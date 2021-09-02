Virtual Assistant 101 starting
TRAVERSE CITY — Registration for the Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education’s Virtual Assisting 101 program is under way through Nov. 20. Participants in the online course can start anytime to complete the 14 training modules before Nov. 20.
The program provides information on becoming a virtual assistant. Virtual Office Agent owner Holly McPherson is the lead instructor.
Normally $4,000, the course is offered to NMC participants for $2,499. Register at https://tinyurl.com/NMCEEregister under Virtual Assistant 101.
Federal benefits program ending
LANSING — Michigan workers receiving federal jobless benefits through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and American Rescue Plan Act will see those programs expire Sept. 4, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Labor & Economic Opportunity.
The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation are among those set to expire.
Since March 15, 2020, more than 2.4 million Michigan residents have received more than $38 billion in unemployment benefits, according to the release.
For more information about the end of federal benefits or state assistance for those unemployed, visit www.Michigan.gov/UIA.
Eyemart employees help vision impaired
TRAVERSE CITY — Employees of the Traverse City Eyemart Express are among the retailer’s 2,200 volunteers assisting the blind and low-vision community.
The Be My Eyes partnership encourages Eyemart Express employees “to participate in these virtual volunteer opportunities,” according to a release. The Be My Eyes app “links visually impaired users with volunteers in real time,” according to the release.
Volunteer opportunities are available at https://www.bemyeyes.com/.
New Offield Family Pavilion opens
PETOSKEY — McLaren Health Northern Michigan’s new Offield Family Pavilion is open in Petoskey. The four-story, 182,000 square foot addition includes 104 private patient rooms, according to a release. The expanded intensive care unit and new cardiovascular and orthopedic/surgical units will have 10 new state-of-the-art operating rooms with a new sterile processing department and a new main entrance, according to the release.
FYZICAL offers fall-risk screenings
TRAVERSE CITY — FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers are offering free Fight the Fall risk screenings in September.
Screenings include a health history questionnaire and a series of exercises and activities at FYZICAL. Visit fyzical.com to find a clinic and schedule a fall-risk screening.
DHD#10 WIC program honored
The Women, Infants and Children program at District Health Department #10 received the Gold Level Breastfeeding Award of Excellence from the United States Department of Agriculture.
DHD#10 — which serves 10 counties in northern Michigan — was one of 90 Gold Level award recipients and only one of three recognized in the State of Michigan. Award applicants are “evaluated on services such as peer counseling, peer counseling program management, staff training, policies, community partnership, and quality improvement,” according to a release.
To enroll in WIC, visit www.signupwic.com or contact the local WIC office by calling 888-217-3904.
WSCC receives Champion Award
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College in Scottville received the 2021 Manistee Early Childhood Champion Award.
The award is for “a community organization for increased early childhood programming, early childhood advocacy, and implementing community goals to create systematic change,” according to a release.
Priority to cover vaccine boosters
GRAND RAPIDS — Priority Health will offer no-cost-share coverage for the COVID-19 vaccine ‘booster’ recommended for fully vaccinated members starting this fall.
Priority will continue to offer the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses at no cost as well. The announcement applies to all of Priority Health’s 1.2 million members in Michigan.
For more information on Priority Health and other programs/efforts relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.priorityhealth.com.
LMCU announces makeover winner
GRAND RAPIDS — Lake Michigan Credit Union announced Jamal from Grand Rapids is the winner of its annual $50,000 Home Makeover Giveaway.
The 2021 contest generated 1,093,779 entries submitted online, at branch locations, and LMCU ATMs. The winning entry was selected in a random drawing July 20.
Jamal and his daughter were presented with a check on August 12 at LMCU’s corporate office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.