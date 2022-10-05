Subie Guys, Inc. part of fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Subie Guys, Inc. joins other Independent Auto Repair Shops in the U.S. in participating in the Brakes for Breasts fundraiser during October.
Participating facilities give away free brake pads as part of the fundraiser. Customers pay for labor and other necessary parts to complete the brake job. Participating facilities donate 10% of the cost to Dr. Vincent Tuohy & the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Research Fund.
Subie Guys, Inc. is located at 3153 Cass Road. Make an appointment at www.subieguys.com.
‘Buy Nearby Weekend’ slated
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association recently announced “Buy Nearby Weekend” from Oct. 7-9 at businesses around the state.
The campaign aims to promote Michigan retailers and show consumers “why it’s so vital to keep our shopping dollars in Michigan,” according to a release. The release also states that “if Michiganders redirected 10 percent of their estimated $30.3 billion in out-of-state e-commerce, Michigan would gain $2.2 billion in gross economic output.”
Traverse Connect presents forum
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect hosts a candidate forum at 4 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Hagerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College.
The discussion features candidates for the Michigan Senate District 37 and House Districts 103 and 104. Topics include talent attraction, housing and child care.
Tickets are $35 and include beer, wine and appetizers. DTE presents this event.
PTAC webinars for businesses
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) offers two upcoming training webinars.
There will be a Defense Contract Audit Agency (DCAA) Introduction and Overview — Proposal Adequacy on Oct. 11. Doing Business with the Veterans Administration (VA) is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Registration and additional information is available at https://www.networksnorthwest.org/news-events/events/?select=event-category-id-7.
Treasury offers college aid sessions
LANSING — The Michigan Treasury’s MI Student Aid team presents Virtual College Financial Aid Night from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays in October and November.
Students and families can learn about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), federal and state financial aid programs, scholarship searching and the MiSSG Student Portal.
People are encouraged to sign up for one session at Michigan.gov/MIStudentAid. To learn more, contact mistudentaid@michigan.gov or 888-447-2687.
Money Series
TRAVERSE CITY — The Money Series presents “Safeguarding Your Online Money” at 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the Grand Traverse County Senior Center.
Learn about managing financial risk in an online world. Register at MoneySeries.org or call 231-668-6894.
Business happy hour
TRAVERSE CITY — Norte hosts the Business Champion Happy Hour from 4:15-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Silver Spruce Brewing Company.
The youth recreation organization aims to celebrate its business champions, or sponsors, with this socialization event. Contact wes@elgruponorte.org to become a sponsor or learn more.
Anniversary, recognition scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — 20Fathoms will hold a party Oct. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. at its office, located at 10850 E Traverse Highway, Suite 4400.
The event marks the fourth year in operation for 20Fathoms. The event also recognizes Hybrid Robotics and Starboard, 2022 ‘graduates’ of the technology incubator and co-working space.
Drinks and appetizers will be served. Register for the free event at https://bit.ly/3UXLGc5.
4 Under 40 nominations due
ELK RAPIDS — The Downtown Elk Rapids Association and the Elk Rapids Chamber of Commerce are seeking nominations for the inaugural 4 Under 40 program.
The program looks to honor individuals under the age of 40 “making their mark” on the region, which includes the village of Elk Rapids, Milton Township and Elk Rapids Township.
Nominations are due Oct. 14 and winners will be contacted before the announcement is made.
Nominations can be made at https://bit.ly/3rhdc6S.
Benzie candidate breakfast
THOMPSONVILLE — Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the Candidates’ Breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 in the Hudson Bay Ballroom at Crystal Mountain.
Meet state and federal candidates, including Rep. Jack O’Malley, Bob Lorinser, Sen. Jon Bumstead, Rep. Terry Sabo, Commissioner Betsy Coffia, Rep. John Roth and Cathy Albro.
Tickets are $30 for chamber members and $40 for others at benzie.org/events.
Pink Fund benefit
BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company aims to fundraise for The Pink Fund during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In October, $1 from every Soft Parade beer and merchandise sale at the Bellaire and Elk Rapids locations goes to The Pink Fund. The goal, according to a release, is to collect $3,000 to support one patient for three months.
The brewery hosts a Pink Night from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Bellaire pub. Some of the night’s proceeds go to Antrim County High Tea for Breast Cancer Prevention. The nonprofit supports local residents who lack insurance coverage for preventative testing.
Business workshop
TRAVERSE CITY — Score Traverse City offers the “Take Your Business to the Next Level” workshop at noon Oct. 20 via Zoom.
Topics include creating an elevator pitch, networking tips, time management and more during this free session. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/2nemu4ct.
Fresh Coast Homecoming
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan’s Creative Coast and TCNewTech present Fresh Coast Homecoming from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Middle Coast Brewing Company. This event is combined with the Fresh Coast Quarterly Club’s regular meetup.
Job seekers in the Grand Traverse area are invited to the networking event, where they can meet with employers. Northern Navigators plan to attend to provide resources and networks for people who want to move to the area.
The event is free because of sponsors Munson Healthcare and 20Fathoms. Appetizers and one drink are included for each attendee.
Employers can reserve a booth for $300 at traverseconnect.com/freshcoasthomecoming.
Gift guide out Nov. 1
TRAVERSE CITY — Taste the Local Difference releases its annual Michigan Local Gift Guide on Nov. 1.
The shopping guide highlights Michigan-made items from Short’s Brewing Company, Arbor Teas, Ryba’s Fudge and other companies. The guide also includes information about in-person shopping, like holiday deals or gifts that might not ship easily. Visitors to the site can search for products by category such as drinks, price or business types.
Vendor spots still available
BELLAIRE — A limited number of vendor spots are still available for the 39th Annual Holiday Gift Fair, scheduled Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shanty Creek Resorts.
The event is sponsored by the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce. More than 60 artists and crafters will be set up in the Grand Ballroom.
Also scheduled are raffles. The Holiday Gift Fair is the first change to buy tickets for the Chamber’s December Light Up The Night and Soup Cook Off.
For more information, call the Bellaire Chamber at 231-533-6023 or visit www.bellairechamber.org.
GT Pie Co. closing G.R. locationKENTWOOD — Grand Traverse Pie Company co-owner Mike Busley announced on Facebook is was closing its location at 3224 28th St. Southeast in Kentwood.
“It is with great sadness that we have to permanently close our location on 28th Street in Grand Rapids,” Busley said in a post on the Grand Traverse Pie Co. Facebook page. “A series of events starting with an unfortunate accident where a vehicle crashed into our lobby causing structural damage to the building, and culminating with our inability to convince our landlord to repair these damages has led to this moment.”
The post said the Traverse City-based company will “regroup and begin searching for another location in Grand Rapids.”
Token refunds to stop
ST. IGNACE — The Mackinac Bridge Authority plans to stop refunding tokens at the Mackinac Bridge after Dec. 31.
MBA stopped accepting bridge tokens in the toll lanes in September 2019. According to a release, the authority believe less than 1 percent of issued tokens are still in circulation.
“Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do,” said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack in the release. “We’ve given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us and it’s time to turn remaining tokens into collectors’ items.”
Until Dec. 31, travelers may redeem their tokens at the MBA office at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge. Tokens are redeemable at $4 for 24 and $1.50 per token for 25 or more.
Commemorative token sets and eight designs that recognize the Mackinac Straits ferries are available to purchase at MackinacBridge.org/shopping/token-gift-packs-medallion.
Consumers Energy updates system
JACKSON — Consumers Energy recently installed five units that transport natural gas to customers and storage areas through a $260 million project at the Freedom Compressor Station in Washtenaw County.
The new compressors replaced equipment from the 1940s and aim to allow the company to “monitor and adjust gas flow more easily and run more efficiently to reduce air emissions,” according to a release.
This is part of the company’s Natural Gas Delivery Plan to make the gas system safer, cleaner and more affordable — according to the release.
October is for apples
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer named October Michigan Apple Month.
Apples are the largest fruit crop in the state, with 775 family-run farms and more than 14 million apples trees on 34,500 acres, according to a release. USApple estimates this year’s crop will yield 29.5 bushels or 1.239 billion pounds.
Michigan apples can be found at more than 200 U-pick orchards and farm markets and grocery stores throughout the state. For locations, recipes and more, visit MichiganApples.com.
Prisoner phone rates lowered
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Corrections recently announced it lowered prisoner phone rates by 38 percent after a contract renegotiation with ViaPath Technologies, a telecommunications provider.
The new rate, 8.7 cents per minute, is lower than the previous 14 cents per minute.
The reduction is possible because of the bipartisan state budget signed earlier in 2022 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a release.
“Today, we are taking action to save families money while also providing incarcerated Michiganders a way to communicate with their kids, partners and loved ones,” said Whitmer in the release. “Lowering rates by nearly 40% is expected to save families $11 million a year.”
Bridges get new toll systems
POINT EDWARD, Ontario — Two international bridge crossings on the Canada-Michigan border recently received new toll systems.
The previous toll systems at the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge and the Blue Water Bridge were modernized, according to a release. The $9.3 million contract is administered by the International Bridge Administration in agreement with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited. Costs of the new system are shared by the IBA, MDOT and FBCL.
‘’We expect to gain a lot from this new, technologically up-to-date system: greater flexibility in toll payment solutions, easier management of devices in the system and increased accuracy and reliability,’’ said MDOT Chief Administrative Officer Laura Mester in a release. ‘’For our customers, we foresee a whole host of benefits.’’
Department awards schools
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Education will provide almost $1 billion through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. The Title IV, Part A formula funding goes to state educational agencies so they can create Stronger Connections grants that will provide students with learning opportunities and safe environments, according to a release.
Michigan is allocated $27,899,224.
