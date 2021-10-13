Ceremony for new wellness center
LAKE CITY — An open house for the new Lake City Wellness Center is scheduled for Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for 6 p.m. at the center inside the Lake City Middle School, located at 251 E. Russell Street.
The Wellness Center opened in July. It is a collaboration between Lake City School District and District Health Department #10. The Wellness Center provides “health services to Missaukee County youth including medical and mental health services, health promotion/disease prevention education and referral services,” according to a release.
Staffed by Nurse Practitioner Jessica Smith, Mental Health Clinician Leilani Kitler and Clinical Assistant Teresa Carrington, the center is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Students or parents can make an appointment by calling (231) 282-9039.
College Night set for Oct. 14
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Education Services and Northwestern Michigan College will host College Night Oct. 14 from 6-8 p.m.
The free event for high school students and their families will be held at the NMC Physical Education Center, 1860 College Drive.
Representatives from more than 40 public and private colleges, universities and military service organizations will be available to assist on post-graduation choices. Financial aid information will also be available.
For more information, visit https://www.northwested.org/spotlights/virtual-college-fair/.
Honor Thy Neighbor campaign underwayHONOR — Honor Bank is encouraging the community to donate to the Honor Thy Neighbor campaign and will match contributions of up to $10,000. The campaign runs through Oct. 15.
Honor Thy Neighbor’s campaign goal of $20,000 will benefit the Northwest Food Coalition and other regional food pantries.
More information on the campaign, including a link to donate, is available at https://www.myhonorbank.com/honor-thy-neighbor.
Oct. 15 deadline for taxpayers
DETROIT — The Internal Revenue Service reminded an estimated 344,400 Michiganians who asked for a filing extension on their 2020 tax return have until Oct. 15 to submit their return and avoid a penalty.
The IRS is also urging everyone to file electronically to avoid delays and speed processing of the return
IRS Free File is available for taxpayers who earned $72,000 or less in 2020.
More information about taxes is available at www.IRS.gov.
Career Expo for Benzie seniors
BEULAH — A Student Career Expo for Benzie Central and Frankfort-Elberta High School seniors is scheduled for Oct. 26 at Benzie Central High School. The event begins at 9 a.m.
The event is a partnership between BEST (Building Education Success and Training) Benzie County, the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce and Benzie Sunrise Rotary Club. Area organizations, business owners and military representatives will answer questions about post-high school career fields.
The keynote address from speaker Anne Bonney is titled, “Igniting Your Courage”.
Area sponsors include Crystal Mountain, Frankfort Rotary Club, Gerhart Forestry, Graceland Fruit, Honor Onekama Building Supply, Kathy Neveu-Realtor and Webber Insurance.
GTI receives $10,000 grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Industries was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Timken Foundation to purchase a new rotary screw air compressor, according to a release.
The new air compressor upgrade will complement GTI’s manufacturing building expansion at 2170 Traversefield Drive. The 30,000 square foot addition includes new training, warehouse and manufacturing space.
The Timken Company bought Traverse City’s Cone Drive in 2019. Cone Drive recommended GTI to the Foundation for its first Local Community Support Grant in Traverse City, according to a release.
Arcturos dining series returns
SUTTONS BAY — The Inn at Black Star Farms announced its Arcturos Dining Series will return once a month for the rest of 2021.
Events are planned for Oct. 30, Thanksgiving weekend and New Year’s Eve. More events will be scheduled in 2022, according to a release.
The wine-paired dinners were discontinued early in 2020, but offered in May of 2021. The dinner begins with a seasonal cocktails and each course is presented with a wine pairing by the chef and a winery representative.
Long communal tables will be replaced with smaller round tables to allow for more spacing. For menu, ticketing and more information, visit https://www.blackstarfarms.com/arcturos-dining-series/.
Pulmonary & CC joins Munson
TRAVERSE CITY — Pulmonary & Critical Care of Northwest Michigan has joined Munson Healthcare. The new name for the practice located at 5087 N. Royal Drive, Suite B is Munson Healthcare Pulmonary & Critical Care of Northwest Michigan.
The providers, location and phone number (231-935-04400) remain unchanged. Providers are Dr. John Krcmarik, Dr. Hillary Loomis-King, Dr. Daniel Navin, Dr. Shiloh Tackett, Dr. Timothy Vollbrecht, Dr. Joseph Will and nurse practitioner Michelle Schuster.
Munson Healthcare Pulmonary & Critical Care is accepting new patients and specializes “in the evaluation and management of pulmonary disorders including cough, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung diseases, sleep disorders, lung cancer diagnosis and staging, as well as other radiographic pulmonary abnormalities,” according to a release. Services include “pulmonary function testing and bronchoscopy, including endobronchial ultrasound guided biopsy,” according to the release.
Foundation extends application deadline
MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation extended the deadline of its final 2021 grant application through Oct. 29. The deadline extension “applies to all applications considered for funding under the Limitless Fund and Field of Interest Grant Program and those requesting more than $5,000 from the Minger Family Endowment Fund,” according to a release.
The extension does not affect the announcement of grant awards, set for Dec. 31.
Those eligible to apply include “501©3 nonprofit organizations, school districts, units of government, including federally-recognized tribal governments, and other tax-exempt organizations,” according to the release.
More information is available by contacting the foundation at grants@manisteefoundation.org or (231) 723-7269.
Copper Aesthetics launches in TC
TRAVERSE CITY — The Center for Plastic Surgery is Copper Ridge is operating its skin care services under a new name, Copper Aesthetics.
Copper Aesthetics offers “skin care and laser treatments, exclusive skin care products and nonsurgical body treatments ...” according to a release.
Dr. Christopher Jeffries said plans are to open a second location of Copper Aesthetics in Petoskey.
All services at Copper Aesthetics are backed by The Center’s board-certified plastic surgeons: Dr. Trevor O’Brien, Dr. Ryan Burke and Jeffries. Copper Aesthetics can be reached at (231) 929-7700 or www.copperaesthetics.com.
Sport Clips starts fundraiser
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Sport Clips Haircuts launched its Help A Hero veteran scholarship campaign.
The campaign raises funds to benefit scholarships for U.S. service members and veterans. Donations can be made through Nov. 13 at any Sport Clips location or by texting ‘HERO’ to 71777. The goal is to raise $1.5 million.
On Veterans Day on Nov. 11, participating stores will offer free haircuts service members and veterans with a military I.D. Sport Clips will also donate $2 per haircare service toward the campaign.
Help A Hero scholarships are for up to $5,000 per semester and “help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military with the rank of E-5 and below,” according to the release. More information on the program is available at SportClips.com/hero.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Sport Clips are hosting their second annual Help A Hero Walk. More information is available at vfw.org/2021VirtualWalk.
