SCORE offers virtual webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter is offering a virtual workshop on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
“Google Analytics: Finding Treasures in a Sea of Data” is the title of the latest workshop from the volunteer-operated business mentoring organization. The focus of the workshop is to learn how to harness and utilize Google Analytics.
Workshop session topics include how to gather demographic data on website visitors and monitor search rankings for the most important search terms.
Freddy Hunt, Senior Content/SEO Manager at Oneupweb, will lead the one-hour workshop. A question-and-answer session will be available in Chatbox.
For more information or to register for the workshop, visit https://traversecity.score.org/event/google-analytics-finding-treasures-sea-data.
Cherry Republic Drive-Up Job Fair
EMPIRE — Cherry Republic will host a Drive-Up Job Fair Sept. 16 from 1-5 p.m. The event is at the Cherry Republic facility in Empire at 9896 W. Fisher St.
Cherry Republic is looking to hire up to 100 “pickers, packers and shippers” for the fall and holiday seasons at its fulfillment centers in Traverse City and Empire.
Prospective applicants can use one of the two visitor spots in front of the white building, remain in their vehicle and roll down the window. Masks are required.
Advance registration is recommended. An online application is available at CherryRepublic.com/Discover/Employment. More information is available by email at talent@cherryrepublic.com or by calling (231) 334-3150, extension 205.
Farmers Market season ending
BELLAIRE — The final Bellaire Farmers Market for the 2020 season will be Friday, Oct. 2.
The market is located at 102 Maple St. in the pavilion, adjacent to the ASI Yard Sale.
More information is available at www.areaseniorsinc.org or by calling (231) 350-8835.
$4.7M in loans to 71 businesses
LANSING — The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded an additional $4.7 million in low-interest loans Friday to 71 companies as part of the Michigan Small Business Relief Program.
The program awarded $4.35 million in loans to 74 businesses in June. A total of 2,879 state businesses have been awarded nearly $20 million in relief grants and loans to assist with COVID-19 recovery efforts.
