‘Tow to Go’ program
DEARBORN — The AAA Auto Club Group offers the “Tow to Go” program from 6 p.m. Sept. 2 through 6 a.m. Sept. 6. The program provides free transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles, both AAA members and others.
Michigan residents can call 855-286-9246 to get a ride during Labor Day weekend. The service may not be available in severe weather or rural areas.
UIA offices closed
LANSING — The Unemployment Insurance Agency closes its office for Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Unemployed persons cannot certify for their benefits by phone through the Michigan Automat3ed Response Voice Interactive Network on that day. The Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM) is available for certification.
Additionally, claimants may not immediately see their benefits in their bank account or on debit cards because of the holiday.
Claimants can call 866-500-0017 with questions during UIA office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit Michigan.gov/UIA to learn more.
