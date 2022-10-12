MSHDA roadshows
ALPENA — Michigan State Housing Development Authority offers several State of Michigan Regional Roadshows to provide information about the Michigan Housing and Community Development Fund, Statewide Housing Plan and other housing programs.
The roadshows also will feature discussions with the Office of Rural Development, State Land Bank Authority and Michigan Economic Development Corp. Topics include regional housing initiatives, blight elimination and housing and economic resources.
Upcoming events:
- 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Alpena Events Complex
- 1:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at Focus: HOPE in Detroit
- 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at LINC Up in Grand Rapids
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at Northern Center in Marquette
Register for an event at https://bit.ly/3T8U2vB.
Money Series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series presents “Safeguarding Your Online Money” at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Grand Traverse County Senior Center.
Learn about managing financial risk in an online world. Register at MoneySeries.org or call 231-668-6894.
Social Security workshop slated
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union offers the Social Security workshop “Maximize Your Benefits” at noon Oct. 18. Financial advisers discuss planning for the future during this webinar.
Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/5n8dezkz.
GT survey due Oct. 18
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County encourages people to participate in a quality-of-life survey.
The survey was sent to random residents by mail and is available online through Oct. 18. The survey can be completed at www.gtcountymi.gov, by clicking on https://bit.ly/3egO5hl. It also was shared on Grand Traverse County’s Facebook page.
Questions about the survey can be made to the Grand Traverse County Administration Office by phone (231-922-4780), by email (admin@gtcountymi.gov) or by visiting www.gtcountymi.gov/2400/Community-Engagement.
Petoskey Chamber Business Expo
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 Business Expo Oct. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Nub’s Nob.
There will be 50 businesses and organizations participating, including nine restaurants featuring a “Taste of Petoskey.” Admission is $10 and includes amazing hors d’oeuvres from Nub’s Nob and the “Taste of Petoskey” sampling.
For more information, contact Emily Stuchell at 231-347-4150 or emily@petoskeychamber.com
Women in Tech Meetup slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The next Women in Tech Meetup is scheduled for Oct. 19 from 5-7 p.m. at Earthen Ales.
The event promotes “local connections, professional growth, and supporting women entering and advancing in the tech industry,” according to a release.
Register for the free event at https://bit.ly/3RQ1CKR.
Credit union celebration
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union offers fall refreshments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at both branches to celebrate International Credit Union Day. This year’s theme is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union.”
Visitors also may enter to win a $200 VISA gift card. The Front Street facility hosts ProFILE’s paper shredding service from noon to 3 p.m. Participants may enter to win a paper shredder for their home.
State of the Community set
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2022 State of the Community forum and luncheon Oct. 25 at the East Jordan Community Auditorium inside East Jordan Middle/High School at 101 Maple Street.
Doors open at 11:15 a.m. and a boxed meal from EJ Catering is available when the forum ends at 1 p.m. Presentations begin at 11:45 a.m. and feature Matt Stevenson, East Jordan Public School superintendent; Tom Cannon, East Jordan city administrator; Chip Hansen, Charlevoix County Community Foundation president; Kieran Fleming, Little Traverse Conservancy executive director; Thomas Teske, East Jordan Downtown Development Authority chair; and Mary H. Faculak, East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO.
The boxed lunch is $20 for Chamber members and $25 for others. Reserve a spot by contacting the chamber by phone (231-536-7351) or email (info@ejchamber.org) by Oct. 20. Send checks to the Chamber office at P.O. Box 137, 100 Main Street, Suite B, East Jordan, MI 49727.
TCLP hosts open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Light and Power and its consultant 5 Lakes Energy present an open house from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 25 at Traverse Area District Library.
Discussion covers the utility company’s Climate Action Plan, especially energy waste and electrification. Attendees can enter to win an e-bike. Register for free at tclpcap.org/open-houses.
Restaurant honored by state
BEULAH — The Cherry Hut recently obtained a State of Michigan Special Tribute for Chamber Member. The eatery celebrates 100 years of serving the community in 2022.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Curt VanderWall, Rep. Jack O’Malley and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist signed the proclamation plaque. The state legislators participated in a recent ceremony
‘Energize Challenge’ entries due
NORTHPORT — Leelanau Energy accepts entries for its “Energize Challenge” until Oct. 31. Local homes, schools, businesses, churches, nonprofits and governments may apply to receive grant funding for new clean energy projects on the Leelanau Peninsula.
Leelanau Energy plans to provide the first round of awards in November. Find more details about the initiative and apply at LeelanauEnergy.org/Energize-Challenge.
Students monitor water use
TRAVERSE CITY — Agriscience students at Northwest Education Services Career Tech recently participated in a two-day class on monitoring groundwater and streams. Midwest Water Stewards, a group of farmers and agribusinesses, organized this event.
Participants visited Iott Seed Farms in Kalkaska to monitor a well that supplies the potato farm’s irrigation system. Tritium Inc. Owner Todd Feenstra demonstrated how to measure the depth of groundwater. The next day, students tested a stream near the north branch of the Manistee River in Kalkaska County.
Agency seeks tax volunteers
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency invites volunteers to help their neighbors file their tax returns.
Participants are trained to provide free tax assistance for families, seniors, persons with disabilities and those who speak little English who make $75,000 or less annually. After training, volunteers are IRS-certified tax preparers. Volunteer intake specialists are also needed. This role includes helping clients with paperwork before their tax appointment.
To join a volunteer team, contact taxes@nmcaa.net or 231-947-3780, ext. 3.
State director makes college visit
PETOSKEY — State Budget Director Chris Harkins and his staff toured North Central Michigan College and met with Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance members.
The state budget office supports programs like Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners. These provide funding for students to earn a community college degree in northern Michigan. NMCA supported more funding for both programs, according to a release.
“These scholarships are a vital element for creating a thriving community by creating a culture of growth and advancement for residents to live, work, learn and play in the Petoskey area,” said Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce President Nikki Devitt in the release.
Safety department accredited
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Department of Public Safety received a certificate of accreditation from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commissions.
This is the 42nd law enforcement agency in the state to earn accreditation status, according to a release. The department needs to follow the 108 accreditation requirements annually and MLEAC assessors conduct a review every three years.
30 graduate from TEAM program
LANSING — Thirty police officers graduated from the Teaching, Educating, and Mentoring (TEAM) School Liaison Program. The Michigan State Police hosted the four-day, 40-hour training, which ended Oct. 6.
“TEAM is a school-based, law-related curriculum that is taught to grades K-12 by TEAM-trained police officers with the goal of uniting educators, students, and law enforcement officers to better equip children to protect themselves from crime,” according to a release.
In addition to traditional topics such as personal safety, how to dial 911, the law and dating violence, the TEAM curriculum was updated to address the topic of school safety and security, including facility assessments, bullying and harassment, cyber-crime, social media use, illicit drugs and vaping.
This class included 30 officers from township/city police departments, including Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Harbor Springs Police Department, MSP Cadillac Post, Mackinac Island Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff’s Office.
Resort earns votes
MACKINAC ISLAND — Mission Point Resort was voted the No. 3 resort in the “Top 5 Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest: Readers’ Choice Awards 2022” list from Conde Nast Traveler. Readers rated their top resorts in this region of the United States.
SBDC clients earn grants
GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Small Business Development Center TechTeam clients GEKOT Inc., Mouvit and Nimbus earned a total of $185,000 in grants from the Michigan Mobility Funding Platform. The platform was created by the Michigan Economic Development Corp. “to provide grants to mobility and electrification companies looking to deploy their technology solutions in Michigan,” according to a release.
Grand Valley State University’s Seidman College of Business hosts the MI-SBDC and the TechTeam. The MI-SBDC provides free consulting, education, market research and technology commercialization to new and existing businesses throughout the state.
Priority Health rated
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health was nationally recognized for its Medicare Advantage plans through the 2023 Medicare Star Ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The HMO Medicare Advantage plan earned five stars, the highest rating. According to a release, 57 of 507 plans in the country received five stars. CMS also awarded four and a half stars to the PPO plan and four stars to the Dual-eligible Special Needs Plan.
Priority Health also was recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The NCQA Medicare Health Plan Ratings for 2022 gave four and a half stars to each of the Michigan company’s Medicare HMO/POS and PPO plans. The Medicaid HMO plan received four stars and the commercial HMO/POS and PPO plans each earned four stars — the highest rating for all commercial plans in the state, according to the release.
Week recognizes industry
LANSING — Manufacturing Week in Michigan was Oct. 2-8 and the recognition allowed the state to shine a light on the industry and some of its numbers.
Michigan created nearly 121,000 new manufacturing jobs from 2009 to 2021, according to a release.
The state also showed resiliency during the pandemic. Michigan lost 214,200 manufacturing jobs between February and March 2020, but recovered 96.6% of those manufacturing jobs by August 2022.
Resources available for those interested in “exploring high-tech, high-skilled and well-paid career options in the manufacturing industry” is available at Pathfinder.MiTalent.org or MiTalent.org. Resources for manufacturing employers is available at Michigan.gov/BackToWork.
Training center groundbreaking
CEDARVILLE — Great Lakes Boat Building School recently hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its $3.8 million Marine Technology Center. The 10,000-square-foot facility will include space for marine service and marine technology training, new docking and waterfront upgrades and a student commons area. Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2023.
The school received a $2.7 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant and a Mass Timber Grant with Michigan State University. Another $1.1 million was funded through a private capital campaign.
USDA offers funds
EAST LANSING — U.S. Department of Agriculture invites groups to enroll in its Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. The USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service administers the program, which “provides matching funds for farmland preservation entities to purchase permanent easements,” according to a release.
Applications are due Nov. 7. People can contact their local farmland preservation organization to enroll. The Traverse City office serves Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties and can be reached at 231-941-0951. The Bellaire office assists Antrim and Kalkaska counties and can be reached at 231-533-6450.
Conservancy, brewers partner
LANSING — The Nature Conservancy in Michigan and the Michigan Brewers Guild joined for an Oktoberforest campaign, which aims to “highlight the role healthy forests plan in clean water,” according to a release.
Participating breweries include Saugatuck Brewing Company, Third Nature Brewing, Thumb Brewery and Lansing Brewing Company. Guild members provide information about Oktoberforest through October.
Small business funds available
LANSING — Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or fewer can apply for Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration funding through the Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health grant program.
“This grant funding is significant because it enables more small businesses to access the equipment and training that ensures the safety and health of their teams,” said MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman in a release. “We invite all eligible employers to apply for funding to strengthen their safety cultures and protect their most valuable assets: their employees.”
Learn more and apply at michigan.gov/mioshagrants or contact 269-275-7155.
UFW Foundation receives grant
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announces that the UFW Foundation was chosen to distribute $600 payments through the Farm and Food Worker Relief (FFWR) Grant Program. The one-time payment is for agriculture workers impacted by COVID-19.
Subrecipients of the FFWR program include the Michigan Advocacy Program (MAP).
Applications are not yet available, but more details will be coming on how to apply for pandemic relief through the UFW Foundation.
