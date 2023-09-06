Grant deadline extended
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity can provide up to $60 million through the Community Center Grant program.
Michigan municipalities and organizations can expand their programs or work on capital projects. Entities may apply for the Capital Project Grant and the Community Center Program Grant. Each organization can request a maximum of $2.5 million.
Applications are due Sept. 7. For more details, visit Michigan.gov/CommunityCenterGrants.
Net zero seminar
TRAVERSE CITY — The Home Builders Association of Grand Traverse Area is announcing a net zero seminar from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Milliken Auditorium.
Ted Clifton, of Zero-Energy Plans LLC, presents his “Twelve Steps to Designing and Building Zero-Energy Homes.”
Cost is $25 for the seminar. A follow-up class is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9-10. This costs $400. Visit www.hbagta.com or call 231-946-2305 to register.
New pizza shop site
TRAVERSE CITY — Domino’s recently opened a new location at 3480 W. South Airport Road in Traverse City. Carryout, delivery and curbside pickup are available.
The pizza place is offering 20% off through Sept. 10. Customers can use the code “1126” when ordering at dominos.com. Contact: 231-600-7444.
Grant information
PETOSKEY — Information sessions on the 2024 Going PRO Talent Fund are scheduled around northern Michigan this fall.
The fund provides awards for employers to train new workers or keep current employees.
Upcoming events:
- 9-11 a.m. Sept. 13 at North Central Michigan College Library Conference Center (building 9) in Petoskey
- 9-11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Missaukee District Library in Lake City
- 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Northwest Michigan Works Conference Center in Traverse City
- 9-11 a.m. Sept. 26 at Kalkaska Michigan Works
An event is also available from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 28 via Zoom. To sign up for an in-person or virtual session, go to nwm.org/GoingProInfo.
Politics discussion
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance is hosting the Bully Pulpit from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at City Opera House.
A panel discussion on national politics, the 2024 presidential and senate elections and Michigan House elections start at 4 p.m. Networking and cocktails will follow.
Admission is $35 per person. Register at https://traverseconnect.com/bullypulpit.
Neighborhood meeting
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is hosting its September Neighborhood Meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 19 at 3963 N. Three Mile Road.
Learn about VegMichigan. A meal is provided. RSVP to 231-947-3780, ext. 2147 or eburch@nmcaa.net.
Economic summit
SCOTTVILLE — The West Shore Business and Economic Summit will take place from 1-4 p.m. Sept. 20 at West Shore Community College.
Michigan Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President of Business Advocacy Wendy Block gives the main presentation at 1 p.m. Local businesses and industry representatives may attend the panel sessions on social media, wages, accessing capital and other topics.
Chamber members can attend for $35; public admission is $50. Reserve a spot through https://manisteechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2516.
Club meetup
TRAVERSE CITY — Fresh Coast Quarterly Club is meeting from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Short’s Pull Barn.
Grand Traverse area community members are invited to this free networking event. The club is part of Michigan’s Creative Coast, a program run by Traverse Connect.
New product line
TRAVERSE CITY — Brys Estate and Secret Garden recently started Botanical Vine.
This new product line includes personal items like hand soaps, lotions, lip balm and drink mixers made with grapes and herbs grown on the property. Items are available in the vineyard’s secret garden on Old Mission Peninsula. For more information, visit www.botanicalvine.com.
Summer program ends
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! and area school districts recently concluded the Summer Young Professionals program.
Two youth from the Char-Em ISD worked at Fletch’s GMC and Audi and County Wide PowerSports in Petoskey. Nine youth from Northwest Education Services and nine from Wexford-Missaukee ISD participated in welding classes.
The program was funded by a $220,000 state grant. Young adults ages 14-24 can participate.
Tasting room open
SUTTONS BAY — Gilchrist Farm Winery recently opened a tasting room at 417 N. St. Joseph St.
Adults can try white wines, red wines and frozen beverages as well as a seasonal menu of small plates. The tasting room can fit around 50 people and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. For more details, visit www.gilchristfarmwinery.com.
Solar-powered boat launches
LAKE LEELANAU — Lilypad Labs, a Michigan-based company, recently launched its solar-powered boat at Fountain Point Resort on Lake Leelanau.
The company received a $135,000 grant from Traverse Connect and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to help launch this product, according to a release. The boats were designed and made in Michigan.
“This launch is just the beginning,” said Dana Lowell, CEO and co-founder of Lilypad Labs, in the release. “As we continue to scale and grow, we will be renting at additional locations next year.”
Two solar boats are available to rent every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the resort. Up to four people can use a boat for two hours for $150. Reserve at lilypadboats.com or https://aussiewatersports.com/lilypad-boat-rental-fountain-point-resort/.
