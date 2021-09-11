USDA invests in renewable energy
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is investing $464 million in renewable energy infrastructure, according to a release from the Michigan State Office of Rural Development.
The funding will go toward projects in 48 U.S. states and Puerto Rico “to help rural communities, agricultural producers and businesses lower energy costs,” the release stated.
Michigan has nine recipients that will use $131,914 in grants to buy and install photovoltaic systems. Recipients by county include: Allegan, Maplebrook Farm Holdings LLC, $8,197; Barry, Andrea D. Landis, $4,546; Berrien, Stephen Curley, $13,693; Gratiot, Willow Creek Enterprises LLC, $20,000; Hillsdale, Donald Johnson, $20,000; Kalamazoo, Prairie Piglets LLC, $20,000; Kalamazoo, Payla Meadows LLC, $20,000; Marquette, Seeds & Spores Family Farm LLC, $13,666; and Muskegon, Kantola Quality Farms LLC, $11,812.
USDA is financing $129 million of the investments through the Rural Energy for America Program and $335 million through the Electric Loan Program. More information is available at www.usda.gov.
GPS Hospitality job fair slated
GRAYLING — GPS Hospitality will hold a job fair Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to fill 23 positions at two Burger King franchise locations it operates.
The job fair will be for Burger King restaurants in Grayling (321 E. State St.) and Clare.
GPS Hospitality is looking to fill 23 positions at the job fair, three manager and 20 team members.
The job fair is part of an effort by GPS Hospitality to hire 3,500 employees in 13 states, according to a release.
GPS offers ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ via Instant Pay, training, flexible hours and growth opportunities, according to the release. “Management level employees are eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses,” according to the release.
On-site interviews will be held Sept. 14. No appointment is necessary. Virtual interviews are also available by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or visiting bit.ly/GPS2021JobFair.
REDLG application process under way
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture is accepting loan and grant applications “for projects that create jobs and economic growth in rural communities,” according to a release.
The zero-interest loans and grants are part of the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program.
Rural Utilities Service Electric Program and Telecom Program borrowers “will use the funds to help local businesses finance projects that will create and retain jobs,” according to the release.
Projects must be in rural areas or towns with a population of 50,000 or less.
Funds can be used for business startup costs, expansion or incubators; technical assistance feasibility studies; advanced telecommunications services and computer networks for medical, educational and job training services; and community facilities projects that spur economic development.
Applications are being accepted continuously with quarterly deadlines of 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2021; Dec. 31, 2021; March 31, 2022; and June 30, 2022.
More info is available from USDA Rural Development State Offices.
