Cherryland has board vacancy
GRAWN — Cherryland Electric Cooperative has a vacancy on its board of directors following the resignation of Jon Zickert.
The vacancy is for the Benzie/Manistee/Wexford seat on the board and is for the remainder of the term expiring June 2022. Applicants must have their primary residence in one of those three counties.
Applications are due Sept. 7 and are available at www.cherrylandelectric.coop. Contact Cherryland’s general manager or current directors with questions.
Association an award finalist
BEAVER ISLAND — The Beaver Island Association is a finalist for the Land Rover ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.’ The nonprofit is a finalist in the environmental category.
The Beaver Island Association was recognized “for its work with local governments to support property owners’ views, concerns and investments by supporting preservation, collaborating with tribes, environmental organizations and school, helping with forest fire prevention and more,” according to the release.
Seven nonprofits will receive a customized Land Rover Defender SUV. Public voting for the environmental category is open through Aug. 23 at www.LandRoverUSA.com. Winners will be announced Sept. 2.
More information on the awards is available at www.LandRoverUSA.com.
MI Sisters event is Aug. 25
LANSING — Health care and finance are the scheduled topics at “MI Sisters and Friends: Conversations That Count,” a free virtual event Aug. 25 featuring conversations with Michigan elected leaders.
The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A follow-up to the first AARP MI Sisters event in 2020, the virtual event is presented by the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Bankers Association and AARP Michigan.
Following introductory comments from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the event features five women representing Michigan in the U.S. Congress – U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Brenda Lawrence, Elissa Slotkin and Rashida Tlaib. Other scheduled speakers include Paula Autry, CEO of Henry Ford Allegiance Health Jackson and Senior Vice President of Central Markets for Henry Ford; and Pamela Fuertes, executive director of Goldman Sachs’ 10,000 Small Businesses Program.
Advance registration is required at aarp.cvent.com/Sisters825.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.