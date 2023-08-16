Free laundry services
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency is continuing its Laundry Project.
Families can do laundry for free at Eastfield Laundry on the second and fourth Thursday in August and September. The project is available on the first and third Thursday of the month at TC Laundry in Garfield Plaza. Fall hours are from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Call 231-947-3780 with questions, to donate or to volunteer with the Laundry Project.
Tourism talk
TRAVERSE CITY — Economic Club of Traverse City will host Traverse City Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach and Director of Sports and Events Mickey Graham during its lunch meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Traverse City Country Club.
Their presentation is titled “’Event-Full’ Traverse City: Stoking the Economic Engine.” This program is open to Economic Club members and guests.
Register by Aug. 18 at tceconclub.com.
Street party vendors
ELK RAPIDS — Downtown Elk Rapids Association is seeking vendors and sponsors for the Fall Street Party on Sept. 30.
If interested in joining this event, contact krn.simpson58@gmail.com by Aug. 18.
Women in Boating class
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine is hosting a Women in Boating class from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
The class includes on-shore and on-water instruction as well as a lunch break. RSVP via walstrom.com/women-in-boating. Questions: cpowers@walstrom.com.
McDonald’s partners with team
DETROIT — McDonald’s is partnering with the Detroit Lions during this football season.
If the Lions make an interception during any game, people can receive a free big mac with the purchase of one. The special is available the day after the game through the McDonald’s mobile application.
A Lions Bundle Box is available starting Aug. 22 at participating McDonald’s eateries and through the app. This box includes two big mac sandwiches, 20 chicken nuggets and two medium-size fries.
Employer event
TRAVERSE CITY — Interlochen Center for the Arts is the Employer of the Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Northwest Michigan Works.
Arts center staff will provide information about employment opportunities.
Full- and part-time positions are available.
For more details, go to interlochen.org/careers or contact employment@interlochen.org.
Business After Hours
CROSS VILLAGE — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce, Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce and Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce host the Regional Business After Hours from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Legs Inn.
Admission is $10 for members of any of the host chambers and $15 for others. Pay with cash at the door.
NMCAA seeks input
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, Inc. is seeking public comments on the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services’ proposed fiscal year 2024 Community Services Block Grant Plan.
The plan aims to use $629,198 for anti-poverty programs for low-income residents in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Kalkaska, Charlevoix, Emmet, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties. Topics may include senior nutrition, financial management, food programs, housing, weatherization and more.
Organizations and individuals who wish to review the proposed plan and/or comment may contact Tish Stave at 231-947-3780 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments are accepted until Aug. 24.
Industry 4.0 event
TRAVERSE CITY — Northwest Michigan Works! invites the public to its Industry 4.0 event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Northwestern Michigan College Parsons-Stulen Building.
Talk with employers who are using i4.0 technologies and tour NMC’s i4.0 Learning Lab.
Register for free at nwm.org/techinformation or call 231-620-8170.
Labor Day sales
GLEN ARBOR — Glen Lake Chamber of Commerce is organizing Labor Day Weekend: Sidewalk Sale Days from Sept. 1-4 at businesses in and near Glen Arbor.
Local retailers offer shopping specials.
Raffle open
PETOSKEY — Petoskey Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering the “Win a Piece of History” Raffle through Sept. 11.
Each raffle ticket is $50 and a limited number will be sold. The prize is a 1963 chair from a retired chairlift.
The drawing will occur at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at The Highlands at Harbor Springs. Purchase tickets at petoskeychamber.com or visit the chamber from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Questions: 231-347-4150.
Cohort applications accepted
TRAVERSE CITY — Rotary Charities accepts applications for its Leadership Coaching Cohort through Sept. 15.
The program includes eight individual sessions with Executive Coach Lucille Chrisman, who has more than 30 years of experience in the field.
For more information or to apply for the fall cohort, visit https://tinyurl.com/4y82yhxw.
Donation program
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Tourism launches the “Green for Good Challenge: Eco-Adventures with a Purpose.”
People can get the mobile pass, complete volunteer tasks and post their activities on social media with #GreenForGoodTC. Tag one of six nonprofits in the post and TC Tourism will donate $20 to that organization.
Volunteer activities may take place Timbers Recreation Area, Historic Barns Park, Boardman Lake Loop and other locations. Participating nonprofits are For Love Of Water (FLOW), TART Trails, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, Grand Traverse Conservation District, Friends of Betsie Valley Trail and SEEDS.
For full program details, visit www.traversecity.com/green-for-good-challenge/.
Organization seeks manager
TRAVERSE CITY — Building Bridges with Music seeks a part-time operations manager to work mostly at Commonplace, 414 E. Eighth St.
The position includes scheduling school programs and events; attending occasional events; administrative office tasks and communicating with schools, musicians and media. Apply via https://tinyurl.com/3uhkwytn.
Wine recognized
LAKE LEELANAU — VinePair recently released “The 14 Best Gruner Veltliners for 2023,” which includes Aurora Cellars‘ 2021 Gruner Veltliner.
The white wine received 90 points and is the only Michigan and Midwest winery on the list.
Wine club launches
LAKE LEELANAU — Peninsula Provisions is introducing the Peninsula Provisions Wine Club.
Member benefits include wine and food pairings, early access to ticketed events, wine club only events and 10% off all wines and accessories during membership.
Club tiers: Demi Club, $40 per month; Magnum Club, $70 per month and Imperial Club, $100 per month. Each club includes two bottles of wine, which are available for pickup on the first Wednesday of each month.
Personalized wine orders are also an option. To join the wine club, visit peninsulaprovisionsmi.com or call 231-994-2223.
Credit union awarded
EAST LANSING — MSU Federal Credit Union received a 2023 Top Workplace award from Top Workplaces. The credit union ranks No. 40 in the Top Workplaces in Financial Services category.
The credit union was recognized based on results of the 2022 Energage Workplace Survey conducted with the Detroit Free Press, according to a release. Energage LCC collected comments from employees for the survey.
Tech hub partner contest
LANSING — The federal Economic Development Administration launched the “Regional Technology Innovation Hub Program” as part of the CHIPS Act.
The state of Michigan partners with several areas in Michigan that will submit tech hub applications to the national contest, including Discover Blue Consortium. This tech hub is led by Traverse Connect and aims to “pursue advancements in freshwater innovation, defense and industrial espionage capacity, engineering and technology, and aquatic science,” according to a release.
Nonprofit bank receives grant
LANSING — Michigan Saves, a nonprofit green bank, recently obtained $5.5 million from the State of Michigan.
The grant will help the bank provide loans to families, businesses and public groups for “energy-efficiency and renewable energy improvements,” according to a release.
Apple site redesigned
LANSING — Michigan Apple Committee recently launched its redesigned website for the 2023 crop year.
The website, according to a release, includes apple recipes, health information, varietal details and grower backgrounds.
“The goal of our website is to share a positive Michigan Apple experience with consumers. Whether it’s usage tips, finding a farm market or cider mill or simply finding out when their favorite variety is expected to be harvested, consumers can use our site to ‘get to know’ the Michigan Apple industry and be a part of the tradition of apple production in our state,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee, in the release.
Access the nonprofit committee’s website at MichiganApples.com.
Hydro facility plan
JACKSON — Consumers Energy is planning to examine selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities.
The energy company is evaluating the future of dams and how to maintain the reservoirs, or lakes created by the dams, according to a release.
“Today’s announcement is an initial step we need to take to learn more about what selling the facilities might look like,” said Consumers Energy Vice President of Generation Operations Norm Kapala in the release. “If we choose to move forward and sell these facilities, our intention is to minimize the cost burden for customers while keeping the recreational and economic benefits for our communities. No final decision has been made, and we continue to explore all options.”
The 13 dams create less than 1% of energy used by the company’s almost two million customers. Community meetings are scheduled throughout the fall. For more details, go to ConsumersEnergy.com/HydroFuture.
Retirement study
NEW YORK — SmartAsset conducted a study that ranks the 10 best places to retire in Michigan.
According to a release, the study examines taxes, access to medical care and recreation and social opportunities.
Crawford County was named the No. 1 place to retire in the state. Emmet County came in second, and Grand Traverse County ranks seventh.
For more details, visit https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#Michigan.
Airline offers free pass
DENVER — Frontier Airlines is offering the first month of its GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass for free.
Enroll in unlimited travel for $49; the first month’s fee is waived. After the first month, the pass is $149 per month. Additionally, early booking is available for new and current pass holders through Oct. 4. Seats are limited and some flights are not included.
The airline also is continuing its GoWild! Fall and Winter Pass, which provides unlimited travel from Sept. 2 through Feb. 29 for $299. Passes include more than 85 locations in the world. Pass holders pay $0.01 in airfare plus taxes, fees and baggage charges when they book a flight.
Purchase a GoWild! pass and book a trip at flyfrontier.com.
Grants for jobs, training
WASHINGTON D.C. — The U.S. Department of Labor awards more than $1 million to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity through the National Dislocated Worker Grant.
Funds go to training and disaster-relief jobs for workers in 24 Michigan counties, including Cheboygan, Alpena, Otsego, Crawford, Emmet, Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Wexford. The grant aims to address “the opioid crisis’ harmful effects on the region’s workforce and train eligible individuals for life coach disaster-relief positions,” according to a release.
