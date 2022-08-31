Barb’s Backyard Birds opening
INTERLOCHEN — A grand opening weekend of Barb’s Backyard Birds is scheduled for Sept. 3-4.
The new gift shop and hobby store carrying wild bird supplies is located at 2072 J. Maddy Parkway in Interlochen, just south of the main intersection. For the grand opening Saturday and Sunday, there will be prizes and gifts for all customers who make a purchase, according to a release. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. More information about the store is available at http://barbsbackyardbirds.com/.
Marina presents demonstrations
ELK RAPIDS — X Shore Demo Days are set from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3-4 at Elk Rapids Marina, 118 Bridge St. Learn about the boat manufacturer and explore their electric boat.
Lego event coming to Gaylord
GAYLORD — The Alpine Brick Show will be held at Jay’s Sporting Goods in Gaylord Sept. 3-4.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. top 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 each day. Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.
Hosted by the Alpine Brick exchange, the show features Lego builds from the state, six Lego masters from the Fox Lego Masters TV show, the Cherryland Ghostbusters, food trucks and other Lego activities. Tim and Zach Croll are owners of the Alpine Brick Exchange in Gaylord and were on the TV show.
More information on the event is available at alpinebrickevent.com. Tickets can also be purchased at www.alpinebrickevent.com/product/alpine-brick-show-2022-ticket/.
Digital marketing course signup
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College Lifelong and Professional Learning offers the “Google Digital Marketing and E-Commerce Professional Certificate.” Participants learn to use tools like Canva, Shopify, Hootsuite and others. They can create a portfolio of projects to show to potential employers. Sign up for the online course at https://bit.ly/3QRwn2k.
Sidewalk sales back in Glen Arbor
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce announced “Sidewalk Sale Days” returns to Glen Arbor Sept. 2-5.
Shopping is not limited to outside sales. Several participating businesses in and around Glen Arbor offer specials indoors. Customers are encouraged to eat local during the event.
Plumbing prep class offered
TRAVERSE CITY — The Builders Exchange of Northwest Michigan is offering a plumbing exam preparation class Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to noon at its office, located at 1373 Barlow Street.
The Plumbing Code Review Seminar is for both master and journey level plumbers. As a condition of license renewal, all journey and master-level plumbers are required to attend a Michigan Plumbing Code update class to review any code changes, as required by Public Act 733 or 202, according to the release.
The instructor is Keith Olsen, Multi Trade Inspector for Emmet County Planning & Zoning & Construction Resources. The seminar is limited to 24 people.
Cost is $75 for Builders Exchange members and $85 for everyone else. Bagels and coffee will be provided.
For a registration form, email Kendra@bxtvc.com or download one from the website www.bxtvc.com.
Free finance course offered
LANSING — LAFCU offers the virtual course “Pathway to Financial Transformation” from Sept. 8 through April 27.
Michigan adults ages 20 and older can learn about financial behaviors, budgeting, investing, credit scores, managing money in retirement and other topics. These are covered in 16 sessions over eight months. Classes start at 6 p.m. Thursdays about twice a month.
Enroll by Sept. 6 at lafcu.com/pathway.
NMCAA resumes neighborhood meet
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency hosts the next Neighborhood Meeting from 5-6 p.m. Sept. 13 at 3963 Three Mile Road.
Community members may drive through for a meal and resources. RSVP by calling 231-947-3780.
Scholarship golf outing slated
ACME — Grand Traverse Resort and Spa hosts the 27th annual Northwest Education Services Career-Tech Scholarship Golf Outing on Sept. 18.
Cost is $150 per player. The four-person scramble with men’s, women’s and mixed divisions begins on the Wolverine course with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. Cost includes 18 holes with a cart, lunch and dinner, contests, awards, prizes and a mini raffle. Online registration and sponsorship information is available at https://careertechgolfouting2022.eventbrite.com.
Bully Pulpit returns Sept. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect will host the Bully Pulpit Sept. 19 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Visions at Centerpointe. The lead-in to the 2022 election season is only for Traverse Connect investors. John Sellek, founder and CEO of Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, and Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, will lead the discussion of state and national politics. Facilitating the Bully Pulpit is Michigan Information & Research Service editor and vice president Kyle Melinn. Registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/BullyPulpit2022.
Golf Fore Manna is Sept. 8
HARBOR SPRINGS — The annual Golf Fore Manna outing is Sept. 8 on the Moor Golf Course at The Highlands of Harbor Springs.
The event is the largest fundraiser for the Manna Food Project, an affiliate of Food Bank of Feeding America West Michigan. Last year the event raised almost $90,000.
The golf outing begins with a shotgun start at noon. The outing is capped at 128 golfers. The event includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, dinner and prizes. There will be a silent auction opening at 11 a.m. Sept. 8 for bidding. The silent auction opens for a public preview on Sept. 7.
More information about the organization is available at https://mannafoodproject.org/.
RADwood, Concours events
Hagerty hosted a pair of events in California as part of Monterey Car Week.
RADwood at Motorlux and RADwood in the Paddock highlighted 1980s and 1990s cars while Concours d’Lemons California celebrated “the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world.”
Monterey local Dodi Khalil won the Worst of Show award at Concours d’Lemons California for his 1960 BMW 502, complete with “ the mummified possum found inside when it was cut out of an overgrown backyard,” according to a release.
Wellness center recently opened
TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Bend Health and Wellness recently opened as a subsidiary of Cherry Bend Family Care.
Dr. Rebecca Zipser Hoffman and her team of physician’s assistants, registered nurses and medical aestheticians offer weight loss and skin care services. These include the Clean Start Weight Loss Program, body sculpting, facials, microneedling, Botox and more.
Appointments are required. The office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit cherrybendhealthandwellness.com.
Heating credit available
LANSING — The Community Economic Development Association of Michigan and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services invite low- to moderate-income residents to apply for the Home Heating Credit before Sept. 30.
According to a release, $120 million is available for qualified homeowners and renters in the state. Some of the funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Michiganders may make an appointment at a free tax preparation site, such as the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency in Cadillac or Traverse City. Get more details at MichiganFreeTaxHelp.org.
Retailer to unveil drones
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer will participate in the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup Program, which aims to clean Midwestern beaches and marinas. The retailer partners with the Council of the Great Lakes Region to clean waterways in Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The project uses drone technology: the BeBot is a remote-controlled solar and battery powered cleaning robot that can operate in the sand, and the Pixie Drone is a remote-controlled water device that can collect debris on the surface. These were funded earlier this year with a $1 million donation from Meijer to the CGLR Foundation.
Michigan clinics receive awards
DETROIT — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan recently announced the recipients of its annual “Strengthening the Safety Net” program. Blue Cross awarded a total of $880,000 to nearly 50 Michigan clinics for free or low-costs medical, dental and behavioral health services along with vision and pharmaceutical aid to the uninsured or underinsured.
Northern Michigan recipients include Boyne Area Free Clinic in Boyne City and the Stehouwer Free Clinic in Cadillac. Both received $15,000.
DTE donates to nonprofits
DETROIT — DTE Energy announced a $10 million donation to five Michigan non-profits to provide assistance for people paying current and overdue energy bills.
Five local outreach agencies received the donation. The funds “will be distributed to elderly, unemployed, underemployed, disabled and other residents in need throughout Michigan, while also helping them to enroll in affordable payment plans such as DTE’s Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan,” according to a release.
The grants went to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan ($4 million), The Salvation Army ($2 million), TrueNorth Community Services ($2 million), The Heat and Warmth Fund ($1.5 million), and United Way for South Central Michigan ($500,000).
Each of the agencies will hold enrollments for eligible individuals until funds are exhausted, the release said.
Information on the program and enrollment details are available at dteenergy.com/lsp. More information about other DTE Energy assistance programs is available at dteenergy.com/help.
Meijer seeking diverse suppliers
GRAND RAPIDS — Meijer is accepting submissions from local and diverse-owned businesses for a Supplier Diversity event focused on general merchandise and apparel.
Vendors have until Sept. 18 to submit videos describing their brand and product to be considered for the opportunity to pitch to Meijer merchants at an event this fall. The latest initiative from Meijer targets “minority-, LGBTQ+-, woman-, veteran- and disability-owned businesses based anywhere in the country, as well as local Midwest vendors based within Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin,” according to a release.
The three-minute maximum videos can be submitted at https://tinyurl.com/MeijerDiverse22. Videos should contain an introduction of the vendor and business; detailed description of the products; background on production and supply chain; and recommended retail price.
Meijer will review the submissions and select finalists, who submit additional information via RangeMe and attend a training session before pitching at a virtual event this fall.
UIA wins $6.8M federal grant
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency was awarded a $6,779,261 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help “workers in underserved communities to access jobless benefits,” according to a release.
Michigan and 24 other states received funding to launch these projects. The grant will support four UIA initiatives including:
- Develop analytics to track customer data and identify equity gaps
- Conduct orientation seminars, geared toward covering issues such as unemployment basics, filing claims, eligibility, protests and appeals, and how to remain eligible for benefits or avoid non-monetary issues
- Translate correspondence to jobless workers and online resources to address needs of those who do not speak English as their primary language or have other visual disabilities.
- Create new partnerships with community, faith-based, or cultural organizations
Call for nurses
SAGINAW — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC seeks registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for its Community Living Center and Speciality Clinics in Saginaw. New R.N. graduates can join the Transition to Practice Program, a year of hands-on clinical and classroom experience.
Additionally, VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics in Traverse City, Cadillac, Oscoda and Grayling are recruiting licensed practical nurses for Patient Aligned Care Teams.
Contact VA Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers for more details: 989-497-2500, ext. 11469.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.