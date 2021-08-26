Last Slice of Summer event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Downtown Traverse City Association will hold the Last Slice of Summer Aug. 27 from 5-9 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will celebrate the Old Town Neighborhood.
Last Slice of Summer will be held on Lake Street (between Union and Eighth), Cass Street from Rivers Edge Drive to Lake Street and Lay Park.
Activities include Blue Footed Booby playing live music and a free community yoga class (bring own mat) in Lay Park from 6-7 p.m. There will also be games, children’s activities, informational booths and Hagerty vehicles on display. Food will be available from surrounding businesses like Firefly, Brady’s, Benedict, The Parlor and Rare Bird.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Manistee business receives grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $26 million “to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually” in 23 U.S. states, according to a release.
The awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. In Michigan, the funding includes $114,000 to NUVU Real Estate LLC in Manistee. The grant will “expand the sales and use of renewable fuels by replacing six dispensers, according to the release.
Other USDA grants went to projects/companies in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas and Wisconsin. More information on the program is available at www.rd.usda.gov/hbiip.
Register for Sept. 8 job fair
KALKASKA — Local employers and community organizations have until the end of the day Sept. 2 to register for the Job Fair @ Railroad Square in Kalkaska.
The job fair Sept. 8 runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new pavilion and open space at Railroad Square, located at 107 S. Elm St. Job seekers will meet with employers and community organizations from Kalkaska, Antrim, Crawford, Grand Traverse and Wexford counties. The event is hosted by the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority and Northwest Michigan Works!
Employers and organizations need to register in advance at nwm.org/JobFairRailroadSquare and bring their own tables, chairs, canopy and any other items needed. More information is available by contacting Northwest Michigan Works! at (231) 922-3700.
State police recruiting event
HOUGHTON LAKE — The Michigan State Police will host a recruiting event at the Houghton Lake Post Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The post is located at 9011 W. Lake City Road.
The event will give a chance for those interested in the MSP to speak to a trooper and start the application process. Applicants must be at least 21 years old by recruit school graduation, have no felony convictions or be suspect in a felony case, have a satisfactory driving record, and possess a high school diploma or GED.
Troopers receive a starting annual salary of approximately $50,000, according to the release. Troopers also receive health, dental, vision and life insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.