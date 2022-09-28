DTE tests pipelines
TRAVERSE CITY — DTE Energy is working on natural gas pipelines on Barlow Street, north of South Airport Road. The crew plans to test the pipelines with controlled gas flares during the evening of Sept. 28 and Oct. 5.
DTE stated in a release that area residents and visitors can expect flares to rise 10-20 feet from the ground and last 5 or 6 hours. A slight smell of natural gas and a low roaring sound may be present during the tests. People are asked to avoid the flare site.
Call 616-551-2621 with non-emergency questions.
Chamber hosts event
BELLAIRE — Bellaire Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Antrim Conservation District.
Admission is $5 per person and includes drinks and appetizers. Raffle prizes are also available.
Home heating credit deadline
LANSING — The deadline for homeowners or renters to apply for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit is Sept. 30, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
Low-income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, disabled veterans and senior citizens may qualify for the credit. Applicants do not need to file a Michigan income tax return to get the Home Heating Credit.
All applications for the credit must be received by Sept. 30.
The average credit is $253 and more than $52 million has been paid out through the end of August, according to the release.
The Home Heating Credit (MI-1040CR-7) form is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes. More information is also available on the Home Heating Credit website.
Local spending program returns
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce announced its third annual Shoptober to encourage people to “shop small and eat local,” according to a release.
The campaign runs Oct. 1-31. Participants send in their proof of purchases for at least $350 from local businesses for a chance to win $100 in “Glen Arbor Bucks.” Two winners are drawn Nov. 10.
The Chamber provides event envelopes for participants to collect their receipts from local merchants. Envelopes should be turned in by Nov. 5 at the M22 Store in Glen Arbor or mailed to Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 217, Glen Arbor, MI 49636.
Receipts must be dated in October. There is a maximum of three entries per person.
Store celebrates 125 years
TRAVERSE CITY — Glik’s celebrates 125 years during the week of Oct. 3-9. The company started from a horse-drawn wagon and now has more than 70 physical stores and an online store. Fifth generation family members joined the business in 2020 and 2021.
Celebrations from Oct. 3-9 include 25 percent off, raffles, an Instagram gift card giveaway and a Give Back Tuesday in which a nonprofit receives 10 percent of Oct. 4 sales.
Store locations include Traverse City, Frankfort, Manistee, Charlevoix, Gaylord and Cadillac. Learn more about the retailer at gliks.com or follow the social media @GliksOfficial.
Meet the village board
BELLAIRE — The public is invited to meet the board members of the Village of Bellaire Downtown Development Authority from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Terrain Restaurant.
Light appetizers and a cash bar are available. Admission is free. Call 231-313-1517 to learn more.
Michigan Chamber hosts discussion
LANSING — The Michigan Chamber of Commerce and The Civility Project present a free discussion at 9 a.m. Oct. 4 via Zoom.
Topics include building civility in the workplace and how people with opposite perspectives can converse and interact.
Registration: https://bit.ly/3RoNoRl.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in October.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Oct. 4, 11 and 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Homebuyer Education is offered in two parts (Oct. 26 and 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) or one session (Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) via Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free Foreclosure Education and budget coaching.
To register for workshops or learn more about NMCAA services, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Leadership series continues
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect’s Leadership Roundtable Event Series presents “How Next-Level Thinking Will Make You An Undeniable Leader” at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Delamar.
Managers, directors and business leaders can learn about identifying factors to success and failure, prioritizing and investing.
The event is presented by Cherry Capital Airport, supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and hosted by Deviate. Traverse Connect members can sign up for $35; future investors pay $75.
Benzie group meets
BENZONIA — Benzie County 100+ Women Who Care meets at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at Mills Community House.
The organization has donated $177,600 to Benzie County charities since it started in October 2018. In July, $15,200 went to Benzie County Habitat for Humanity.
New members can register at the meeting. More information: 231-882-9373 or benzie100wwc@gmail.com.
Credit union presents webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union hosts the free webinar “Starting Your Dream Business” at noon Oct. 6.
Credit union members and the general public can learn from TBACU Commercial Relationship Specialist Mark Guimond, who presents on business plans and starting a relationship with a financial institution. Sign up at tbacu.com.
Cairn House reopens
ELK RAPIDS — The Cairn House reopens at 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at 8160 Cairn Highway.
Food and drinks are available. Contact: cairnhouseer@gmail.com.
Workplace recovery event
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest offers “Building a Recovery-Friendly Workplace” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Northwest Michigan Works! Conference Center.
The free event includes a panel discussion with the Michigan Opioid Collaborative, an employment law attorney and Community Recovery Alliance. Businesses can hear about strategies for creating a recovery-friendly workplace.
Lunch is provided. Space is limited, so people should register at nwm.org/recovery. Another “Building a Recovery-Friendly Workplace” event is set for Oct. 18 at Northwest Michigan Works! in Cadillac.
Construction training webinar set
TRAVERSE CITY — The Heavy Highway Construction training webinar begins at noon Oct. 13. Construction businesses, transportation businesses and job seekers may attend.
Panelists are from Team Elmer’s, Northwest Michigan Works! and Jobs for Michigan.
This free Northwestern Michigan College training is offered in partnership with Traverse Connect and is the second in the “Closing the Skills Gap” series. Sign up at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/1201864489916194320.
Meijer seeks Midwest makers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer invites Midwest chefs and culinary artisans to submit their food products for Frederik’s by Meijer, a line of gourmet fare that launched in October 2021.
The brand extension will feature “Midwest Made” products, according to a release. Prospective vendors can learn about product requirements, food safety and more during an Oct. 17 webinar. Sign up at hopin.com/events/frederiks-brand-own-event.
Interested vendors can submit their retail-ready products through RangeMe by Oct. 21. Meijer will select finalists to participate in training and then pitch their items to Meijer merchants.
Companies partner to develop housing
FRANKFORT — Graceland Fruit and Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County recently signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate to develop affordable and workforce housing in Benzie County.
According to a release, the companies “aim to create an affordable, yet pleasing and attractive, new neighborhood of single-family homes.” The development will initially include 23 sites with room for 65, depending on demand. The companies will obtain required grants and financing and handle the construction, family selection and homeowner financing.
Construction is expected to begin in spring 2023.
Resort to install bubble chairlift
HARBOR SPRINGS — The Highlands plans to install a six-person Doppelmayr D-Line bubble chairlift named “Camelot 6” in time for the 2023-24 winter season.
The Highlands President and General Manager Mike Chumbler said in a release that the new lift will be kid friendly and safer, with heated seats and a weatherproof bubble for riders.
Camelot 6 will replace three current lifts: Camelot, Valley and MacGully. It will also be the primary lift for summer chairlift rides and mountain biking operations. Construction should begin in the spring. For more details, go to highlandsfuture.com.
Venture North supports businesses
PETOSKEY — Venture North Funding and Development, a charitable nonprofit, aims to allocate resources for Emmet County businesses through a pilot project. The Petoskey Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation provides grant support, while Venture North “directs capital to help small businesses grow and prosper,” according to a release.
Venture North will collect information in Emmet County to identify businesses that may not have access to financial resources and business consulting.
“We will use many forms of data covering income and wages, population and employment and more,” Venture North Managing Director of Community Research Services said in the release. “We will also validate this data with on-site work and other forms of communications to produce a true and current picture of the economic conditions and business ownership status of communities within Emmet County.”
The Regional Resiliency Program 2.0 offers free consultation, Grants for Growth and loans for small businesses in Venture North’s 10-county service area. Businesses are invited to apply for assistance at venturenorthfunding.org or by calling 231-995-7115.
Hotel named finalist
MACKINAC ISLAND — The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence include Island House Hotel on Mackinac Island as a finalist in the Best Small Historic Inn/Hotel and Best Social Media of a Historic Hotel categories.
Island House Hotel is recognized by Historic Hotels of America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In 2020, the hotel received an Award for Excellence from the Historic Hotels of America. The Callewaert family was named a Legendary Family of the Year for committing to preserving the building.
To be nominated and selected for membership in this prestigious program, a hotel must be at least 50 years old and designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as a National Historic Landmark or listed in or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places. Winners are announced in November.
Franchise operator awarded
GRAND RAPIDS — Meritage Hospitality Group recently received the Wendy’s 2022 Monument Award- Visionary Growth and Expansion in the large franchise category. The award was presented during the Wendy’s National Convention.
The franchise operator was recognized for efforts in launching market tests on new products, supporting brand initiatives, supporting communities, investing in new business management methods and more. Meritage Hospitality Group is based in Grand Rapids and runs more than 300 restaurants in several states.
Bank opens site
DETROIT — Huntington National Bank recently opened Detroit’s Huntington Tower at 2025 Woodward Ave. in Detroit. The 21-story building includes flexible workspaces, a colleague café and a rooftop terrace.
The new location is the headquarters for Huntington’s Commercial Bank and is the newest office building developed in the area in more than 30 years, according to a release. A new branch is set to open in late October.
Boat show completed
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP — The Progressive Metro Boat Show took place in mid September at the Lake St. Clair Metropark. More than 11,000 attendees visited the Shore and South marinas to view boats and accessories.
According to a release, the boating industry continues to succeed in Michigan. Last year, new boat, motor, trailer and accessory purchases went up 17 percent, garnering almost $1.5 billion — the 12th year of growth. Recreational boating has a $7.8 billion economic impact every year and employs around 58,000, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.
The Michigan Boating Industries Association produces this annual show, which takes place Sept. 14-17 next year. Proceeds go to MBIA programs and services for the boating industry. For more details, go to Metroboatshow.net or mbia.org.
Wireless EV charging road planned
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation and Electreon signed a five-year agreement to create a wireless public in-road charging network for electric vehicles (EVs).
The State of Michigan selected Electreon in February to build this charging system on a 1-mile section of road in Detroit. The company and MDOT will conduct research and work to develop this system and add partners.
“The potential for electrifying roads and cities is practically endless and working together with MDOT we are reshaping the future of transportation,” said Electreon CEO and Co-Founder Oren Ezer in a release. “We’re excited to enter into this agreement to create a blueprint for scaling wireless charging for all EVs across Michigan and the U.S. and look forward to aligning with additional DOTs in the future.”
Funds for fruit, vegetable growers
WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow recently announced that Michigan will receive $2,153,501 for specialty crop growers who produce fruit, vegetables, tree nuts, hops, nursery plants and flowers.
Federal funding is available for 22 grant projects because of the 2018 Farm Bill. Funds are administered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
VA partners with State of Michigan
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs partnered with the State of Michigan on National Voter Registration Day to create a voter registration program. The partnership is part of the executive order Promoting Access to Voting.
Veterans, eligible dependents and caregivers can access voter registration information and other services at some VA facilities in Michigan. According to a release, the Michigan Department of State will provide state-specific registration and voting resources for community members.
For more details on voter registration assistance, visit va.gov/vote. Learn more about registering to vote in Michigan at mvic.sos.state.mi.us.
