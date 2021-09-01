Airport conducting training exercise
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City will conduct its annual fire and rescue training Sept. 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
Regular terminal traffic will be maintained during the training, according to a release from Cherry Capital. The annual fire and rescue training is done in accordance with federal regulations.
“Airport officials and support services including the Traverse City Fire Department come together for training and evaluation,” according to the release. Crash and fire simulation is scheduled on the grounds of the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and the airport.
Going PRO info session set
TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan will offer the Going PRO Talent Fund again this year. More than $39.5 million was awarded to state businesses last year for workforce training.
Northwest Michigan Works! will host a virtual employer information session Sept. 9 from 9-10:30 a.m. The Zoom session will discuss the program, the application process and assistance available.
The Going PRO Talent Fund makes awards to employers “to assist in training, developing and retaining current and newly-hired employees,” according to a release. The funding for employees or registered Department of Labor apprentices “must be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer” and “lead to a credential for a skill that is transferable and recognized by industry,” according to the release.
To register or for more on the informational session, visit www.nwm.org/GoingPro. Questions can also be directed by email to business-services@networksnorthwest.org.
Impact100 announces finalists
TRAVERSE CITY — Impact100 Traverse City announced its 2021 grant finalists at a member event Aug. 30. Five nonprofits will compete for three $110,000 grants this fall.
Finalists in the all-women, all-volunteer association’s five focus areas of Arts & Culture, Education, Environment, Preservation & Recreation, Family and Health & Wellness are Crosshatch Center for Art & Ecology, Cognition, North Country Trail Association, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., and El Grupo Norte Youth Cycling.
The three nonprofits receiving the most votes by the 330 members will be awarded $110,000 grants at the Impact100 Traverse City annual meeting Sept. 21. Members each donate $1,000 to Impact100.
Impact100 Traverse City has raised $1.452 million for nonprofits in five years. To join for 2022 or for more information, visit www.impactTC.org or email info@impactTC.org.
Cherryland warns of recent scam
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative Cooperative issued a warming about a recent phone scam targeting electric consumers in the region.
The cooperative received a large number of reports late last week of a scam where the caller claims to be from the company and threatens to disconnect electric service in 30 minutes if an action is not taken.
“It’s clear that utility customers in our area are being targeted,” Cherryland Electric Member Relations Manager Rachel Johnson said in a release. “We encourage all of our consumer-members to be diligent and to call us directly with questions ...”
Cherryland reminded its members that the company will not ask for personal financial information over the phone. Those receiving a call believed to be a scam or with account questions can contact Cherryland’s member services department at (231) 486-9200.
Biz Start-up 101 set for Sept. 9
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Extended Education is offering Biz Start-up 101 on Sept. 9 from 9-11:30 a.m.
The workshop in University Center Room 209 “is for aspiring entrepreneurs in the beginning stages of starting a business, in need of accessing capital, or simply considering self-employment,” according to the release. The free workshop incorporates the Michigan Small Business Development Center’s Writing a Business Plan workshop and is a prerequisite to an individual meeting with a SBDC consultant.
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/NMCEEregister. The course is required for the Business Development Certificate.
Local JMG program receives honors
TRAVERSE CITY — Staff from the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates program in northwest Michigan received state and national recognition.
Presented with Jobs for America’s Graduates High Performer awards and JMG 5 of 5 Plus awards were Lisa Baldyga, the JMG Specialist at the Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center; Kim Benz, the JMG Specialist at Cadillac Public and Innovation High Schools; Mike Vandermus, the JMG Specialist for the Char-Em ISD; and Leanne Bush, the JMG Specialist at the Wexford-Missaukee Career-Tech Center.
Susan Ward, manager of the JMG programs in northwest Lower Michigan, received the first JMG Outstanding Manager of the Year award.
The Northwest Michigan Works! JMG program also received a national 5 of 5 Award for the sixth year in a row.
Petoskey Chamber golf outing open
PETOSKEY — Registration is open for the 26th annual Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce golf outing. The outing is Sept. 13 at the Petoskey-Bay View Country Club.
Cost is $600 for a team of four and includes lunch, golf, cart, an appetizers reception and prizes. This scramble begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. Registration and more information is available at petoskeychamber.com.
Advocacy Center receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center received a $15,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to support its capital campaign.
The capital campaign project allowed the TBCAC “to double its workspace and upgrade its technology to better serve vulnerable children throughout northwest Michigan,” according to a release.
To date, TBCAC has helped more than 2,800 children. For more information on the organization, visit www.traversebaycac.org.
NMCAA workshops in Interlochen
TRAVERSE CITY — The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency will offer Fall Into Money Management Workshops every Wednesday from Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 at the Interlochen Public Library.
The workshops run 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the library, located at 9411 10th Street in Interlochen.
Subjects include:
- Oct. 6: Mastering Money Management
- Oct. 13: Improving Credit and Debt Reduction
- Oct. 20: Consumer Protection and Fair Housing/Lending
- Oct. 27: Banking Basics and Developing a Spending Plan
- Nov. 3: Student Loans and Insurance
The Friends of Interlochen Public Library sponsor the series. To register or for more information on the in-person workshops, visit https://www.nmcaa.net/ or call (231) 714-4578. Registration is also available in-person at the library or by calling (231) 276-6767.
