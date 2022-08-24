Webinar on rising tensions slated
TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Small Business Development Center will hold a webinar on the rising tensions between businesses and customers Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Webinar panelists include Brooks Kindel, SBDC Growth Team, financial expert; David Beeson, SBDC Growth Team, HR professional; Patty Janes, Grand Valley State University Department of Hospitality and Tourism; Joe Weaver, experimental psychologist from Saginaw Valley State University; and Jim McLain, SBDC Growth Team, marketing and communications.
“This webinar will help small businesses to address the tensions with customers that have been publicized in many news outlets over the past weeks,” a release from the SBDC said. “The panelists will provide insight, experience and value to the audience in how to handle delicate issues when they arise and — better yet — work to avoid them from happening.”
Register for the free webinar at https://tinyurl.com/SBDCtensions.
MSP open house
CADILLAC — The Michigan State Police hosts an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26 at its Cadillac Post, 7711 S. U.S. 131.
The bomb squad, emergency support team, aviation unit, canine unit and others will highlight their services. The “Hidden in Plain Sight” trailer is available for tours. Plus, Primo’s Food Truck serves food.
Traverse Connect seeks mentors
TRAVERSE CITY — Volunteer mentors are needed for Traverse Connect’s second annual Community mentoring program in February.
The role includes two lunch workshops, nine meetings with mentees over four months and in-person attendance at the Feb. 1 opening and June 21 closing events.
Applications are due Sept. 2 at https://bit.ly/3Ca2w0r.
NMCAA workshop signup
TRAVERSE CITY — People may sign up for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency’s Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops in September.
Money Management is a three-part series that can be taken in any order on Zoom: Sept. 6, 13 and 20 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Cost is $20. Homebuyer Education is offered in two parts (Sept. 28 and 29 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.) or one session (Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) via Zoom. Cost is $75.
An online, self-paced course is available for Money Management and Homebuyer Education workshops with the same material. This self-paced Money Management workshop is $35 and Homebuyer Education is $99. Scholarships may be available. NMCAA also offers free Foreclosure Education and budget coaching.
To register for workshops or learn more about NMCAA services, call 231-947-3780, text 231-714-4578 or email fmsintake@nmcaa.net.
Skills gap webinar series
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College and Traverse Connect present a webinar series for entrepreneurs, employers and employees this fall.
According to a release, the free programs aim to close the skills gap in northern Michigan.
Sessions begin at noon each month:
- “Blue Economy,” Sept. 8
- “Heavy Highway Construction” training, Oct. 13
- “Funding Workforce Development,” Nov. 10
Find more details and links to sign up for each program at https://www.nmc.edu/news/2022/08/webinar-series-to-close-skills-gap.html.
Law office moves
TRAVERSE CITY — Danbrook Adams Raymond PLC celebrates its fifth anniversary by moving its DAR Law practice to 625 Second St.
Attorney owners Cortney Danbrook, Janis Adams and Lindsay Raymond previously practiced in larger firms. According to a release, clients can still receive employment and labor law, employer defense and litigation, liquor licensing and regulation and estate planning and administration services at the new location.
More information is available at darlawyers.com or call 231-714-0157 to make an appointment.
Fitness club opens membership
TRAVERSE CITY — Tri Again Fitness recently opened its yearly membership to everyone in northern Michigan.
The club offers manufacture and race discounts, team training meetups, mountain bike meetups and seminars on topics like race nutrition. Programs and a T-shirt are included in the annual membership fee.
Find more details and enroll at runsignup.com/Club/MI/TraverseCity/TriAgainFitness.
Mental health office relocates
KALKASKA — North Country Community Mental Health is in the process of moving its Kalkaska Outpatient Office to the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, 515 S. Birch St.
CEO Brian Babbitt said in a release that this is part of plans to relocate central dispatch into the mental health center’s current space. Babbitt also said NCCMH Outpatient Services should remain at the KMHC for at least two years.
Health services like telehealth will continue at other NCCMH offices and in the community. Kalkaska Church of Christ provides their space for clients during the transition period, if needed.
The office previously was in the Kalkaska County building. Clients will be seen at the new location starting Aug. 29. Call 877-470-7130 for services or more details.
Hotel opens The Dock
MACKINAC ISLAND — The Iroquois Hotel recently opened The Dock at the Carriage House Restaurant. The new dock extends the bar over the water. It features a new food menu as well as an updated drinks menu with cocktails and wines, according to a release.
Guests can visit the dock from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. this summer and from 4-10 p.m. this fall.
Crafted Market meals available
GRAND RAPIDS — Crafted Market and Crafted Market Signature are now available at the Midwest retailer. Each single-serve item takes about 5 minutes to heat in the microwave.
According to a release, the grocery store expects 40 percent of these meals to be eaten on the same day they are purchased.
The 12 varieties are available in each store’s deli section. Crafted Market includes teriyaki chicken and meatloaf and mashed potatoes. The Crafted Market Signature line features meal options assembled in store, like chicken enchiladas.
State ranks for career opportunities
LANSING — Michigan recently ranked as the eighth best state to start a career, according to a report from BestColleges.com.
The site examined average rent price, cost of living, number of job opportunities, diversity and other factors in all 50 states. Michigan ranked in the top 10 because of high scores in cost of living, number of job openings, average entry-level salary, average rent price and women’s equality, according to a release.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in the release that she will continue to work toward “creating jobs, attracting investment and guaranteeing a great quality of life at a good cost of living.”
Worker resources include the Mi Tri-Share Child Care Program, apprenticeship expansion, Going PRO Talent Fund and tuition-free degrees and certificates through Michigan Reconnect.
Additionally, Michigan recently was placed in the top 20 on CNBC’s 2022 list of America’s Top States for Business.
July retail sales increase
LANSING — Michigan Retailers Association recently reported that July 2022 sales increased from June 2022. The July Retail Index survey shows 54.3 rating, while June was 50.7, according to a release.
More than half of the surveyed Michigan retailers reported a July sales increase, 35 percent marked a decrease and 6 percent found no change. In the next three months, 51 percent of retailers expect sales to continue increasing, 18 percent anticipate no change and 31 percent expect sales to decline. This means a 58.5 Index rating.
Grant supports Michigan veterans
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced the state received a $2.4 million U.S. Department of Labor grant for the new Michigan Incarcerated Veterans In-Reach Program. Funding was provided through a Pathway Home 3 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.
The program aims to provide pre-release education, employment aid and career counseling for incarcerated veterans at several correctional facilities in the state. LEO’s Veterans’ Employment Services team partners with the Michigan Department of Corrections and the Michigan Works! network for this initiative.
Treasury presents student aid tips
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury’s MI Student Aid Team aims to inform students and their families about financial aid for the fall 2022 semester.
The treasury presents several tips to keep in mind when considering student loans:
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine available awards
- Financial aid like student loans must be repaid with interest.
- Before taking out loans, check the interest amount. Federal student loans, Parent Loan for Undergraduate Students (PLUS) and private loans have various interest rates and repayment terms.
- Accept only the amount needed.
- Be aware of loan scams. Scammers may ask for banking details, claiming they will deposit money into the account in return for gift cards.
- Visit the school financial aid office each semester to check the account status and track the types of aid received.
- Create an account at studentaid.gov to see federal student aid information.
For more information, visit michigan.gov/mistudentaid or follow @mistudentaid on social media.
Seniors warned of scams
ARLINGTON, Va. — The BBB warns of emergency scams, also called “grandparent scams,” that target older adults. These scams usually involve someone pretending to be their grandchild, who asks for financial aid during a crisis.
The FCC states that these scammers may use personal details, like family names, that can be found online.
The 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Report found that adults ages 65 and older lose more money because of a scam than other age groups.
Tips to avoid emergency scams include confirming the caller’s identity, verify information with family members, tell loved ones about travel plans in advance and do not send money to a stranger.
The BBB encourages everyone to block the caller’s number and report the scam at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
USDA to update livestock rule
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released a proposed update to the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards, published in the Federal Register in August.
The proposed requirements cover organic livestock and poultry’s living conditions, care, transport and slaughter, according to a release.
The Agricultural Marketing Service invites producers, processors and consumers to submit comments about the rule at regulations.gov. Search for docket “AMS-NOP-21-0073” to learn more about the proposed rule.
State ranks among foreclosure filings
Irvine, Calif. — Real estate data company ATTOM recently released its Midyear 2022 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report. Michigan ranks No. 10 of the more than 160,000 properties with foreclosure filings in the United States. The state saw almost 6,000 foreclosure filings during the first half of 2022, according to a release.
Michigan homeowners can apply for the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) Program, which includes help on late mortgage payments, land contracts, property taxes and more. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) runs this program, which is funded through the national American Rescue Plan Act.
