NMCAA open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts the Weatherization Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 to highlight October as Energy Awareness Month.
The afternoon includes hands-on demonstrations, educational materials and weatherization job opportunities. Staff from the Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity plans to attend.
Candidate forum
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a forum with candidates for city council and county commissioner from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the WSCC Downtown Manistee Center. NuVu Fuels provides refreshments and attendees can meet the candidates beginning at 4 p.m.
RSVP for free at ManisteeChamber.com. Questions: cassidy@manisteechamber.com.
Fresh Coast Homecoming Oct. 20TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host Fresh Coast Homecoming Oct. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Middle Coast Brewing Company, located at 329 E. State St., Unit 2.
Fresh Coast Homecoming is designed for those interested in making a career move to “meet with employers in a casual setting,” according to a release.
Register for the free event at https://traverseconnect.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/6491.
Online selling workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Score Traverse City presents “Sell Your Products Online with Google’s E-Commerce Tools” at 9 a.m. Oct. 21.
The Zoom workshop covers displaying items on a Google Business profile, listing products freely with Google Merchant Center and linking a Merchant Center account to an online store. Small business owners may sign up at https://tinyurl.com/24kxmabp.
Cherry Republic hosts job fair
EMPIRE — Cherry Republic offers the Holiday Job Fair from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 27 at Empire Township Hall. The company will conduct on-site interviews for seasonal holiday gift box packers, who will work at the Empire facility from mid-November through December.
For more information, email talent@cherryrepublic.com. To complete an application, visit cherryrepublic.com/jobs.
Beer30 Happy Hour slated
TRAVERSE CITY —20Fathoms will host Beer30 Happy Hour Oct. 27 and Nov. 10 from 4-6 p.m. 20Fathoms is located in the Bayview Professional Centre at 10850 E. Traverse Highway Suite 4400. The event is “a great opportunity to meet new people, reconnect with old friends and enjoy a local brew from Earthen Ales,” according to a release. Register at https://bit.ly/3fWP4nu.
TART Trails seeks coordinator
TRAVERSE CITY — TART Trails invites individuals to apply for the outreach coordinator position by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
The full-time role includes managing the Ambassador and Volunteer Program, leading social media communications, supporting events and contributing to the Development and Communications team. Individuals must have experience in communications, marketing, graphic design or a related field along with knowledge of mainstream social media and website management.
To apply, send a cover letter and resume to kate@traversetrails.org. View the full job description at traversetrails.org/about/employment.
Business moves, changes name
TRAVERSE CITY — D&G’s Sportscards of Traverse City opened Oct. 10 at 1028 Hannah St. The business is owned by Leelanau County businessman David Gersenson and Greg Gendron, who previously ran Legends North on Garfield Avenue.
D&G’s Sportscards of Traverse City is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The 231-492-7915 phone number remains unchanged. A grand opening is planned in early November.
D&G’s is actively buying collections. For more information, visit the D&G’s Sportscards Facebook page.
Careers in Energy Week
LANSING — The Michigan Energy Workforce Development Consortium launched an initiative to “heighten awareness of high-growth, rewarding careers in the energy industry” during Careers in Energy Week from Oct. 17-21, according to a release. The MEWDC includes Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Lansing Board of Water & Light, Enbridge, Cloverland Electric Cooperative, Traverse City Light and Power, Infrasource, Michigan Energy Efficiency Contractors Association, Michigan Electric Cooperative Association, Michigan Municipal Electric Association, ITC Holdings, Lewis Tree Service and Walker-Miller Energy Services.
Energy companies and educators host events for students and job seekers throughout the week. Go to careersinenergymichigan.com for a complete schedule.
TC Beer Week passport available
TRAVERSE CITY — The free mobile passport is available for download ahead of Traverse City Beer Week, which runs from Nov. 11-18. The mobile passport serves as a self-guided tour of local breweries and restaurants. Participants can check into a breweries and restaurants, and those visiting five participating businesses qualify to win a Traverse City Beer Week T-shirt.
A link to the passport and more details on Beer Week is available at https://www.traversecity.com/tcbw/.
Conservation funds available
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Environmental Quality Incentives Program is open to Michigan agricultural producers and private forestland owners who want financial aid for conservation.
Contact a local Natural Resource Conservation Service office for more details: Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties (231-941-0951) and Antrim and Kalkaska counties (231-533-6450). Applications are due Dec. 2 through Farmers.gov.
Plumbing code review offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan hosts the Plumbing Code Review Seminar from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at 1373 Barlow St.
The session is for master and journey level plumbers.
They are required to attend a Michigan plumbing code update class before they can obtain a license renewal.
Cost is $75 for Builders Exchange members and $85 for others. Bagels and coffee are included. Email staff@bxtvc.com or download the form at bxtvc.com to register.
Nominate a small business
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Celebrates Small Business accepts nominations for the 2023 Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards until 3 p.m. Dec. 8.
Recognition includes the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch, Michigan 50 Distinguished Alumni, Veteran Owned Small Business Award and more.
Nominations can be made through the U.S. Small Business Administration. More details are available at michigancelebrates.org/call-for-nominations/.
Bank donates to Venture North
TRAVERSE CITY — Huntington Bank donated $15,000 to Venture North to assist small businesses in the 10-county region. Venture North assists businesses with affordable loans, mini-grants or professional business consulting.
Venture North has made 138 loans to small businesses in the region totaling more than $35.2 million, according to a release from the organization. Venture North has awarded 300 mini-grants and provided professional consulting to more than 1,100 businesses.
Venture North has created 453 new and helped retain 524 jobs in the 10 counties it serves.
Job seeker program
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Valley State University’s Traverse City Regional Center and Michigan Works! collaborated on the Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program.
MiLEAP can fund tuition and other fees for underemployed or dislocated workers, particularly in rural areas. GVSU has seven academic and non-credit certificate programs that meet MiLEAP requirements.
More details are available at www.gvsu.edu/learn/mileap-northern-michigan-78.htm. Questions: 616-331-7180; learn@gvsu.edu.
Foundation to invest in organizations
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation plans to invest $1 million from its endowment into local businesses and nonprofits through a new investment strategy with Venture North and Northern Initiatives.
These companies are Community Development Finance Institutions that can “provide credit and financial services to underserved markets and communities,” according to a release.
They will follow the Community Development Coalition of Northwest Michigan’s economic, social and environmental goals when making investment decisions.
The Community Foundation aims to invest another $1 million through its impact investing plan with these Michigan-based partners.
Insurer gets new owners
ELK RAPIDS — The Fitzpatrick Insurance Agency was purchased by insurance professional Adam Brown and partner Patrick Lavis II. They bought the company from founder and previous owner Sharon Fitzpatrick.
Brown and his team, according to a release, have a total of more than 80 years of insurance industry experience. Brown worked with Sharon Fitzpatrick for several years and worked at Auto-Owners Insurance.
Longtime agents Mary Meier and Erin Woodworth remain at the Elk Rapids agency. New team members include Michelle Brown, Adam Brown’s mother. She has more than 30 years of experience in the Kingsley market.
Funds available to improve habitat
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Bird Conservancy is offering financial assistance to forest owners “to improve habitat for at-risk bird species and other wildlife,” according to a release. The assistance through the Improving Forest Health for At-Risk Wildlife Resources Partnership is available in 19 northern Michigan counties and the entire Upper Peninsula.
Private forest owners must submit applications by Dec. 16 to their local USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office. Eligible northern Michigan counties include Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Iosco, Kalkaska, Manistee, Missaukee, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Presque Isle, Roscommon and Wexford.
Funding is available for “core conservation practices, including forest stand improvement and early successional habitat development and management. Additional supporting practices include; brush management and tree, shrub and grass planting,” according to the release.
More information is available at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
City wins state planning award
EAST JORDAN — The City of East Jordan Master Plan received the Outstanding Daniel Burnham Award for a Comprehensive Plan. The award was presented by the Michigan Association of Planning at its Planning Michigan conference Oct. 12-14 on Mackinac Island.
More than 400 community members commented on the future of East Jordan through a 12-month planning process, which include a survey, vision sessions with students, a business after-hours open house and more. Beckett & Raeder, Inc. assisted the City of East Jordan with drafting the plan and hosting engagement sessions.
The Massachusetts Chapter of American Planning Association jurors evaluated the submission and stated “as a smaller community the plan honestly recognizes there are a number of needs that required addressing and then dives into specific opportunities including housing and brownfield redevelopment.”
Club dedicates new bleachers
BOYNE FALLS — The Northern Michigan Antique-Flywheelers Club dedicated eight new sets of aluminum bleachers during the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce “Off the Clock” event in September.
The bleachers were purchased and assembled over the summer. The Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund and the Charlevoix County Community Foundation contributed funds. Spectators can sit on the bleachers during the summer show and Student Harvest Days. The club’s showgrounds are on U.S. 131 between Boyne Falls and Walloon Lake.
Revitalization project awarded
THOMPSONVILLE – Phase 2 of the Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project (TARP) can move forward after receiving three grants totaling $100,000.
Awards include a $75,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Grant, $10,000 Rotary Charities of Traverse City Seed Grant and $15,000 Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Grant. Funds support TARP’s project of constructing a Thompsonville Junction Visitor’s Center, a Thompsonville Trailhead on the Betsie Valley Trail and making improvements to the George W. Sharp Park.
Phase 1 of the TARP project involved a master plan design by the Beckett and Raeder landscape architect firm in Petoskey. This phase received a $10,000 Seed Grant from Rotary Charities of Traverse City, as well as contributions from area individuals and businesses.
Leadership class begins
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce and Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Leadership Little Traverse Class of 2022-23, the 22nd class in the program.
The class began their nine-month program in September at Camp Daggett. Participants will learn about local government, history, economy, educational programs, environment and human services as well as skills like conflict resolution and public presentations. The initiative also includes a community project for an area nonprofit.
LLT Class of 2023 members are Tracy Beckley, from Networks Northwest/Northwest Michigan Works!; Brent Bolin, Top of Michigan Trails Council; Liz Erlewine, Crooked Tree Arts Center; Scott Fisher, Aster Brands; Loriel Grigsby, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation; Sarah McDonnell, Parkside Deli; Sarah McNaughton, Little Traverse Yacht Club; Katelyn Nellis, Health Department of Northwest Michigan; Jordan Olivo, North Central Michigan College; Sarah Pedersen, Klepadlo, Winnell, Nuorala, PC; Jennifer Pitcher, OHM Advisors; Eeva Redmond, self-employed; Haley Schneider, Women’s Resource Center of Northern Michigan; Cecile Walsh, self-employed and Damon Whitfield, Harbor Springs Therapy and Wellness.
Local trio part of dinner
OXFORD — Leelanau Wine Trail members Mawby, Shady Lane Cellars and Two K Farms participated in the 2022 Field to Vase Dinner Tour Sept. 18 at Summer Dream Farms.
The event was a partnership between the Michigan Wine Collaborative and the Certified American Grown Flowers.
Farmers’ issues videos available
GRAND RAPIDS — Attorneys at Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC present a series of short videos on “Legal Strategies for the Michigan Farmer.”
The videos are moderated by Zahrt. The first is available through the Foster Swift Attorneys YouTube channel. It covers entity choice selection for farms and agricultural operations.
“Because of the scale and diversity of agriculture in Michigan, many different and complicated legal issues arise day-to-day,” said Grand Rapids Attorney and Firm Ag Law Practice Group Leader Mike Zahrt in a release. “While not a substitute for legal advice, these short, digestible videos should at least give farmers and agribusinesses a look at the importance of seeking guidance from attorneys that understand the business of Michigan agriculture as well as the laws that apply to the industry.”
Other videos will be posted occasionally at fosterswift.com/services-Agricultural-Agribusiness-Law.html.
AAA hosted driving summit
DEARBORN — AAA — The Auto Club Group hosted the first Impaired Driving Summit at their Dearborn headquarters last week.
Regional and national experts discussed “the issues and challenges associated with impaired driving and the legalization of marijuana in Michigan,” according to a release.
In 2021 there were 275 drug-involved and 357 alcohol-involved traffic fatalities in the state accounting for 24.3% and 31.6%, respectively, of the total number of people killed, according to a release.
Michigan groups recognized
LANSING — Michigan Rehabilitation Services recognized six residents with disabilities and seven partner organizations during the 14th annual MRS Champion Awards ceremony. The virtual event was part of Disability Employment Awareness Month in October.
DTE Energy in Detroit and Amphenol Borisch Technologies in Grand Rapids were awarded in the large businesses category. A & F Wood in Howell and Macro Connect in Detroit earned awards in the small businesses category. Community partners The Simmons Advantage in West Bloomfield and Michigan Works! Northeast Consortium in Cheboygan were also recognized.
Tax relief available
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury offers tax relief for people impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Individuals and families may be eligible if they live in or run a business in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina. They can ask for more time to file the state of Michigan tax return and pay their tax bills. Penalties and interest are waived.
Individuals may call the treasury at 517-636-4486, and businesses can call 517-636-6925.
Builders FirstSource earns accolade
DALLAS — Builders FirstSource, Inc. was named 2022 Distributor of the Year by D.R. Horton, Inc. at its trade show in Las Vegas in early October.
D.R. Horton is “the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002,” according to a release. Builders FirstSource has several locations in northern Michigan.
