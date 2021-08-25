Apply for leadership roundtables
TRAVERSE CITY — Applications are open for the 2022 Edward Lowe Leadership Roundtables program.
The roundtables bring together groups of “key decision-makers from Traverse Connect investor businesses” in the region, according to a release. The roundtables meet 10 times over the course of a year in two different formats: Manager Level or C-Suite Level.
Format preference should be noted on the application. Deadline for Traverse Connect investor companies to apply at https://tinyurl.com/TCConnectLowe is Sept. 24. Applicants will be notified by email if they have been accepted into the program.
Questions about the program should be emailed to Brenda McLellan at brenda.mclellan@traverseconnect.com.
MLCC hearing set for Sept. 22
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission’s semi-annual public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Lansing Office of the Commission, located at 525 W. Allegan St.
The public can attend the hearing in person or via a teleconference call.
The MLCC holds two hearings each year “for the purpose of hearing complaints and receiving the views of the public with respect to the administration of” the Michigan Liquor Control Code, according to a release. The hearing will be followed by a question and answer period in which the public will be invited to participate.
Those attending by conference call should dial 888-204-5984. The passcode is 3198088.
For more information, contact the MLCC at www.michigan.gov/lcc.
DTE Foundation awards grants
DETROIT — The DTE Energy Foundation awarded $10,000 grants to each of eight Michigan-based nonprofits as part of DTE Energy’s Your Cause, Your Choice contest.
The Your Cause, Your Choice contest launched in June. Nonprofit organizations are nominated by DTE employees and awards are made by public vote.
One of the organizations to receive a $10,000 grant was 22 2 None in Mancelona. The organization’s mission is “to stop the inconceivable number of veterans who take their own lives by reaching out and supporting those who have sacrificed themselves for this country and now fight a daily inner battle with demons no one can see,” according to a release.
Bank launches mortgage program
GRAND RAPIDS — Independent Bank has launched a new mortgage program called Sign in 29 Seller Advantage.
The program pledges that eligible applicants “can close on new purchase loans in just 29 days,” according to a release from the bank headquartered in Grand Rapids.
“If Independent Bank does not close on the loan in 29 calendar days, the seller will receive a $1,000 credit on the Closing Disclosure,” according to the release. A borrower also can receive $1,000 off closing costs by starting and maintaining a checking account with Independent Bank.
More information about the program is available at IndependentBank.com/SignIn29.
Granger to offer employee program
LANSING — Granger Construction Company announced it will offer a 401(k) plan with employer matching for its union trade employees, according to a release from the company.
“This added benefit allows our union employees to take personal responsibility for their financial future,” company president Glenn Granger said in a release. “Not only does this augment Granger’s overall employee benefits package, we’re also doing our part to improve the construction labor market for our industry.”
This benefit will be available to employees starting Oct. 1.
Award nomination deadline is Dec. 1
CHEVY CHASE, Maryland — GEICO is accepting nominations for its 33rd annual GEICO Military Service Awards. Deadline is Dec. 1.
The program will award “one active duty or reserve enlisted member from each of the six branches of military service and one enlisted member from the National Guard ... for their outstanding volunteer service to their military and civilian communities,” according to a release.
The 2021 GEICO Military Service Award recipients will be selected in early 2022. Service members can be nominated in one of three categories: Drug and Alcohol Abuse Prevention; Fire Safety and Fire Prevention; and Traffic Safety and Accident Prevention.
More information is available at https://www.geico.com/information/military/returning-the-favor/service-awards/.
