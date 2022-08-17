Night Out in Kingsley set
KINGSLEY — The second and final Night Out in Kingsley event for 2022 is scheduled for Aug. 17 from 5-8 p.m. in Brownson Park. Presented by the Kingsley Downtown Development Authority, the event is free and open to the public.
The event coincides with the Kingsley Farmers Market, which runs from 3-8 p.m.
Local businesses will have booths and there will be dinner and dessert from local vendors, activities, demonstrations and a classic car show and tell.
There is also a “Dr. Doctor” entertainment night. Dr. Erik Burke from Stag Dental performs at 5 p.m. and then Doctor Souza, a New Orleans style brass band, will perform from 6-8 p.m.
More information is available at facebook.com/NightOutinKingsley or by calling (231) 263-7199.
CFS program partners visit
TRAVERSE CITY — The National Park Foundation and Carhartt plan to visit Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Aug. 18. The organizations are to observe crews from Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan’s YouthWork Conservation Corps.
YouthWork received almost $429,000 from the NPF this year and almost $800,000 total since 2020. Current projects at Sleeping Bear Dunes include trail construction and maintenance, invasive species removal, historic preservation and more.
Store earns national award
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Cooperative obtained the Cooperative Excellence Award from the Consumer Cooperative Management Association.
The Traverse City store is recognized for Steve Nance’s work as general manager and CEO.
More than 25 organizations nominated Oryana and Nance, including local economic development agencies and other states’ cooperatives. The national award is given based on leadership, planning, organizational effectiveness, human resources and business results. Oryana contributes to community meal programs and was a founding partner of Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan. The store also features a community garden and café.
The cooperative has more than 10,000 member-owners and is run by nine elected board members, who oversee Nance’s work.
Hagerty hosting Concours d’Lemons
SEASIDE, California — Traverse City-based Hagerty hosts the Concours d’Lemons Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Seaside City Hall on the Monterey Peninsula in California.
This is a tongue-in-cheek look at fancy car events. The Concours d’Lemons “features the oddball, mundane and truly awful of the automotive world,” according to a release.
“Participants will show off their hooptie cars to automotive fans while bribery-prone celebrity judges award thrift store sourced trophies in hilarious categories such as ‘Rust Belt American Junk,’ ‘Most Dangerous’ and ‘Best Back Seat,’” according to the release. The top prize is the “Worst of Show” trophy where the owner and car are covered in Silly String.
A schedule and and pictures/video from past events is available at www.concoursdlemons.com.
ReStore marking third anniversary
TRAVERSE CITY — With COVID interrupting its first year at its new location, the Habitat ReStore will celebrate its third anniversary Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Habitat ReStore is located off Cass Road at 2487 Rice St. ReStore opened in its new location just southeast of South Airport Road in 2019 after 16 years in leased space at the back of the Tru-Fit Trouser building on Woodmere Avenue.
Before ReStore could mark its first anniversary, it closed for two months in the spring of 2020 and then was open for limited hours.
The second anniversary was also canceled because of overcrowding concerns.
To mark the event on Aug. 23, merchandise will be 50 percent off. There will also be a live radio broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anniversary cake at 12:30 p.m.
All proceeds from the ReStore support Habitat for Humanity Grand Traverse Region.
Test clinic updates
KALKASKA — District Health Department No. 10 moved its COVID-19 testing clinic to the office at 625 Courthouse Drive NW. It previously took place at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center.
This drive-through clinic is open from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon are added starting Aug. 28.
Pitch Night registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — The Labor Day holiday will push TCNewTech’s Pitch Night back a week next month to Sept. 13.
Pitch Night is normally held the first Tuesday of the month. The Labor Day holiday Sept. 5 and the first day of school for many on Sept. 6 delayed Pitch Night.
For more information or to register for the Sept. 13 event, visit https://tinyurl.com/TCNTSept22.
NMC class registration open
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College accepts registration for its fall Lifelong and Professional Learning courses, part of NMC Extended Educational Services.
The more than 200 options include cooking, writing, business skills, art and more. New classes include Still Life Saturdays, Wine Tasting and Appreciation, Food For Thought and Digital Essentials. Additionally, the new Global Certificate program allows students to learn about diversity, global and local issues, religion, history and politics. Enrollment in this program includes event at the Dennos Museum and International Affairs Forum.
In-person and online sessions are available. View the full list of classes and sign up at nmc.edu/ees or call 231-995-1700.
Foundation receives grant
TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation recently earned a $20,000 grant from Consumers Energy Foundation. Funds go to the community foundation’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Fund, which supports organizations led by Black, Indigenous, people of color, LGBTQ+, immigrants, neurodiverse and/or disabled persons.
The award is part of $100,000 from the Consumers Energy Foundation for five community foundations in Michigan that work with local DEI programs.
Nonprofits, governments, tribes and educational groups may apply for grants from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s DEI Fund. Apply at gtrcf.org/grants/apply before Sept. 1.
Disaster loans are available
GAYLORD — Michigan businesses and residents impacted by the May 20 tornado may apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA’s declaration covers Otsego County and the adjacent counties of Antrim, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Kalkaska, Montmorency and Oscoda.
Submit physical property damage applications by Sept. 12 and economic injury applications by April 12, 2023.
Call 800-659-2955 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday with questions. Apply at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/s.
Leadership program accepts proposals CHARLEVOIX — Leadership Charlevoix County (LCC) invites area nonprofits to submit proposals for its annual Community Service Project.
Proposed projects should begin Nov. 1 and end by May 30, 2023. Work may include fundraising, public relations campaigning and/or organization development. Nonprofits must provide services in Charlevoix County.
The LCC Executive Board of Directors will review the proposals and then given to the 2022-23 class members at their first session in September.
Submit a proposal to LeadershipCharlevoixCounty@gmail.com. Decisions are expected by the end of November.
Artisan Marketplace canceled
GLEN ARBOR — The Glen Lake Chamber decided to cancel the 2022 Glen Arbor Artisan Marketplace, which was set over Thanksgiving weekend.
The chamber said in a release that it was difficult to find volunteers for this year’s event. They tried moving the event to fall, but still did not have enough volunteers or artists who could participate. Additionally, there is no event coordinator, as the former organizer recently announced retirement plans. Contact the chamber for more on local events: info@visitglenarbor.com.
Wing company makes national ranking
EASTPOINTE — Detroit Wing Company is No. 1,130 on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.
DWC has operated for seven years and this is the first time it made this list. The eatery also ranked No. 10 in Michigan, six in Detroit and 37 among food and beverage companies. Companies are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2018-2021, according to a release.
Detroit Wing Company is in 22 spots in Michigan, with one in Traverse City and more than 20 in development around the country.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.
Buildings to use clean energy
JACKSON — Consumers Energy and the State of Michigan recently announced their goal to power 1,274 publicly-owned government buildings with clean energy, such as solar or wind energy.
“This commitment will accelerate our already industry-leading Clean Energy Plan to develop carbon-free energy sources here in Michigan,” said Consumers Energy CEO and President Garrick Rochow in a release.
The commitment includes support for around 68 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy in Michigan, according to the release.
This goes along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan for all state buildings to use clean, renewable energy by 2025. Whitmer stated in the release that this agreement will help lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce energy costs.
Businesses can contact GreenPower@cmsenergy.com to get involved with the Consumers Energy Renewable Energy Program.
Credit union makes donation
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union employees collected $51,647 for area charities during the second quarter of the year.
Staff will donate $43,470 to Love In Deed, which supports Michigan foster children, and $8,177 to Capital Area United Way. The credit union supports CAUW each quarter.
Last quarter, Youth Haven Ranch received $46,808. The credit union selected Barn Sanctuary as the third quarter recipient and End Violent Encounters as the fourth.
Treasury presents student aid tips
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Treasury’s MI Student Aid Team aims to inform students and their families about financial aid for the fall 2022 semester.
The treasury presents several tips to keep in mind when considering student loans:
- Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine available awards
- Financial aid like student loans must be repaid with interest.
- Before taking out loans, check the interest amount. Federal student loans, Parent Loan for Undergraduate Students (PLUS) and private loans have various interest rates and repayment terms.
- Accept only the amount needed.
- Be aware of loan scams. Scammers may ask for banking details, claiming they will deposit money into the account in return for gift cards.
- Visit the school financial aid office each semester to check the account status and track the types of aid received.
- Create an account at studentaid.gov to see federal student aid information.
For more information, visit michigan.gov/mistudentaid or follow @mistudentaid on social media.
Companies purchase renewable energy
DETROIT — Ford Motor Company entered a new clean energy agreement with DTE Energy as part of its goal to reach carbon neutrality.
DTE will add 650 megawatts of solar energy capacity in Michigan for the automaker by 2025 through its MIGreenPower program, according to a release. The goal is for every Ford vehicle made in Michigan to be assembled with 100 percent carbon-free electricity. The release states that the purchase will create jobs and avoid carbon dioxide emissions.
USDA to update livestock rule
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released a proposed update to the Organic Livestock and Poultry Standards, which were published in the Federal Register earlier in August.
The proposed requirements cover organic livestock and poultry’s living conditions, care, transport and slaughter, according to a release.
The Agricultural Marketing Service invites producers, processors and consumers to submit comments about the rule at regulations.gov. Search for docket “AMS-NOP-21-0073” to learn more about the proposed rule.
