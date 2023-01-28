Hagerty launches carbon offset program
TRAVERSE CITY — Hagerty recently announced the Enthusiast Carbon Offset program “to help motorists reduce the carbon footprint of their collectible cars, trucks and motorcycles,” according to a release.
Hagerty plans to offset all emissions from its classic vehicles and driving events. According to the release, collectible vehicle owners can monitor their carbon dioxide emissions by entering their vehicle information into an online calculator. This is run by Chrome Carbon, a reforestation and carbon reduction initiative that works with climate organizations to fund related projects, according to the release.
More information about the ECO program can be found at hagerty.com/carbonoffset.
Disaster loans available
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration invites Michigan small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses and most private nonprofits to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) by Sept. 13.
Disaster loans are available in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Otsego, Cheboygan, Charlevoix, Manistee, Benzie and Wexford counties to help cover financial losses from drought from April 28 through Oct. 15, 2022. Agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers are not eligible for funds.
The loan amount is $2 million or less with interest rates of 2.93 percent for small businesses and 1.87 percent for private nonprofits for up to 30 years.
Organizations may apply under SBA declaration 17766 at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.
Call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 for more information or to obtain an application form.
Existing-home sales fall 1.5%
WASHINGTON, D.C. — December existing-home sales dropped 1.5% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.02 million, according to a release from the National Association of Realtors. It’s the 11th straight month of decline.
Sales are down 34% from December 2021. The median existing-home sales price increased 2.3% from the previous year to $366,900, according to the release.
“December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates,” NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said in the release. “However, expect sales to pick up again soon since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year.”
Total housing inventory at the end of December was 970,000 units, down 13.4% from November but up 10.2% from a year ago, according to the release.
