Paul Oliver receives grant
FRANKFORT — Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital received a $94,320 grant from the The Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Anchor and Heart Endowment.
The grant will support Paul Oliver’s new specialty clinic in Frankfort, which “offers local patients and families services that they can access closer to home in the areas of cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, orthopedic surgery, sleep disorders, wound care and urology,” according to a release.
“Supporting this new clinic is one way that we can help increase access to vital healthcare services in both Frankfort and Benzie County at-large,” Steve Wade, Vice President of Community Impact at the Community Foundation, said in the release. “Having accessible healthcare is crucial to building healthy, resilient, thriving communities across our region.”
The Anchor and Heart Endowment was established in 2007. The endowment provide grants to Paul Oliver and supports the healthcare needs of residents in Benzie County residents. The endowment currently holds $2.9 million in assets and has awarded more than $1 million in grants to the Paul Oliver since it began.
Women Who Care meeting set
BENZONIA — The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care will hold its regular quarterly meeting Oct. 6 in the upper level of the Mills Community House in Benzonia.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The meeting is scheduled from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Any woman may attend the organization’s meetings, but only members can make a presentation and vote for the winning charity. New members are welcome and can register at the Oct. 6 meeting.
The Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care presented $12,900 to the Honor Area Restoration Project at its July meeting. Benzie County’s 100+ Women Who Care has donated $119,400 to Benzie County charities since its October 2018 and now has 130 members.
For more information, send an email to benzie100wwc@gmail.com or call Susan Goff (231-882-9373) or Mary Kay Stemple (231-352-8123).
Cherryland Cares awards $15,025
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative awarded $15,025 to three area nonprofits as part of its Cherryland Cares program.
The Leelanau County Cancer Foundation received $9,500 for non-medical financial aid to cancer patients, the Acme Christian Thrift Store $4,000 for personal protection equipment, food, and cleaning supplies and the Betsie Valley Community Center $1,525 to upgrade their dental van.
Cherryland Cares is funded by members who round up their monthly Cherryland electric bill to the nearest dollar. The program granted $52,105 to local nonprofits in 2021 and $614,776.60 since the program began in 2006.
The charitable fund is overseen by a group of five volunteer Cherryland Electric Cooperative members who review grant applications and allocate money to organizations seeking assistance.
Impact100 TC names recipients
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City announced three nonprofit recipients of $330,000 in grants at its annual meeting.
Receiving $110,000 grants for 2021 after a membership vote were Cognition, Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology and the Grass River Natural Area. The grants to fund transformative projects came from 330 women each donating $1,000 to the organization this year.
The other two finalists were El Grupo Norte Youth Cycling and North Country Trail Association. Finalists are in five focus areas: Arts & Culture, Education, Environment & Recreation, Family, and Health & Wellness.
Impact100 has a goal to grow its membership to 500, so that a $100,000 grant can be awarded in each of the focus areas.
To join for 2022, apply for a grant or for more information, visit www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org. Impact100 TC has granted $1,452,000 to nonprofits in the five-county region since it began five years ago.
Copper Ridge introduces laser
TRAVERSE CITY — Copper Ridge Surgery Center became the first ambulatory surgery center in northern Michigan to offer same-day treatment of kidney stones and benign enlarged prostate using the MOSES Pulse 120H, according to a release. The minimally invasive laser technology is made by the Lumenis company.
Copper Ridge performs more than 22,000 surgical cases annually. Access to the new MOSES laser is expected to “facilitate same-day discharge for patients who undergo lithotripsies or MOSES BPH Vaporization procedures,” according to the release.
More information on Copper Ridge is available at www.surgerytc.com or by calling (231) 392-8900.
Weatherization program available
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency wants to remind residents about the federally-funded Weatherization Assistance Program.
Winterization against cold weather can cost 16.3 percent to heat a low-income home compared to 3.5 percent for other households, according to the release. Weatherization can lower heating bills in a cold weather state by 30 percent, according to the release.
Once an application for the program is approved, home owners receive an Energy Audit “to determine the most cost-effective measures that can be done on their home,” according to the release. Three measures in the program are Mechanical, Shell and Health & Safety.
For more information on the program or to apply, visit www.nmcaa.net/energy or contact Emily Bronkema at (231) 947-3780 or ebronkema@nmcaa.net.
CFS receives multiple grants
TRAVERSE CITY — Child and Family Services received several service grants from community partners since January 2021.
Grant were for the CFS Behavioral Health Department (Baiardi Family Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan Health Endowment Fund, The Walmart Foundation (Gaylord); YouthWork (Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District/Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Michigan Community Service Commission, The National Park Foundation, The Oleson Foundation); Youth Services (Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation/Families in Action for Youth Endowment, The Walmart Foundation (Traverse City); Foster Care (Benzie County Community Chest, Cadillac Area Community Foundation, Charlevoix County Community Foundation, Manistee County Community Foundation, Cherryland Electric Cooperative, The Walmart Foundation (Petoskey), Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation) and General Support (Begonia Charitable Foundation, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Focus Fund, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation Urgent Needs Fund, Rotary Club of Traverse City, St. John’s Episcopal Church, The Art and Mary Schmuckal Foundation, The Les and Anne Biederman Foundation, Zonta Club of Traverse City); Angel Fund for Client Needs (Optimist Club of Traverse City, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation.)
Child & Family Services has locations in Traverse City, Harbor Springs and Gaylord.
Chamber conducts ribbon cuttings
EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Chamber of Commerce recently conducted three ribbon cuttings for businesses in the area.
The events marked the openings for Cellar 1914 and The Maple Tree in East Jordan and Breezeway Paddlesports to River Park in Ellsworth.
Cellar 1914 is located at 101 Main Street in Suite A of the Cannonball Building. The business celebrates the centennial farm owned by the Shooks Family for more than 100n years. Contact them at www.cellar1914.com or (231) 495-1775.
The Maple Tree is located at 109 Main Street. Contact The Maple Tree at (231) 675-2832 or on their Facebook page.
Breezeway Paddlesports is kayak kiosk rental in River Park. More information is available at (231) 536-0006 or at www.breezewaypaddle.com.
Volunteer tax preparers sought
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is looking for volunteer income tax preparers for the upcoming tax season.
NMCAA filed more than 2,500 tax returns for the 2020-2021 tax season across 10 counties, resulting in “more than $5 million back to the community,” according to a release.
More volunteers are needed to provide free tax help for low-to-moderate income families needing assistance. Volunteers will become an IRS certified tax preparer at the end of training, which starts in mid-October.
The NMCAA provides free tax returns for those who earn $66,000 a year or less, all senior citizens, people with disabilities or those who speak limited English.
Interested volunteers should email taxes@nmcaa.net or call Meg at (231) 346-2188.
Consumers adds charging options
JACKSON — Consumers Energy announced a new program as part of National Drive Electric Week.
The company’s Bring Your Own Charger program “rewards electric vehicle owners financially for charging their vehicles overnight at home,” according to a release. All Consumers Energy residential electric customers with electric vehicles are eligible.
More information on the program is available at www.bringyourowncharger.com/consumersenergy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.