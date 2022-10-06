Straits Corridor Authority to meet
LANSING — The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority will meet Oct. 12 in Lansing. The authority is “tasked with overseeing building and operating a utility tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac,” according to a release.
The meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Michigan Library and Historical Center Building, located at 702 W. Kalamazoo St. The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
A copy of the full agenda is available at https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/About/Commissions-Councils-Committees/msca.
MSCA members, Enbridge representatives, Michigan Department of Transportation staff and the public are welcome to attend.
Consumers Energy updates system
JACKSON — Consumers Energy recently installed five units that transport natural gas to customers and storage areas through a $260 million project at the Freedom Compressor Station in Washtenaw County.
The new compressors replaced equipment from the 1940s and aim to allow the company to “monitor and adjust gas flow more easily and run more efficiently to reduce air emissions,” according to a release.
This is part of the company’s Natural Gas Delivery Plan to make the gas system safer, cleaner and more affordable — according to the release.
October is for apples
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named October Michigan Apple Month.
Apples are the largest fruit crop in the state, with 775 family-run farms and more than 14 million apples trees on 34,500 acres, according to a release. USApple estimates this year’s crop will yield 29.5 bushels or 1.239 billion pounds.
Michigan apples can be found at more than 200 U-pick orchards and farm markets and grocery stores throughout the state. For locations, recipes and more, visit MichiganApples.com.
Token refunds to stop
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to stop refunding tokens at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31.
MBA stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes in September 2019. According to a release, the authority believe less than 1 percent of issued tokens are still in circulation.
“Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack in the release. “We’ve given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us and it’s time to turn remaining tokens into collectors’ items.”
Until Dec. 31, travelers may redeem their tokens at the MBA office at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge. Tokens are redeemable at $4 for 24 and $1.50 per token for 25 or more.
Commemorative token sets and eight designs that recognize the Mackinac Straits ferries are available to purchase at MackinacBridge.org/shopping/token-gift-packs-medallion.
Prisoner phone rates lowered
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Corrections recently announced it lowered prisoner phone rates by 38 percent after a contract renegotiation with ViaPath Technologies, a telecommunications provider.
The new rate, 8.7 cents per minute, is lower than the previous 14 cents per minute.
The reduction is possible because of the bipartisan state budget signed earlier in 2022 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a release.
“Today, we are taking action to save families money while also providing incarcerated Michiganders a way to communicate with their kids, partners and loved ones,” said Whitmer in the release. “Lowering rates by nearly 40% is expected to save families $11 million a year.”
Bridges get new toll systems
POINT EDWARD, Ontario — Two international bridge crossings on the Canada-Michigan border recently received new toll systems.
The previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge were modernized, according to a release. The $9.3 million contract is administered by the International Bridge Administration in agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited. Costs of the new system are shared by the IBA, MDOT and FBCL.
‘’We expect to gain a lot from this new, technologically up-to-date system: greater flexibility in toll payment solutions, easier management of devices in the system and increased accuracy and reliability,’’ said MDOT Chief Administrative Officer Laura Mester in a release. ‘’For our customers, we foresee a whole host of benefits.’’
Department awards schools
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education will provide almost $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Title IV, Part A formula funding goes to state educational agencies so they can create Stronger Connections grants that will provide students with learning opportunities and safe environments, according to a release.
Michigan is allocated $27,899,224.
