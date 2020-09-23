Apprenticeship meeting slated
TRAVERSE CITY — An virtual informational meeting on apprenticeship programs is scheduled for Oct. 1 from 10-11 a.m.
The Zoom meeting is presented by Northwest Michigan Works! in cooperation with several other Michigan Works! offices and regional education providers.
Topics include what an apprenticeship is, developing a program and using apprenticeships to fill workforce gaps. In a release, Northwest Michigan Works! Manager of Apprenticeships and Business Resource Networks Evelyn Szpliet said a simplified registration process makes this “the perfect opportunity to explore the benefits of registered apprenticeship for today’s changing talent profile ...”
All types of industries are encouraged to attend the free session. Registration is required. A link will be emailed to those interested in the online discussion.
Employers can register by email at Evelyn.Szpliet@NetworksNorthwest.org. More information about apprenticeships is available at nwm.org/apprenticeships.
Sept. 30 heating credit deadline
LANSING — The deadline to apply for the Michigan Home Heating Credit is Sept. 30, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The Home Heating Credit helps cover utility expense. According to the release, the program is “designed to aid senior citizens, low income, deaf, disabled or blind persons, and disabled veterans.”
In the release, State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encourages anyone eligible to apply before the deadline. “This beneficial tax credit is a way for the state of Michigan to provide some financial assistance for heating expenses, especially as winter approaches,” Eubanks said in the release.
Eligible individuals typically file a Home Heating Credit application when completing an income tax return. The release stated that applicants don’t need to file a state income tax return to receive assistance.
The Home Heating Credit application is available at www.michigan.gov/taxes. More information on the Home Heating Credit is available at https://tinyurl.com/michiganhhc.
‘The Hunt for the Reds’ returns
SUTTONS BAY — The Leelanau Peninsula Vintners’ Association’s “The Hunt for the Reds of October” returns with social distancing and safety measures.
The month-long program will feature weekday-only reservations for the sixth annual event. Each of the 27 member wineries on the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail highlights a red wine.
Tickets are $25 and are available at the wineries or online at www.lpwines.com. Part of the proceeds from each ticket sold will be donated to the American Red Cross in Northern Michigan.
Rick DeBlasio, general manager of Shady Lane Cellars and president of the LPVA, said the October event is a chance to highlight the red wines of the Leelanau Peninsula. DeBlasio said in a release that the “red wines are bright and vibrant with lush fruit notes and are refreshing in nature.”
More information on the event is available at www.lpwines.com.
Short’s announces specialty releases
ELK RAPIDS — Short’s Brewing Company announced its specialty release schedule for the for the fourth quarter. All releases are scheduled for distribution in the state.
October releases include Pure Michigan Autumn IPA, an IPA made with all Michigan ingredients; Big Bird Blood, a milkshake IPA with lactose, vanilla, banana and coconut; and Good Humans, a dry-hopped double brown ale.
November releases include Tiramisu Blonde, an experimental blonde ale; Soft Parade Seltzer, a hard seltzer with raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and blueberries; and Spruce Pils, an Imperial Pilsner.
December releases include Super Delicious Stout, a session stout with Nitro; and Batch 12,000, an imperial stout aged on oak chips with pomegranate.
More information about Short’s is available at www.shortsbrewing.com
Shepler’s sells freight service
MACKINAW CITY — Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry sold the freight division of its company to former Grand Hotel owner Dan Musser III and his wife, Marlee Brown.
According to a release, Musser and Brown have joined a partnership with the Arnold Freight Company.
The Sept. 11 deal includes the Sacre Blue, Shepler’s single freight vessel. The freight vessel is already operating under a new look and a new name, The Senator.
Mackinac Island residents now will be serviced by two freight companies. According to the release, the sale will allow Shepler’s “to now focus more time and resources on passenger ferry and marine services.”
Mackinac Financial declares dividend
MANISTIQUE — Mackinac Financial Corporation, the holding company for mBank, announced its cash dividend on Sept. 21. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 14 cents per common share for the third quarter of 2020.
The cash dividend is payable Oct. 12 to shareholders of record at Oct. 1. The dividend is unchanged from the second quarter.
Headquartered in Manistique, mBank has 29 branch locations, including 10 in the northern Lower Peninsula.
Sam’s Club offers Scan & Go Fuel
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Sam’s Club is rolling out Scan & Go Fuel after a successful small pilot program earlier this year.
Sam’s Club added Scan & Go capabilities at more than 70 of its fueling stations and expects to roll out the feature at all of its 518 fuel stations by the end of the year.
The mobile pay-at-the-pump feature using a smartphone replaces the need to use a Sam’s Club membership card, credit card or cash, according to a release. It also “removes another point of friction for members by allowing secure purchases and eliminating paper receipts.”
Independent Bank receives award
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank received an Innovation Award as part of the Community Institution Segment Awards from Mastercard. It’s the second straight year for the recognition, according to a release.
The program recognizes “Community Institutions who are making an impact in their communities by demonstrating advancement in innovation, leadership, and philanthropic efforts, and recognizes organizations across three distinct categories — Innovation, Doing Well by Doing Good, and Priceless Partner,” the release said.
Independent Bank launched a new checking account in January called the ONE Account. The new account pays up to 3 percent Annual Percentage Yield up to $10,000. Independent Bank plans digital and mobile upgrades in early 2021, the release added.
