SCORE workshop is Aug. 19
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will offer a free virtual workshop Aug. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
“The Value Proposition Canvas” will be led by SCORE mentor and Grand Rapids businessman Rob Hughes. Topics include:
- Understanding customer needs
- How to design, test and deliver what your customers want
- How to attract and keep more customers
The webinar includes practical examples and a question-and-answer period. Attendees will be able to create their own “elevator pitch” following the webinar.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/TCSCOREValueProp.
New storefront coming to TC
TRAVERSE CITY — The Merchants Market Furniture & Vintage Finds is a new store scheduled to open Aug. 21 in Traverse City, according to a Facebook post.
The new store will be located at 2020 S. Airport Road. The phone number is (810) 247-2922.
The store aims to bring “new life back to the forgotten pieces” in a home and “reimagining furniture finds,” according to the Facebook post.
TBACU hosts school supply evet
TRAVERSE CITY — TBA Credit Union is hosting a school supply donation event through Sept. 10 for Traverse City Area Public Schools students in need of assistance.
Supplies can be dropped off at either TBACU branch location: 630 E. Front St. or 2900 W. South Airport Road. Items in high demand include tissue paper, Clorox wipes, dry erase markers, water bottles, crayons, markers, colored pencils, erasers, scissors, pencils and single-subject notebooks.
Educators seeking assistance for classroom projects can apply for a Classroom Improvement Grant at tbacu.com/investedin.
More information about TBA Credit Union is available at www.tbacu.com or (231) 946-7090.
Taste of Summer event slated
FALMOUTH — Maple Leaf Farm & Creamery will host its annual Taste of Summer Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The farm is located at 3060 S. 9 Mile Road in Falmouth.
Maple Leaf specializes in goat cheese. The farm also offers educational opportunities like cheese and soap making classes and a summer farm camp for kids.
The free Taste of Summer event will offer activities like farm tours, butter making, a petting zoo, bounce houses, face painting, food sample and train rides. Lunch and ice cream will be available for sale.
More information is available at www.mimapleleaffarm.com.
Luncheon set for Sept. 22
TRAVERSE CITY — The annual Distinguished Service Award Luncheon is scheduled for Sept. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Place Hotel & Conference Center.
Jan Warren, the former program director for Northwest Michigan Works!, will receive the 2020 Distinguished Service Award from 2019 winner Steve Perdue of Grand Traverse Industries. Tickets for the event are $35 for Traverse Connect investors or $50 for non-investors. Investors can reserve a table of eight for $300.
Nichols celebrates 85 years
NORTON SHORES — Nichols Paper and Supply celebrates its 85th year in business in 2021. The company is “one of the largest independently owned paper, packaging and sanitary supply distributors in the Great Lakes region,” according to a release from the company.
Nichols Paper and Supply celebrated its 85th anniversary with a luncheon for associates in July at each of its main branches: Bowling Green (Ohio), Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Norton Shores and Rochester Hills. The company also has branch locations in Traverse City, Holland and Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The company was started by the Nichols brothers in 1936. Ken Olthoff purchased the company in 1957 and the business has remained in the Olthoff family ever since. The current owner is Mike Olthoff.
Chamber taking applications
MANISTEE — The Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the next cohort of its leadership program.
Application deadline is Aug. 20. Apply online at ManisteeChamber.com or email Carmen@ManisteeChamber.com for more information. The nine-month program begins in September and ends in May. Local program sponsors are Filer Credit Union, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital and West Shore Community College.
Association an award finalist
BEAVER ISLAND — The Beaver Island Association is a finalist for the Land Rover ‘Defender Above and Beyond Service Awards.’ The nonprofit is a finalist in the environmental category.
The Beaver Island Association was recognized “for its work with local governments to support property owners’ views, concerns and investments by supporting preservation, collaborating with tribes, environmental organizations and school, helping with forest fire prevention and more,” according to the release.
Seven nonprofits will receive a customized Land Rover Defender SUV. Public voting for the environmental category is open through Aug. 23 at www.LandRoverUSA.com. Winners will be announced Sept. 2.
More information on the awards is available at www.LandRoverUSA.com.
New wing, main entrance opens
PETOSKEY — McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital on Aug. 14 opened a new 182,000 square foot wing, the Offield Family Pavilion.
A video tour of the new wing is available at https://www.mclaren.org/main/news/welcome-to-the-offield-family-pavilion-3400.
McLaren Northern Michigan also has a new main entrance and registration process, according to a release. A temporary entrance will be used through Aug. 29 and the new main entrance in the Offield Family Pavilion, located off Jackson Street, will debut Aug. 30.
A map is available at https://tinyurl.com/McLarenMap. Free valet service returned Aug. 16 and is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the release.
Tire recycling event scheduled
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse Conservation District and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program will hold a free recycling collection Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Traverse Bay Area Career Tech Center, located at 880 Parsons Road.
The collection is for “old or unwanted large equipment and tractor tires for agricultural producers,” according to a release. Advance registration is required and there is a 40-tire maximum. For more information or to register, visit www.natureiscalling.org/events.
The GTCD and the MAEAP are partnering with Grand Traverse Fruit Growers Council, Northwest Michigan County Farm Bureau, Antrim County Farm Bureau and the Career Tech Center on the event.
Regular-sized passenger vehicle tires can be recycled by contacting RecycleSmart at (231) 941-5555.
Horizon Bank receives approval
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana — Horizon Bancorp, Inc. received regulatory approval to acquire 14 TCF National Bank branches in 11 Michigan counties.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation approved the purchase and assumption agreement previously announced on May 25. The transaction close and conversion will take place the weekend of Sept. 18, according to a release.
As previously reported in the Record-Eagle, the acquisitions include TCF locations in:
- Charlevoix County: 1425 Bridge St., Charlevoix
- Crawford County: 2500 S I-75 Business Loop, Grayling
- Missaukee County: 101 N. Roland St., McBain
- Otsego County: 521 W. Main St., Gaylord
- Wexford County: 1408 N. Mitchell St. and 302 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac
More information on Horizon is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.
BBB warns of post-storm hiring
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning consumers to be cautious when hiring others to assist with repair and cleanup from last week’s damaging storms.
The organization warned of hiring “anyone going door-to-door offering storm cleanup assistance,” according to the release. This particularly applies to unlicensed contractors, the BBB warned.
Consumer tips from the BBB include:
- Researching the business.
- Hiring licensed and insured contractors
- Getting multiple bids and seeking referrals
- Obtaining and thoroughly reading a written contract
- Not paying the full amount up front
Additional consumer resources are available at www.bbb.org. Scams can be reported to www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Torch Award applications accepted
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan issued a reminder that applications for the annual Torch Awards for Ethics are due by Sept. 30.
Eligible businesses or non-profits must have: been in operation for at least 3 years, earned at least a “B” rating from BBB, indicate they have met their financial obligations (charities), not have won this award in the past three years, be headquartered in the 38-county service area of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. Status as a BBB Accredited business is not required and will not be considered in the judging process.
Businesses and nonprofits in the northern region will be celebrated at a 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics event in the Traverse City area.
Organizations with questions can contact Educational Foundation Director Troy Baker at troy@westernmichigan.bbb.org.
