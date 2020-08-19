Leelanau grant deadline looms
NORTHPORT — Small businesses in Leelanau Township have an Aug. 21 noon deadline to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funding from Venture North Funding and Development.
The Leelanau Township Community Foundation awarded $25,000 to Venture North’s Regional Resiliency Fund. The foundation award stipulated it could only be used for businesses within Leelanau Township with nine or fewer employees. Leelanau Township includes Northport, Omena and Gills Pier.
Venture North is seeking funding for additional rounds of grants, according to a release.
Grant applications are available online at https://traverseconnect.com/our-region/regional-resiliency-fund/. More information or questions can be sent to Venture North Executive Director Laura Galbraith at laura@venturenorthfunding.org.
Vein Specialists earn accreditation
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Vein Specialists earned a three-year accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission, according to a release.
The accreditation from the IAC is for a three-year term and is in “Vascular Testing in the area(s) of Peripheral Venous Testing,” according to the release. The accreditation is for Northern Michigan Vein Specialists in Traverse City (880 Munson Ave., Suite A) and Cadillac (8805 Pine Ridge Drive).
The accreditation follows “an intensive application and review process,” according to the release from the IAC. The release adds the process includes “a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts.”
More information on Northern Michigan Vein Specialists is available at www.miveins.com. More information on the IAC is available at www.www.intersocietal.org.
GIS viewer aims to help farmers
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development launched a Geographic Information System to better identify if their county is within a declared disaster area.
The GIS will give farmers and the agriculture community a “a one-stop portal of data,” according to a release from MDARD. Data will be displayed on “an easy to understand visual ...”
This will allow those in agriculture to know if they are eligible for financial assistance programs.
“Extreme weather conditions such as drought, deep freezes or flooding impacts our farmers’ ability to planting, harvest or tend to their crops, financial assistance programs can be a critical lifeline,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said in the release.
The viewer is available at https://tinyurl.com/MDARDGIS. New information and aid will be constantly updated.
For information about crop disaster resources, visit Michigan.gov/CropDisaster.
MSUFCU offers video chat access
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union introduced a video chat service for members. The access allows members to perform transactions face-to-face with MSUFCU via computer or smartphone.
According to a release, transactions through Video Chat include “opening new accounts, updating personal information and ordering checks. Members can also transfer funds, initiate wire transfers and conduct loan transactions.”
MSUFCU employees can “help members order, cancel, block or unblock debit and credit cards, and members can report possible fraud and receive assistance with bill payments” with Video Chat.
More information about the service is available at www.msufcu.org/videochat.
Video Teller, part of the ATM machines, will be available at the new Traverse City branch, 3750 North U.S. 31 South, when it is completed next year, according to MSUFCU Public Relations Strategist Katie Searl.
MLCC hearing on Zoom Sept. 23
LANSING — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission will hold a semi-annual Public Hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 23 via Zoom. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
According to a release, the MLCC hearing is for “hearing complaints and receiving the views of the public with respect to the administration of the Michigan Liquor Control Code.”
Government and enforcement officials, licensees and anybody interested in the operation of the MLCC are welcome to participate. A question-and-answer period will follow the hearing.
To attend, go to https://tinyurl.com/MLCCzoom. The meeting ID is 925 6723 1008 and the password is 759990. The call-in option is available at 1-888-636-3807 with conference code 110817.
People with disabilities requiring additional services should call Anita Fawcett at (517) 284-6338 by Sept. 21.
Commerce Dept. awards $3.8M
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding $3.8 million as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 10 Economic Development Districts in Michigan.
According to a release, the funding is “to update economic development plans and fortify programs to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.”
The EDA investments announced include $400,000 to the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments in Traverse City and $400,000 to the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments in Gaylord.
The release said the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments grant will help create “local economic recovery response efforts for key industry sectors ... including manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism. Activities will also include a strategy for moving through recovery and back to sustainability and growth.”
The release said the funds for the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments will assist “the economic recovery response with local partners to ensure the region can urgently respond to the needs of businesses, jobseekers and local communities.”
The 10 EDA-designated Economic Development Districts are “some of the more than 850 existing ... grant recipients invited to apply for supplemental funding” under the CARES Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.