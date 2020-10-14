TBACU celebrates international day
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is marking International Credit Union Day Oct. 15 with an electronics recycling event and giveaways.
TBACU is partnering with Bay Area Recycling for Charities to host an e-recycling event from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the credit union’s Front Street branch.
Community members can safely recycle desktops, laptops and cell phones at the event. Monitors can’t be accepted.
Those who stop at the event can win one of two $50 Downtown Traverse City Gift Certificates. There will also be a chance this week to win a $100 Oryana gift card on the TBACU Facebook page.
More information is available at www.tbacu.com or at (231) 946.7090.
Value propositions webinar slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter is offering a “Create Great Value Propositions” webinar Oct. 15 from 1-2 p.m.
According to www.impactbnd.com, a great value proposition is “a statement that paints a clear picture of what your brand has to offer.” According to the release from SCORE, the free workshop will teach businesses “how to design, test, and deliver what your customers want by creating a specific value proposition for each of your customer segments.”
The workshop will discuss the Value Proposition Canvas tool designed by Strategyzer. The online workshop will also offer a chance to interact with SCORE mentors.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/SCOREvalueprop.
NMCAA virtual classes continue
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency continues to offer virtual classes in Homebuyer Education and Money Management.
Money Management classes are scheduled for Oct. 14 (5:30-8:30 p.m.), Oct. 19 (5:30-8:30 p.m.) and Oct. 28 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Homebuyer Education classes continue Oct. 17 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), Oct. 20-21 (5:30-8:30 p.m.) and Oct. 24 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Text Allison Popa at (231) 714-4578 for more information.
Virtual FAFSA filing help available
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College’s Office of Student Financial Services is offering five virtual information sessions on filing out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
According to a release from NMC, the FAFSA is the first step toward receiving any kind of financial aid. Some 80 percent of scholarships also require completion of the FAFSA.
FAFSA informational sessions are Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 7 at 10 a.m., Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
The office of Student Financial Services will hold two virtual scholarship workshops Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Registration for the 30-minute sessions as well as an individual FAFSA completion appointment is available at www.nmc.edu/financial-aid/financial-aid-events.html.
Cherry Republic closed Oct. 19
GLEN ARBOR — Cherry Republic’s retail stores, production facility and distribution center will be closed Oct. 19.
The closure is to mark “Leaf Day.” According to a release, Cherry Republic president Bob Sutherland created Leaf Day in 2014 “to give employees the chance to spend a fall day in Michigan’s beautiful outdoors after completing a busy summer season.”
Customers will still be able to place orders online Oct. 19.
Going PRO info sessions
TRAVERSE CITY — The Going PRO Talent Fund has $28.6 million for businesses to train their workers.
According to a release from Northwest Michigan Works!, the fund “makes awards to employers to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly-hired employees.” The training is for existing employees, new hires and registered apprentices.
The release added Talent Fund training “must be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer. Training must lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry.”
The application deadline, subject to available funding, opens Nov. 2 and closes Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.
Northwest Michigan Works! will hold two virtual information sessions for employers via Zoom, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. To register for an informational session or for more information, visit www.nwm.org/GoingPro.
TBACU donates $1,300 to TCAPS
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union donated $1,300 to Traverse City Area Public Schools to “support elementary and middle school efforts to create do-it-yourself ice packs to use outdoors and at recess,” according to a release.
According to the release, the goal of the ice packs “is to reduce the need for students to go into the office throughout the school day” to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.
The donation is part of the TCAPS Partner In Education program. More information about the program is available at www.tcaps.net/pie.
NMCAA seeks tax preparers
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Community Action Agency is looking for volunteer tax preparers.
The NMCAA offers a program where northern Michigan families can receive free tax preparation assistance and help ensure those that need it the most receive all the tax credits possible.
All training is provided for volunteer tax preparers. A release from NMCAA says volunteer tax preparers will have “flexible hours” and “impactful results.”
For more information, call 1-800-632-7334 or email mhavenga@nmcaa.net.
BRH opens women-only campusGAYLORD — Bear River Health, a center for drug and alcohol withdrawal management and addiction treatment, on Oct. 8 opened a women-only residential campus in Gaylord.
According to a release, Bear River Health Executive Director and co-founder Daniel Hartman said “the need for treatment services addressing substance addiction has steadily increased in the United States over the past decade.”
Bear River Health is “a full-service Substance Abuse Disorder treatment provider with onsite medical staff and other professionals who utilize evidence-based methods,” the release added.
BRH opened a residential campus in Boyne Falls in 2016. The release added BRH added “outpatient services that provide counseling and Medically Assisted Treatment with offices in Boyne Falls, Harbor Springs and Gaylord, as well as offering telehealth options” in the last 15 months.
The Bear River Health Gaylord Campus is located at 1619 West Main (M-32).
More information on Bear River Health is available at ww.bearriverhealth.com.
William Richard open to passengersMACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry had their first passenger voyage on the William Richard Oct. 9.
William Richard is the newest in Shepler’s fleet. Named for family patriarch William (Bill) Shepler, the William Richard is powered by a Michigan-made motor.
Bill Shepler was presented with a bottle of champagne for the official christening of the William Richard before launch for the 2021 season.
The official christening date has not been determined.
More information is available at ww.sheplersferry.com.
Manistee Chamber receives grant
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce received a $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to help small businesses attract customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chamber said the grant will help establish and promote a small business resiliency program. According to a release from the Chamber, the program will emphasize “be open and safe” and “shop and buy local” messages. A formal slogan and campaign will be announced.
A virtual marketing series to reach consumers “in non-traditional ways” is also planned.
The release stated the grant funding “will also be used to provide customer service safety and experience training, which will cover the basic tenets of good customer service and how to incorporate recent safety guidelines and best practices into everyday operations.”
“The Chamber of Commerce continues to advocate for real policies and tools that assist businesses in staying open and making up for lost revenues during this unprecedented time,” Chamber president Stacie Bytwork said in the release. “This grant will allow us to provide helpful tools to business owners.”
More information on the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is available at
https://www.manisteechamber.com.
Consumers removes cables
JACKSON — Consumers Energy recently removed de-energized electric cables from the Straits of Mackinac, according to a release from the company.
The 46 kilovolt lines have been de-energized since their retirement in 1990.
Concrete mats and grounding cables were also removed in the process, the release said.
According to the release, “removing the cables improves safety in the Straits and enhances the state’s waterways by reducing the odds of incidents such as an alleged tugboat anchor strike in 2018.”
The cables, which Consumers Energy said were installed in 1956, supplied electricity to the Upper Peninsula.
The removal was a five-month process.
MSUFCU launches Innovation Center
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union launched a center for innovation called The Lab at MSUFCU.
According to a release, The Lab aims to “bring agility, collaboration, drive, and innovation together to turn ideas into advanced financial technologies.”
The release added that “by devoting resources to cultivating an entrepreneurial mindset, collaborative ideas can be generated that lead to pilots and new technology, products and services” for MSUFCU members and employees.
More information is available at www.msufcu.org/thelab.
Blain’s opens store in Standale
STANDALE — Blain’s Farm and Fleet opened its fifth store in Michigan in Standale, 145 Wilson Ave. Northwest.
In the Standale Shopping District, the 106,000-square-foot store is at the corner of Wilson and Lake Michigan avenues. A ribbon-cutting was held on Oct. 7.
Headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, Blain’s Farm & Fleet currently has 43 locations in Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.
