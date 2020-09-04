Leelanau Township businesses get grants
NORTHPORT — Seven small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in Leelanau Township have received grants from funds provided by the Leelanau Township Community Foundation to the Regional Resiliency Fund, which is administered by Venture North.
“This was a special opportunity for us to provide aid and encouragement to our business community in a time of extraordinary distress,” Joan Moore, Executive Director of the Leelanau Township Community Foundation, said in a release.
“This crisis is far from over, and we all need to pull together to sustain the character and economic base of our community.”
Moore said the Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to Venture North for their Regional Resiliency Fund solely to help Leelanau Township small businesses with nine or fewer employees.
Recipients were: Abundance Catering LLC, The Boutique, Karyn’s Beauty Salon, Myrtles of Northport and Studio 106, Pennington Collection LLC, The Tribune Ice Cream & Eatery, and Woodruff Designs.
“Because of the Community Foundation, we were able to award $21,800 to seven applicants who own businesses that encompass catering, art education, retail sales of northern Michigan products, specialty ice cream, and more. It is this sort of business mix that holds communities together and forms a destination for thousands of visitors,” Laura Galbraith, executive director of Venture North, said in the release.
TBACU installs ATM at Oryana West
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union installed an ATM at Oryana West, 3587 Marketplace Circle, in Traverse City.
The credit union will operate an informational table at Oryana West on Sept. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Staff will hold giveaways for patrons and staff and will be available to answer questions about banking needs.
TBA Credit Union provides financial services to more than 18,000 members across the State of Michigan. It has assets of $250 million. It operates two branches and a call center in Traverse City.
More information is available at tbacu.com or 231-946-7090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.