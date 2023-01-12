Pour For More 2023 selections
TRAVERSE CITY — Pour For More selected six nonprofit grant recipients for 2023: Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Justice for Our Neighbors- Michigan, Discovery Center and Pier, Kidney Companions, Generations Ahead and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
Pour For More venues donate $1 from the sale of selected drinks. The 2023 venues include Rare Bird Brewpub, The Filling Station, Earthen Ales, The Little Fleet, Mama Lus, Taproot Cider House, Chateau Chantal, Oryana and others. More information is available at www.pourformore.org.
Indian Trails gets new vehicles
OWOSSO — Indian Trails, Inc. invested nearly $3 million to add five 56-passenger Prevost motor coaches to its fleet.
Three of the new vehicles are for the Michigan Flyer fleet, which offers nine daily roundtrips between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport. The other two buses are used in the Indian Trails charter service, which transports groups from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana to any destination in the continental United States.
In total, the Indian Trails fleet includes 56 vehicles. Annually, the vehicles travel more than 3.5 million miles and transport more than 1 million passengers. Indian Trails is the parent company of Michigan Flyer, LLC.
Griffin Claw’s announces rebrand
BIRMINGHAM — Griffin Claw Brewing Company is updating its brand for its 10th year. The refresh “will update the visual look of the logo, can art, tap handles, website and marketing materials,” according to a release from the company.
Griffin Claw Brewing Company has taprooms in Birmingham and Rochester Hills. The taprooms serve all of its beers on tap and to-go along with craft spirits, vodka seltzer and hard cider.
More information is available at https://griffinclawbrewingcompany.com/.
Organization rebrands
WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Association of Health Underwriters recently rebranded as the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP).
“The association’s membership has also grown to encompass members who sell traditional health insurance products and members who offer non-traditional coverage options,” said NABIP President Kelly Fristoe in a release. “The rebrand of the name and tagline is both inclusive and a far more accurate reflection of who NABIP is today.”
The Washington D.C.-based organization represents and offers professional development opportunities for licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters in the United States.
Wyoming governor: ‘Make hay’ and save
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Booming oil and gas revenue has put Wyoming back among states with big budget surpluses but Republican Gov. Mark Gordon cautioned lawmakers Wednesday to save, not splurge, out of concern that tough times will eventually return.
“As a Wyoming rancher, I know the value of a good hay year. Because they do not always come around, it is important that we make hay when the conditions are right,” Gordon told a joint session of the Wyoming Legislature in his annual state of the state speech.
Gordon often sprinkles his speeches with cowboy references. When Wyoming a year ago was still clawing back from a deficit that threatened to top $1 billion, he compared the state’s struggles with low oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic to a hard cattle drive.
Now, Wyoming’s looking at a surplus approaching $1 billion, thanks to higher energy prices. Wyoming is a leading producer of oil and gas and the top U.S. producer of coal, an industry with fewer gyrations but in steady decline nonetheless.
While the biggest state, California, has turned from surplus to deficit, the least-populated state, Wyoming, joins several now flush. They include New Mexico, a major oil and gas producer looking at a $3.6 billion surplus.
North Dakota’s revenue outlook also has improved thanks to oil revenue, while others with stronger-than-expected revenue and lower spending have surpluses in the billions: South Carolina, $3.8 billion; Hawaii, $1.9 billion; Wisconsin, $6.6 billion; Massachusetts, $2.6 billion; Minnesota, $17.6 billion; and Texas, as much as $30 billion.
Some states including Massachusetts plan to give money back to taxpayers. In New Mexico, Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposes to tap surplus money to provide $750 individual rebates.
Grisham also proposes to hire more local police, pay for free meals at all public schools, expand tuition-free college, create a new medical school endowment at the University of New Mexico and make new investments in affordable housing.
While Gordon cautioned against big spending, he’s asking legislators who kicked off a two-month session Tuesday to set aside half of Wyoming’s surplus in state savings accounts. Wyoming has a two-year budget; he made the suggestion in a supplemental budget released in November.
But he also outlined a few spending priorities in his state of the state speech. They include more raises for state employees including snowplow drivers, troopers, nurses and social workers; maintaining funding for the state economic development agency, the Wyoming Business Council; and storing water amid pressure to send more down the Colorado River drainage.
Even if Gordon wanted, the state’s overwhelmingly Republican statehouse would be unlikely to bulk up a budget he described as the leanest in a decade, with an eye toward the state’s boom-and-bust economy eventually sliding back to bust.
“And leaner times appear likely. Supply chains, inflation, tight labor markets and other economic uncertainties may conspire against us,” Gordon said. “The actions we take today have meaning.”
Associated Press reporters from around the U.S. contributed to this report.
Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver
