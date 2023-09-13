Research center open house
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Horticultural Research Center is hosting its annual open house from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 14 at 6686 S. Center Highway.
Local wine, appetizers and educational sessions are included.
This year’s open house is sponsored by Leelanau Horticultural Society, Michigan State University AgBioResearch and the MSU Extension with support from Parallel 45 and the NW Michigan Horticultural Research Foundation.
Contact: 231-946-1510.
Candidate forum in Manistee
MANISTEE — Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is providing a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at West Shore Community College Downtown Manistee Center.
Meet the candidates for city council. Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Government Relations Director Henry Wolf will be the moderator. Refreshments are served.
Space is limited, so reserve a spot at manisteechamber.com.
Vaccine clinic
TRAVERSE CITY — Rite Aid and the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency are hosting a vaccine clinic from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 at 3963 N. Three Mile Road.
Bring proof of health insurance and a photo ID.
Business luncheon
PETOSKEY — The Petoskey Chamber’s Connecting Women in Business Luncheon goes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Library Conference Center at North Central Michigan College.
Jasmine Kruskie, co-owner of Social Guru 4 You, will present “Discover the Power Within: Overcoming Limiting Beliefs & Showing Up For YOU.”
Admission is $35 for Connecting Women in Business members and $40 for the public.
Registration is required at petoskeychamber.com.
Economic webinar set for Sept. 26
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Developers Association is offering the webinar “Corporate Site Location Trends” on Sept. 26.
The Montrose Group, a national economic development and public policy consulting company, will share 10 corporate site location trends.
MEDA members pay $30, others pay $45. Sign up at https://medaweb.org/sitetrends. Contact: 517-241-0011 or cjorae@medaweb.org.
Energy discussion
MACKINAW CITY — Northern Lakes Economic Alliance is presenting the Northern Michigan Energy Roundtable on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at Biere de Mac Brew Works in Mackinaw City and at 2 p.m. at The Back Lot in Charlevoix.
Discussion covers energy-saving programs and solutions for businesses.
Panelists include Consumers Energy, DTE Energy, Great Lakes Energy, Lean and Green Michigan, Keen Technical Solutions and Michigan Saves.
Reserve a spot for free via Eventbrite.com.
Free coffee
TRAVERSE CITY — Biggby Coffee is offering a free 20-ounce brewed coffee at its Traverse City, Cadillac and Alpena locations on Sept. 29, National Coffee Day.
The special includes iced or hot coffee and is available from open to close at participating shops.
College savings month recognized
LANSING — Michigan Education Trust is recognizing National College Savings Month in September.
MET will waive the $25 enrollment fee on contracts that are opened by Sept. 30. Additionally, people who open a new Michigan Education Savings Program account this month with a minimum contribution of $1,000 may be eligible for a $100 deposit. Go to MIsaves.com/bonus to learn more.
The Michigan Department of Treasury manages the MET, the state’s 529 prepaid education savings plan. For more details, visit www.michigan.gov/setwithmet.
Shred event at TBA Credit Union
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is hosting a shred event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at its South Airport branch.
Bring checks and carbon checks, photos, CDs, flash drives and paper documents to be shredded for free.
School receives donation
TRAVERSE CITY — Sonic Drive-In recently donated $1 million to teachers and students around the nation through its Limeades for Learning program.
Locally, Old Mission Peninsula School art teacher Kathleen Hoagg received $50 for the project “Comfy Cosy Carpet for Critical Thinking About Art” for preschool through second graders.
Kombucha company expands
TRAVERSE CITY — Cultured Kombucha Co. recently expanded into the 85 Spartan Nash stores in Michigan.
Each store will sell four flavors of the Traverse City company’s kombucha. Individual bottles are $3.99 and should be found in the produce department of stores like D&W Fresh, Family Fare, VG’s Grocery and other Spartan facilities.
New marketing company
TRAVERSE CITY — Local business owner Ian Plamondon recently launched Plamondon Marketing.
The digital marketing company is planning to work with northern Michigan businesses on their online/social media presence, according to a release.
For more information about the firm and its services, go to plamondonmarketing.com.
Eatery adds menu items
STERLING HEIGHTS — Jet’s Pizza is adding popcorn chicken items to its menu at all locations.
New pizzas include popcorn barbecue chicken, popcorn aloha barbecue chicken, popcorn buffalo chicken ranch and popcorn chicken bacon ranch.
People can also order the popcorn chicken salad or 10 ounces of plain, barbecue, honey barbecue, sweet red chili, mild buffalo or hot sauce chicken.
These new items are available through the end of this year.
For the full menu and specific store details, visit jetspizza.com.
Nonprofits receive grants
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation is providing economic progress grants to several Michigan nonprofits.
The award recipients include Venture North Funding in Traverse City ($50,000) and Northern Lakes Economic Alliance ($35,000).
Retail study
LANSING — The Michigan Retailers Association and Public Sector Consultants recently announced the results of their annual Buy Nearby economic study.
They found that consumers can increase the state’s economy by $1.3 billion if they move 10% of spending to local Michigan retailers, according to a release. Using 2022 and 2023 data from the U.S. Census and Bureau of Labor Statistics, the organizations also found that the 10% in Michigan-based sales could create more than 17,000 jobs and increase labor income by around $700 million.
The Buy Nearby program started in 2013 with the goal of keeping Michigan money in the state, according to the release. Additionally, Buy Nearby Weekend encourages shoppers to patronize local businesses from Oct. 6-8.
Grant proposals accepted
LANSING — The Michigan Craft Beverage Council is accepting research grant proposals for the 2024 research program until 3 p.m. Oct. 13.
Funding can go toward market research, water use and practices, crop quality analysis for ingredients used in craft beverages and climate change impacts on craft beverages.
Submit proposals to MDARD-CraftBev@Michigan.gov. For an application and grant guidelines, visit https://tinyurl.com/4h57ay73.
Fall campaign
LANSING — Pure Michigan and National Geographic are presenting the “Keep It Fresh” advertising initiative.
The program highlights Michigan’s views, communities and places to see fall colors, according to a release.
“Fall in Michigan is a favorite for many, and it’s easy to understand why our state is one of America’s top fall travel destinations,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, in the release.
Additionally, the 2023 Pure Michigan Fall/Winter Travel Guide is available at michigan.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.