MWC awarded grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Wine Collaborative was awarded a 2021 U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant to “create and circulate a cohesive brand image in order to sustain and increase grape sales and production” in the state, according to a release from the organization.
Brian Lillie of Chateau Chantal and the marketing and communications chair of the MWC, was a key force in landing the grant, according to the release.
“The time is now for Michigan Wine,” Lillie said in the release. “It’s time to share fruitful stories from our industry’s work … from budbreak to bottle where our one-of-a-kind landscape has produced amazing fruit cultivated from the hands of the farmer, tamed and crafted through the hands of the winemaker, and ready to be enjoyed for all of its amazing graces on the palates of the consumer.”
Marina certifications
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Clean Marina Program announced Brian’s Marina in St. Joseph and Club Royale Marina Elizabeth Lake in Waterford were certified for a three-year term through 2024.
F. Grant Moore Municipal Marina in Boyne City was one of nine to receive re-certification as a Michigan Clean Marina for a five-year term through 2026. Other re-certifications included: Emerald City Harbor, St. Clair Shores; Lambrecht Marina, Harrison Township, Lake Erie Metropark Marina, Brownstown; Port Sanilac Marina; Safe Harbor Jefferson Beach, St. Clair Shores; Black River Park Marina, South Haven; Northside Marina, South Haven; and Southside Marina, South Haven
The Clean Marina program “promotes and celebrates voluntary adoption of best management practices to prevent and reduce pollution from marinas and the recreational boating community,” according to a release. The Michigan Clean Marina Program is a partner program between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, Michigan Sea Grant and Michigan Boating Industries Association.
More information on the Clean Marina program is available at www.michigancleanmarina.org or by calling 734-261-0123. More information on the MBIA is available at www.mbia.org.
School meal funding
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week announced an adjustment in school meal reimbursements.
The adjustment will put an estimated $750 million more into the program “to help schools continue to serve children healthy and nutritious meals,” according to a release.
More information about the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program is available at www.fns.usda.gov/sfsp/summer-food-service-program. State reimbursement rates are available at www.fns.usda.gov/cn/total-amount-support-to-school-districts.
$225M to conservation
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced up to $225 million in funding is available through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The RCPP is for agricultural and forest land.
The funding is for “projects that address climate change, benefit historically underserved producers and support urban agriculture,” according to a release.
The funding is available for RCPP Classic and RCPP Alternative Funding Arrangements. The USDA is accepting project proposals for both RCCP components of RCPP through 11:59 p.m. on April 13. More information is available at grants.gov. A webinar with information for RCPP applicants is scheduled for Jan. 20 from 3-4:30 p.m.
