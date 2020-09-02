Rotary starts mini-grant program
TRAVERSE CITY — The Rotary Club of Traverse Bay Sunrise Foundation now is accepting requests for its mini-grant program. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. The program’s goal is to help nonprofit organizations meet specified community needs.
Numerous grants in the amount of $100 to $1,000 will be awarded to Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Kalkaska and Leelanau county organizations in support of community-focused projects. Each applicant must be a 501©(3) nonprofit designated by the Internal Revenue Service or a school system. Units of government or private foundations are not eligible for funding.
Grant priorities include arts/culture, basic human needs, environment, health and safety, recreation, education, and youth, according to a release. Application materials and specific grant guidelines are available at www.tcsunriserotary.org.
The Traverse Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, formed in 1999, is one of two Traverse City Rotary clubs.
Online business live webinar set
TRAVERSE CITY — SCORE presents a live webinar on Sept. 10 beginning at 1 p.m.
“Starting an Online Business for Next to No Money” is the title of the webinar.
USA Today columnist and start-up author Steve Strauss is the speaker. Topics include the shoestring process, different types of online businesses, finding the money, making money and business nuts-and-bolts.
For more information or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/SCOREStrauss.
PTAC webinars set for September
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Procurement Technical Assistance Center has two training webinars for businesses.
Defense Contract Audit Agency Training Webinar No. 4 is scheduled for Sept. 23 from 10-11:30 a.m. Small Business Administration 8(a) Business Development Program is set for Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Both of the webinars are free, but registration before the webinar is required. For more information, visit www.nwm.org/ptac.
Virtual open house on M-115 bridge
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation will hold an informational open house Sept. 17 from 4-5 p.m. to discuss the project to replace the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County.
The virtual open house will be hosted by MDOT Traverse City Service Center staff.
The Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting conference ID is 496 612 918#. Those who wish to join by phone can call (248) 509-0316.
According to a release from MDOT, plans are to replace the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River just west of Mesick. The project is tentatively expected to begin in the spring of 2021 and the “work will require a detour for about four months during construction, using No. 9 Road, 4 Road, and M-37.”
Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail. Call (517) 335-4381 or email MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.
Public comment will be accepted through Oct. 1.
, 2020. Comments and questions can be submitted using an online form, email, phone or mail to Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, Van Wagoner Transportation Building, 425 West Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909, (517) 335-4381
Report: Michigan retains ‘A’ grade
MUNCIE, Indiana — Michigan received an ‘A’ grade in manufacturing for the second straight year according to the 2020 Manufacturing and Logistics Scorecard from Ball State University.
Michigan received a ‘C’ for logistics, a ‘D’ for human capital, a ‘C’ for worker benefit costs, a ‘B’ for global reach, a ‘D’ for sector diversification and an ‘A’ for productivity and innovation, according to the report.
Michigan’s ranking rose from a ‘B-’ to a ‘B+’ in tax climate and from a ‘C-’ to a ‘C’ for expected fiscal liability, according to a release about the 2020 report.
The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research “analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics,” according to the release.
Each state’s report as well as a rating history is available at www.mfgscorecard.cberdata.org
Accelerator receives more funding
LANSING — The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the transfer of an additional $700,000 to the Business Accelerator Fund in support of state business in the SmartZone network.
SmartZone serves “start-ups and high-tech companies impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak,” according to a release from the State Emergency Operations Center.
The release said BAF guidelines were expanded earlier this spring which “led to 53 companies being served around the state.” Administered by the Michigan Small Business Development Center, the BAF “provides a series of grants of up to $50,000 to business accelerators to help high-tech businesses access certain specialized services they need to grow.”
MSUFCU employees donate nearly $80K
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees raised $79,127 for four state charitable organizations in the first half of its year-long campaign.
MSUFCU employees select four charities each year. For 2020, the four organizations are Capital Area United Way in Lansing; Helping Women Period in Lansing; HQ Runway and Homeless Youth Drop-In Center in Grand Rapids and the Oakland County Animal Shelter in Pontiac.
Each organization received $19,781.
Wine entered state illegally
LANSING — More than 480,000 bottles of wine were shipped illegally into Michigan during the first three quarters of 2019, according to data compiled by the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association.
Those bottles account for a third of the 1.5 million bottles of alcohol that were shipped into Michigan from January through September
“For years, we’ve heard anecdotal evidence that cases upon cases of wine were illegally shipped into Michigan every month, but we had no idea it was this rampant,” Spencer Nevins, president of the association, said in a release.
“Every time an unlicensed, out-of-state retailer illegally ships alcohol into Michigan, they rob our state of much-needed tax revenue and thumb their nose at the mom and pop retailers playing by the rules and supporting our local communities.”
The MB&WWA in 2018 began compiling data on illegal wine shipments flowing into Michigan. The data was compiled using reports from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and excise tax data from the state of Michigan.
August TCNewTech winners announced
TRAVERSE CITY — Winners of the August TCNewTech event were announced.
The Aug. 4 event featured a “take over” from Michigan Tech University. The virtual Pitch Night feature three student-led “Bar Napkin” presentations and three commercialized startups, all with direct ties to Michigan Tech.
Michigan Tech computer engineering doctoral student Ranit Karmakar of F.O.C.U.S. won the Pitch Night prize. InnoFreightive, LLC — which uses software to consolidate less-than-truckload freight into full truckloads, saving time and money and eliminating the need for warehouses to consolidate services — won the Bar Napkin Pitch portion of the competition.
