass Shoppe.
MIOSHA grants are available
LANSING — Michigan small businesses with 250 or fewer employees can apply for a Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration matching grant.
The grants through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health program are for up to $5,000.
Preference will be given to employers in “high hazard industries identified in MIOSHA’s 2019-2023 strategic plan,” according to the release.
MIOSHA encourages new grantees to apply for grants.
Those awarded grants in Fiscal Year 2021 may apply after Jan. 1.
MIOSHA has provided $592,681 in MIWISH grants to date.
Eligible employers must have:
- A qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct an evaluation justifying equipment purchase.
- Knowledge and experience to complete the project.
- Match dollars for the grant money awarded and cover estimated project costs.
Application and more information about MIWISH is available at michigan.gov/mioshagrants or by contacting MIOSHA’s Consultation Education and Training grant administrator at (269) 275-7155.
