Coffee for teachers
TRAVERSE CITY — Biggby Coffee is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Day on Sept. 5 at all franchise locations.
Teachers can receive a 16-ounce hot or iced specialty beverage for $1.99 and a keychain if they show their school identification. Drink options include tea lattes, hot chocolate, cold brew and more.
Grants for services
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity can provide up to $60 million through the Community Center Grant program.
Michigan municipalities and organizations can expand their programs or work on capital projects. Entities may apply for the Capital Project Grant and the Community Center Program Grant. Each organization can request a maximum of $2.5 million.
Applications are due Sept. 7. For more details and to apply, visit Michigan.gov/CommunityCenterGrants.
Contracting webinar
TRAVERSE CITY — Networks Northwest is offering the webinar “Selling to Uncle Same: An Overview of Government Contracting” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 13.
This Northwest Michigan APEX Accelerator event covers the government market, contracting assistance programs and more. Sign up for free at nwm.org/apex.
Hospital awarded
TRAVERSE CITY — Munson Medical Center received the 2023 Get With The Guidelines Stroke Gold Plus Award and the Target Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
The national awards recognize the local hospital for its stroke time treatment, as 85% of patients are treated in an hour or less, according to a release. Munson has received the award 10 years in a row.
More information on Munson Healthcare’s stroke program is available at munsonhealthcare.org/stroke.
Medicare enrollment coming
TRAVERSE CITY — Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan is reminding people that Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15.
People with Medicare can change their health plans and prescription drug coverage for 2024, if desired. Enrollment is open until Dec. 7.
Michigan Medicare/Medicaid Assistance Program counselors can help people join, change or cancel a plan. Call 231-947-8920 to make a virtual or in-person appointment with a certified counselor.
Dairy grants available
LANSING — The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance is inviting Michigan companies to apply for its Dairy Business Builder Grant until 6 p.m. Oct. 18.
Small- and medium-size dairy farmers, entrepreneurs and processors may be eligible for funding for diversification, farm processing, product creation and more.
Award winners will be announced in December. For more details on the grant program or to apply, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu/dbia-business-builder-grant.
Virtual home tours
TRAVERSE CITY — Tickets are available for this year’s Northern Home and Cottage Virtual Tour. View several residences in northern Michigan from Oct. 27 through Dec. 31.
A $10 donation is suggested for Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. Purchase one ticket per household at MyNorthTickets.com.
Hospitality chapter launches
MACKINAC ISLAND — The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association recently celebrated the inauguration of a Mackinac Island Chapter of its Women in Hospitality Leadership program.
The WIHL’s new chapter aims to “provide a platform for education, mentorship, and social responsibility,” according to a release.
Membership is open to all women professionals within Michigan’s hospitality industry who are members of the MRLA.
There are also WIHL chapters in Lansing and Grand Rapids. For more information about WIHL, visit www.mrla.org/wihl.html.
Seasonal vodka release
ARMADA — Blake’s Hard Cider in Armada and Gypsy Spirts in Petoskey are releasing a seasonal apple pie vodka in their tasting rooms.
The beverage is made with fresh-pressed apple cider, cinnamon and brown sugar. This limited 40-proof spirit will be sold at Michigan retailers, including Meijer, in September.
School gets donation
CEDARVILLE — Great Lakes Boat Building School recently received an equipment donation from Volvo Penta, an engine and power systems supplier.
The school received a V8 430 gasoline sterndrive engine and a KAMD44 diesel engine. Equipment will be used in student training.
The partnership between the school and Volvo Penta also allows students to access online training courses and resources for their Volvo Penta gasoline or diesel certifications, according to a release.
Unemployment up in July
LANSING — Not seasonally adjusted unemployment went up in 14 of 17 labor markets in the state in July, according to data from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.
Regional unemployment ranged from 3.8-5.8% in July. Northwest Lower Michigan’s rate has not changed since June, according to a release.
New UIA program
LANSING — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has a new program: the UIA Community Connect.
The program, according to a release, will offer assistance for workers from underserved groups.
“Our staff will work hand-in-hand with local organizations to identify specific barriers and challenges and provide solutions for expanding access to unemployment benefits,” said UIA Director Julia Dale in the release. “By focusing on each region’s unique needs, we can better serve all residents across our diverse state.”
The program is funded through a $6.8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. Find more program details at Michigan.gov/UIA.
Nonstop flights announced
DETROIT — Frontier Airlines is introducing nonstop flights from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Cancun, Mexico (CUN) and Fort Myers, Florida (RSW) starting in November.
Service to Cancun will be available every day, and trips to Fort Myers will be offered three times a week.
Customers are able to book trips through mid-February at FlyFrontier.com.
Midwest suppliers program
CHICAGO — Food Export Association of the Midwest USA is accepting applicants for the 2024 program.
Food Export- Midwest aims to provide American food and agricultural companies with education, tools, assistance and financial support.
“The 2024 Branded year is opening, and all small- and medium-sized suppliers are welcome to apply for this 50 percent cost share program,” said Food Export-Midwest Branded Program Manager Molly Burns in a release.
The Branded Program is available through the Market Access Program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service.
Suppliers may apply and learn more at foodexport.org/branded-program or call 312-334-9200.
Crop funding
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service recently provided $72.9 million through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program.
This includes more than $2 million in fiscal year 2023 funding to Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development plans to use the award for about 20 projects, including research, regional marketing, pest control and more.
“With this year’s Specialty Crop Block Grant funding, Michigan is investing in innovative projects that will help address the needs of specialty crop producers within the region,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt in a release. “The funded projects will also further USDA’s efforts to ensure U.S. specialty crop products remain competitive in markets across the nation and abroad.”
USDA grants offered
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing a maximum of $10 million in grants through the 2023 Specialty Crop Multi-State Program.
Funding can support projects that involve food safety, pests, research, marketing and more. State departments need to work with organizations in at least two other states to be eligible.
Grants are available to use starting Sept. 30, 2024. Projects should finish by Sept. 29, 2027. Apply by Dec. 22 through grants.gov. To learn more, go to www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scmp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.